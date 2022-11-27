ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestletalk.com

The Undertaker Says Current WWE Star Has ‘Never Been A Bigger Star’

The Undertaker had some kind words to share about WWE star and Honorary Uce Sami Zayn, who the Deadman says has “never been a bigger star”. Zayn is on the run of his career, involved in a complex and emotional story with Roman Reigns and his stable the Bloodline.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’

UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
wrestletalk.com

ROH Pure Championship Match Set For Final Battle

A ROH Pure Championship match has been made official for next Saturday’s ROH Final Battle pay-per-view. On last week’s AEW Rampage show, the ROH World Championship match for Final Battle was made official. Chris Jericho will defend his championship in the main event against former champion Claudio Castagnoli.
wrestletalk.com

Tony Khan Announces Newest AEW Signing

Tony Khan has taken to Twitter to announce the newest signing to All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Taking to Twitter, Khan announced that AR Fox is now officially ‘All Elite’. Congratulations @ARealFoxx, you are officially ALL ELITE!. See you in Indianapolis on @TBSNetwork at Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite at 8pm...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Touts Record-Breaking Numbers For Survivor Series 2022

WWE has touted record-breaking numbers for their Survivor Series 2022 event. Following last Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames, the company sounded very optimistic about the performance of the show with Triple H mentioning the success in ticket sales. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), WWE executives received a memo on...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Slammed For Being A ‘Disrespectful Ripoff’

NWA’s Natalia Markova has now called out WWE’s Sarah Logan/Valhalla for being a ‘disrespectful ripoff’ of Max The Impaler. Upon Sarah Logan’s return to WWE TV earlier this month, many pointed out that the star’s new look makes her resemble independent star Max The Impaler.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star ‘Didn’t Even Bother’ Wearing Ring Gear For Recent Match

An AEW star forwent their regular ring gear following their recent heel turn. Over the past few weeks, fans of AEW Dark and Elevation have seen a slow burn metamorphosis for Athena. On the November 18 edition of AEW Rampage, the slow burn heel turn was completed when “The Fallen...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star’s In-Ring Return Announced

A WWE star’s in-ring return has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT show. To close out last week’s episode of NXT, Dijak (the former T-Bar and Dominik Dijakovic) made his return to the NXT brand. Dijak hit Feast Your Eyes on North American Champion Wes Lee following...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Legend Criticizes AEW Star’s Booking

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his honest thoughts on Andrade El Idolo’s AEW run so far, arguing that the company hasn’t used him properly. The former WWE NXT Champion made his AEW debut on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite. While El Idolo has...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Continues Heel Turn Tease

On tonight’s WWE NXT (November 29) a popular star continued to tease their new heelish and bitter attitude. In the kick off match on tonight’s WWE NXT, Indi Hartwell took on Roxanne Perez as their animosity made its way from social media snaps to in-ring action. After the...
wrestletalk.com

High Praise For NXT Star From Around Wrestling World

It isn’t often that there are individuals who are both exceptional at their jobs and beloved, but get ready to hear about one from WWE!. After she had a big match to kick off tonight’s edition of WWE NXT (November 29), Roxanne Perez got high praise from former colleagues.
wrestletalk.com

AEW Star Details Who Helped Them Grow As A Performer

AEW star Marina Shafir has revealed who helped her to grow as a performer during the more tumultuous days of her wrestling career. A former MMA fighter, Shafir joined WWE in 2018 before being released from the company in June of 2021. She later joined AEW in December of that...
wrestletalk.com

First Ever NXT Iron Survivor Challenge Participants Revealed

The Iron Survivor Challenge match participants were announced on tonight’s (November 29) edition of WWE NXT. On tonight’s November 29 edition of WWE NXT, Shawn Michaels made the big announcement regarding who would be competing in a new, first of it’s kind match. Zoey Stark, Cora Jade,...
wrestletalk.com

WWE Star Ruled Out Of Big Match Due To Recent Injury

A WWE star has been ruled out of an upcoming, first of its kind match due to continued injury despite being considered for the role. With a panel of WWE Hall of Famers meeting on tonight’s edition of NXT (November 29) to discuss which NXT stars would be included in the upcoming Iron Survivor Challenge matches.
wrestletalk.com

Injured AEW Star Returns With New Look On Dynamite

Another injured AEW star returned to the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page making his return, fighting with Jon Moxley. He wouldn’t be the only person to return on the show however. On tonight’s show,...
wrestletalk.com

Name Change For WWE Star

Tonight’s WWE NXT revealed the latest name change as an established star is set to debut with a new name soon. An NXT UK star is set to make her stateside debut and has undergone a name change for the hop across the pond!. Revealed on tonight’s edition (November...
wrestletalk.com

Original Planned Members For WWE Faction Revealed

Dakota Kai has revealed the initial pitch for Damage CTRL, naming the stars Bayley wanted in the original lineup. After her release earlier in the year, Kai returned to WWE at SummerSlam, aligning herself with Bayley and IYO SKY. Since joining the faction, Kai and SKY have won the WWE...

