High school scores, summaries and schedules for Nov. 26, 2022
High schools
Football
PIAA playoffs
Class 6A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Harrisburg 44, Manheim Township 6
St. Joseph’s Prep 52, Parkland 21
Semifinals
Garnet Valley (13-0) vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1); State College (13-0) vs. Harrisburg (10-2)
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s result
Imhotep Charter 55, Whitehall 7
Semifinals
Imhotep Charter (10-1) vs. Upper Dublin (14-0); Pine-Richland (11-3) vs. Cocalico (10-4)
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s result
Crestwood 21, Bonner & Prendergast 14
Semifinals
Bishop McDevitt (11-1) vs. Crestwood (13-1); Aliquippa (12-0) vs. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5)
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s result
Neumann-Goretti 38, Northwestern Lehigh 6
Semifinals
Neumann Goretti (9-3) vs. Wyomissing (13-0); Belle Vernon (10-2) vs. Martinsburg Central (12-2)
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s result
Westinghouse 34, Farrell 6
Semifinals
Southern Columbia (11-3) vs. District 3 Trinity (10-4); Steel Valley (12-0) vs. Westinghouse (13-0)
Class A
Quarterfinals
Saturday’s results
Canton 42, Northern Cambria 13
Steelton-Highspire 42, Northern Lehigh 35
Semifinals
Steelton-Highspire (12-1) vs. Canton (12-1); Port Allegany (12-1) vs. Union (11-3)
