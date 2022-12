Fourth-ranked Arizona (6-0) will open up conference play Thursday night on the road at Utah (5-2). The last time the Wildcats made the trip to the Huntsman Center was during Tommy Lloyd's first season and the team walked away with an impressive 97-77 victory behind a triple-double from point guard Kerr Kriisa and 23 points from power forward Azuolas Tubelis.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 21 HOURS AGO