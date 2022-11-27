ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
DES MOINES, IA
Iowans react to possibility of losing first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — If Iowa loses itsfirst-in-the-nation caucus status, many Des Moines businesses will take a huge hit. The first Democratic caucus has had a home in Iowa since 1972. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to residents and businesses about the state potentially losing the opportunity to showcase Democratic...
DES MOINES, IA
Graziano Brothers expands reach to Kansas City metro

DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines institution is expanding outside of Iowa. Graziano Brothers specialty grocery store is now selling its products in Kansas City area Hy-Vee stores. Graziano's has sold its meat products, including Italian sausage, in Iowa stores for years now. Co-owner Francis Graziano...
DES MOINES, IA
Varsity Cinema to reopen in December

DES MOINES, Iowa — Big news for the Drake University neighborhood. Varsity Cinema plans to reopen Dec. 15. The Varsity is located across from the Drake Campus near the intersection of University Avenue and 25th Street. The Varsity closed in December 2018. Since then, the Des Moines Film group...
DES MOINES, IA
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation

ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
POLK COUNTY, IA
Close Up: Reynold's plans, election recounts, and girls wrestling

DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we take a look at Gov. Kim Reynold's vision for her next four years in office. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley ahead of the midterm elections. But will Grassley will endorse Trump during his third presidential campaign?
DALLAS, TX
Tonight at 6: Varsity Cinema reopens, winter whiplash

DES MOINES, Iowa — Get the popcorn popping, drinks flowing and film rolling. After 4 years and 5 million dollars, the Varsity Cinema is ready for the return of Des Moines’ landmark silver screen. “It’s this great mix of what you remember about the Varsity, but this new...
DES MOINES, IA
Beaverdale neighborhood street underwent road project to slow down drivers

DES MOINES, Iowa — Anyone who lives along the stretch of 38th Street adjacent to Ashby Park in the Beaverdale Neighborhood can share their concerns about excessive speeding. "It was like a race track and pretty scary," said Bill Brauch, who's lived in that area for years. "Sometimes I'd see cars going 50 mph to 55 mph here."
DES MOINES, IA
Hip-hop concert causes controversy at Riverview Park

DES MOINES, Iowa — There's a debate over the type of music allowed at a popular Des Moines concert series at Riverview Park. Fans at the north side park have been able to listen to just about every kind of music at the new Amphitheater. But now we're learning about a disagreement surrounding hip-hop music played on the stage.
DES MOINES, IA
Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
DES MOINES, IA
Threatening emails to teachers, students leads to arrest of 13-year-old

GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly writing threatening emails to his classmates, teachers and the school. The incident was reported Monday by a concerned parent after seeing several emails their child received. The 13-year-old was released and is suspended from school until the...
GRINNELL, IA
Water service in Otho to be turned off Tuesday morning

OTHO, Iowa — The city of Otho in Webster County will turn off its water for maintenance work on a fire hydrant. Water will be shut off for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning. Residents should boil their water until tests determine it's safe to drink.
OTHO, IA
Christmas tree vendors have sold out, low stock ahead of December

HAMPTON, Iowa — If you're looking to buy a Christmas tree from Carlson Tree Farm in Hampton, Iowa you may have missed your chance. The family tree farm opened up for sales earlier this month and their tree inventory has already been cleaned out. Customers were eager to buy...
HAMPTON, IA
Strongest winds this week arrive tomorrow

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Our wind chill has climbed out of the teens today and into the 30s! Big improvement as far as temps and wind chill go. It is going to stay breezy through the start of the day on Saturday. Winds will be at their peak during the second half of Friday where we could see wind gusts as high as ~40 MPH. It’s still a mild wind tomorrow which helps temperatures climb into the mid 50s for tomorrow afternoon. A dry cold front comes through Friday night which will drag in a lot of cold air for Saturday. Highs Saturday will only be in the low 30s. 30s and 40s will be on tap for next week. Our forecast is staying dry at this point in time with no significant precip chances coming anytime soon. .
DES MOINES, IA
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals

DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
DES MOINES, IA

