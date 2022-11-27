Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa State Fair cuts vendors over fraud concerns
DES MOINES, Iowa — Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade lost the spot at the Iowa State Fair it has called home for 73 years. The Iowa State Fair sent Dad's Old Fashioned Lemonade and three other vendors a letter informing them they would not be offered a future contract to do business.
KCCI.com
Iowans react to possibility of losing first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — If Iowa loses itsfirst-in-the-nation caucus status, many Des Moines businesses will take a huge hit. The first Democratic caucus has had a home in Iowa since 1972. KCCI's Lauren Johnson spoke to residents and businesses about the state potentially losing the opportunity to showcase Democratic...
KCCI.com
Graziano Brothers expands reach to Kansas City metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — A south side Des Moines institution is expanding outside of Iowa. Graziano Brothers specialty grocery store is now selling its products in Kansas City area Hy-Vee stores. Graziano's has sold its meat products, including Italian sausage, in Iowa stores for years now. Co-owner Francis Graziano...
KCCI.com
Varsity Cinema to reopen in December
DES MOINES, Iowa — Big news for the Drake University neighborhood. Varsity Cinema plans to reopen Dec. 15. The Varsity is located across from the Drake Campus near the intersection of University Avenue and 25th Street. The Varsity closed in December 2018. Since then, the Des Moines Film group...
KCCI.com
Polk County Supervisors question Alleman annexation
ALLEMAN, Iowa — The Polk County Supervisors have concerns over a small town's plan to double in size. Alleman has a proposal to annex more than 1,700 acres to halt the city of Ankeny from encroaching further. Earlier this week, Polk County Supervisors questioned whether Alleman has the resources...
KCCI.com
Renovated Varsity Cinema getting ready to open in the Drake neighborhood
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's taken four years and $5 million and now the revamped Varsity Cinema is about to open its doors in the Drake Neighborhood. “One of the things that I feel when I come through the doors is this urge to smile,” said Varsity renovator Michael Wagler.
KCCI.com
Close Up: Reynold's plans, election recounts, and girls wrestling
DES MOINES, Iowa — In this episode of Close Up, we take a look at Gov. Kim Reynold's vision for her next four years in office. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sen. Chuck Grassley ahead of the midterm elections. But will Grassley will endorse Trump during his third presidential campaign?
KCCI.com
Tonight at 6: Varsity Cinema reopens, winter whiplash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Get the popcorn popping, drinks flowing and film rolling. After 4 years and 5 million dollars, the Varsity Cinema is ready for the return of Des Moines’ landmark silver screen. “It’s this great mix of what you remember about the Varsity, but this new...
KCCI.com
Close Up: Teen sentenced for role in deadly shooting outside of East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — This week on Close Up, a teenager who pleaded guilty in the deadly drive-by outside of East High School is sentenced to 20 years in prison. We take a look at what the city of Des Moines is doing to prevent the odor problem in the city.
KCCI.com
Man accused of robbing bank and carjacking Uber driver arrested in Minnesota
LAKE COUNTY, Minn. — The man accused of robbing a Des Moines bank andcarjacking his Uber driver has been arrested. Javier Camacho-Cepeda, 22, of Florida was arrested in Minnesota. Police say Camacho-Cepeda took an Uber to the Chase Bank on Southeast 14th Street on Wednesday, stole some money and...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Moms Club Facebook group drops proposed subscription fee
DES MOINES, Iowa — TheDes Moines Moms Club, a private Facebook group, boasts thousands of members. The page was founded by Katie Patterson nine years ago when she became a mom. "Several of my friends had babies then so I had just started a Facebook group for just us...
KCCI.com
Beaverdale neighborhood street underwent road project to slow down drivers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Anyone who lives along the stretch of 38th Street adjacent to Ashby Park in the Beaverdale Neighborhood can share their concerns about excessive speeding. "It was like a race track and pretty scary," said Bill Brauch, who's lived in that area for years. "Sometimes I'd see cars going 50 mph to 55 mph here."
KCCI.com
Hip-hop concert causes controversy at Riverview Park
DES MOINES, Iowa — There's a debate over the type of music allowed at a popular Des Moines concert series at Riverview Park. Fans at the north side park have been able to listen to just about every kind of music at the new Amphitheater. But now we're learning about a disagreement surrounding hip-hop music played on the stage.
KCCI.com
Des Moines man who hit motorcyclist with pickup truck charged
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man accused of intentionally hitting a motorcyclist with his pickup truck faces charges. It happened back in August on East Douglas Avenue near Hubbell Avenue. Police say security video captured Bradley Morgan running down the motorcycle as it sat at a stop...
KCCI.com
Threatening emails to teachers, students leads to arrest of 13-year-old
GRINNELL, Iowa — A 13-year-old boy was arrested and charged after allegedly writing threatening emails to his classmates, teachers and the school. The incident was reported Monday by a concerned parent after seeing several emails their child received. The 13-year-old was released and is suspended from school until the...
KCCI.com
Water service in Otho to be turned off Tuesday morning
OTHO, Iowa — The city of Otho in Webster County will turn off its water for maintenance work on a fire hydrant. Water will be shut off for a couple of hours on Tuesday morning. Residents should boil their water until tests determine it's safe to drink.
KCCI.com
Christmas tree vendors have sold out, low stock ahead of December
HAMPTON, Iowa — If you're looking to buy a Christmas tree from Carlson Tree Farm in Hampton, Iowa you may have missed your chance. The family tree farm opened up for sales earlier this month and their tree inventory has already been cleaned out. Customers were eager to buy...
KCCI.com
Strongest winds this week arrive tomorrow
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Our wind chill has climbed out of the teens today and into the 30s! Big improvement as far as temps and wind chill go. It is going to stay breezy through the start of the day on Saturday. Winds will be at their peak during the second half of Friday where we could see wind gusts as high as ~40 MPH. It’s still a mild wind tomorrow which helps temperatures climb into the mid 50s for tomorrow afternoon. A dry cold front comes through Friday night which will drag in a lot of cold air for Saturday. Highs Saturday will only be in the low 30s. 30s and 40s will be on tap for next week. Our forecast is staying dry at this point in time with no significant precip chances coming anytime soon. .
KCCI.com
WATCH: Des Moines police capture suspect wanted by US Marshals
DES MOINES, Iowa — A suspect wanted by U.S. Marshals was taken into custody on Thursday. U.S. Marshals were tracking the suspect, Robert Manuel Jr., 24, on Wednesday. The search was narrowed to a location on the south side of Des Moines, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek. Parizek said...
KCCI.com
Winterset community supports firefighter and his family after their home burns down
WINTERSET, Iowa — The Winterset community is rallying around a firefighter and his family after their home burned to the ground this week. Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Johnston and his wife, April, were on vacation when they learned their home was gone. Their five children were staying with friends and are all safe.
Comments / 0