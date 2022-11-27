DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Our wind chill has climbed out of the teens today and into the 30s! Big improvement as far as temps and wind chill go. It is going to stay breezy through the start of the day on Saturday. Winds will be at their peak during the second half of Friday where we could see wind gusts as high as ~40 MPH. It’s still a mild wind tomorrow which helps temperatures climb into the mid 50s for tomorrow afternoon. A dry cold front comes through Friday night which will drag in a lot of cold air for Saturday. Highs Saturday will only be in the low 30s. 30s and 40s will be on tap for next week. Our forecast is staying dry at this point in time with no significant precip chances coming anytime soon. .

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO