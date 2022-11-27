ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Crunch falls in overtime to Bruins

By Mario Sacco
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VPabX_0jOnjpUz00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) –

The Syracuse Crunch rallied back to earn a point, but fell in overtime to the Providence Bruins, 6-5, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Crunch went 0-1-1-0 in the weekend series against the Bruins and move to 7-7-2-2 on the season.

Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 25-of-31 shots, while Brandon Bussi stopped 28-of-33 between the pipes for the Bruins.

Syracuse converted on 2-of-8 power play opportunities and went a perfect 6-for-6 on the penalty kill.

Providence struck first when Luke Toporowski skated down the right wing and sent in a shot from the circle just 6:37 into the game. They doubled their lead with another goal from Toporowski at the 13:11. He sped down the left side and deposited a backhander into the net as he cut across the crease.

The Crunch stole one back with a power-play goal late in the first period. Jack Thompson sent the puck down low to Jack Finley at the goal line. He quickly centered it for Felix Robert to score.

The Bruins regained their two-goal lead 3:20 into the second period when Justin Brazeau scored from a sharp angle along the goal line. Marc McLaughlin then added to Providence’s score with a wrister from between the circles during 4-on-4 play at the 15-minute mark. Syracuse responded to cut the lead to two late in the middle stanza. Trevor Carrick set Simon Ryfors up for a quick wrister from the right circle.

Syracuse and Providence exchanged goals in the third period as the Crunch eventually rallied back to force overtime. Syracuse came back within one at the 6:33 mark off a power-play goal from Ilya Usau while he was in the right circle to one-time a feed from Gemel Smith. Just one minute later, Toporowski completed the hat trick with a close-range shot. At 9:14, Sean Day fired a wrister from the left circle that went off Gabe Fortier and in. With just 44 seconds remaining in the third period, Robert chipped in a rebound for his second of the night to send the game into overtime.

Chris Wagner went on to score the game-winner for the Bruins 1:13 into the overtime period.

The Crunch are back in action on Friday when they travel to face the Belleville Senators.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mintz ejected; Syracuse upset by Bryant

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Bryant’s Sherif Gross-Bullock took an inbounds pass the length of the court and saw his last-second shot in the lane bounce off the rim and in to give the visitors a 73-72 triumph against Syracuse in the JMA Wireless Dome. The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 while the Orange fell to […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse drops third straight to #16 Illinois

Champaign, ILL. (SU ATHLETICS) – Jesse Edwards led the Orange with nine points and marked his second-consecutive game of 17-plus rebounds in a 73-44 loss to a No. 16 ranked Illinois squad. Illinois moved to 6-1 while Syracuse fell to 3-4. Thirteen of Edwards’ 17 boards were defensive, tying the career-high he set in the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. First up is basketball. Tip-off is at 4 p.m. against the Bryant Bulldogs inside the JMA Wireless Dome. If you don’t have a ticket, the game can be seen on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The channel is only available through your cable, satellite, […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse Crunch winning streak snapped by Providence

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE CRUNCH) – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win stopping 38-of-41 between the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

In Custody: William Sholtz

Update 1:00 p.m. Tuesday 11-29-2022 Fugitive of the Week William Sholtz turned himself into Syracuse Police Tuesday morning. SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 35-year-old William Sholtz. Sholtz, who has 20 prior local arrests is wanted for a domestic-related incident on September 9, 2022, where […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU loses to Illinois

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange basketball team loses to the Fighting Illini of Illinois Tuesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The final score was 73-44.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Westhill boys open the basketball season with win over SAS

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Westhill boys basketball team opened the season with an impressive 75-54 win at home over Syracuse Academy of Science. Shawn Mayes led the Warriors attack, pouring in a game-high 23 points. Kameron Langdon added 15 points for Westhill in the win. Siraj Bey scored a team-high 16 points in the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: November 28, Weekly Round-Up

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for a suspected supermarket shoplifter in Hamilton, a hit-and-run driver in the city of Oswego, and is advising stores on preventing retail theft. Shoplifter in Madison County The New York State Police are trying to identify a man that left a […]
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Where to watch: SU vs. Illinois

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse heads west tonight to take on Illinois in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Orange is coming off of a one-point loss to Bryant. Tip time is 7:30 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN and here is where to find that station:
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On the Lookout: Suspects involved in forgery crimes

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for the following suspects who are involved in multiple forgery crimes. Deputies say that the suspects went to many stores and passed counterfeit bills. The Sheriff’s Office has at least three cases of the suspects involved in forgery crimes […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Second person dies after deadly Town of Clay house fire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After eight-year-old Nezamyah White died in a Town of Clay house fire Tuesday night, another life was taken from the incident, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. 76-year-old Anthony Wild died Thursday after he was listed as “critically unstable” and put on life support at Upstate Medical University Hospital following the […]
CLAY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

SU women’s lacrosse schedule released

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse women’s lacrosse will play nine teams that competed in last season’s NCAA Tournament, including defending national champion North Carolina, in 2023. The Orange will host three of the four national semifinalists from a year ago. Season tickets for the 2023 campaign are on sale now for $50 each. In […]
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
817K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy