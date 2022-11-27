Read full article on original website
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball
West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
247Sports
IMS Radio: Kevin Willard's on Fire | Football Transfer Frenzy | Walt Williams Talks Terps Basketball
It's the busiest time in a while at Maryland, which has seen Kevin Willard and the basketball team get off to an amazing start, and the football program undergoing a large number of announcements following the regular-season finale. Can Willard's team keep this up? Plus, Maryland basketball legend and courtside radio analyst Walt Williams joins the show. What does The Wizard think about what he's seen? Is there cause for concern with all of the football departures?
Premium podcast: Dillingham staffing, season awards, basketball analysis
The latest edition of the Sun Devil Source Report Premium Podcast includes end of season awards, a look into Kenny Dillingham's staff hires so far, Pac-12 championship predictions, and more ASU basketball analysis with the start of conference play.
Texas Tech Mailbag: Batcho best big in Big 12, bowl preference, making memories
Jarret Johnson answers questions from Inside the Red Raiders subscribers about Texas Tech football, basketball and recruiting.
Swarmcast: Instant Reaction: Michigan QB Cade McNamara commits to Iowa
Some huge, huge offseason news broke on Thursday night when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced that he would be committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes. HawkeyeInsider subscribers were hinted at this news earlier in the week, but McNamara made it official on Thursday. David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze what this means for Iowa, why it was so significant to make a change this early in the offseason, if it could have a ripple effect and much, much more.
Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation
Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
Western Michigan transfer DL Braden Fiske quickly gains Power Five offers
Western Michigan transfer Braden Fiske says it has been a hectic last day. Since entering the transfer portal, Fiske, who had 57 tackles (10.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks this past season for the Broncos, has already received a rush of interest. "Ole Miss, Penn State, West Virginia, Mississippi State,...
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
Four-Star DE Collins Acheampong flips commitment from Michigan to Miami
Rancho Santa Margarita (Cali.) Santa Margarita edge rusher Collins Acheampong has flipped his commitment from Michigan to Miami. The Canes were a very close runner up for Acheampong when he initially committed to Michigan. In fact just a few days before he chose the Wolverines, we thought Miami was the team to beat.
Coaches hitting the road...
Following future Vols: Telander, Luttrell help teams advance in playoffs
Find out how Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments fared over the past week, including how linebacker Jeremiah Telander and safety Jack Luttrell helped their teams continue their postseason runs.
College Football Playoff expansion: Bill Hancock lauds 'significant' move to 12 teams
College Football Playoff officials announced Thursday that the playoff is expanding from a four-team field to 12. Members of the playoff's board worked hard to get expansion done before the current contract, which runs through 2025, depleted. Expansion takes effect in the 2024 college football season. After the changes were made, executive director Bill Hancock addressed the media and lauded the impact of a larger CFP.
Potential coaching hires, where the recruiting class stands after the firing of Roberts and Wheat
As first reported by SicEm365 earlier today, Baylor's defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and special teams coordinator/safeties coach Ronnie Wheat have been fired. This.
Rodney Gallagher on his recruitment, Neal Brown's return, and more VIP member questions
West Virginia University football commit Rodney Gallagher joins the Country Roads Confidential podcast today to discuss a variety of topics. We open by talking about the official return of Neal Brown for the 2023 season and what it means for him and his recruitment. We also touch on the Penn State visit, any other trip plans coming up, and if his recruitment is shut down. Then, we turn things over to EerSports VIP members as we ask Gallagher their questions, ranging from his first memory at WVU, who he's excited about playing against, the wildest NIL deal and more.
Holy Grail BCJ Podcast V 357.0
Chad Brendel and David Simone talk all things coaching search related plus a little hoops after the win over NJIT. All that and more this week on the Holy Grail BCJ Pod.
Notre Dame Coaches on the Road: Mickens seeing his guy in St. Louis
The Notre Dame coaches are hitting the road on Friday. The Fighting Irish coaching staff will be all over the country. As always, Irish Illustrated and 247Sports has you covered on the whereabouts of the staff. According to sources, we’ve learned that cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens will be in St....
How does Dont'e Thornton's departure impact Oregon's long-term outlook?
The Oregon 2023 offense got dealt a tough blow Monday evening when sophomore wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced he would enter his name into the NCAA Transfer.
The Top247's No. 1 QB Bryce Underwood put together a special sophomore season
Belleville (Mich.) High Top247 sophomore Bryce Underwood backed up his billing as the Top247’s No. 1 ranked quarterback this fall, leading his team to a second-straight state championship. “Just his ability, you can do whatever you want, you can run him, you can throw the ball, he can catch,”...
