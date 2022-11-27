West Virginia University football commit Rodney Gallagher joins the Country Roads Confidential podcast today to discuss a variety of topics. We open by talking about the official return of Neal Brown for the 2023 season and what it means for him and his recruitment. We also touch on the Penn State visit, any other trip plans coming up, and if his recruitment is shut down. Then, we turn things over to EerSports VIP members as we ask Gallagher their questions, ranging from his first memory at WVU, who he's excited about playing against, the wildest NIL deal and more.

4 HOURS AGO