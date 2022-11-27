ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LISTEN: A transfer of power for WVU basketball

West Virginia basketball rebuilt its roster in the offseason and has plans about how to use recruiting, the transfer portal and of course NIL in the future. Some of the credit must go to the new director of player personnel/recruiting. Longtime staffer Jay Kuntz finally agrees to sit down and answer some questions about the past, present and future of managing rosters in college basketball. (Direct link: HERE.)
MORGANTOWN, WV
IMS Radio: Kevin Willard's on Fire | Football Transfer Frenzy | Walt Williams Talks Terps Basketball

It's the busiest time in a while at Maryland, which has seen Kevin Willard and the basketball team get off to an amazing start, and the football program undergoing a large number of announcements following the regular-season finale. Can Willard's team keep this up? Plus, Maryland basketball legend and courtside radio analyst Walt Williams joins the show. What does The Wizard think about what he's seen? Is there cause for concern with all of the football departures?
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Swarmcast: Instant Reaction: Michigan QB Cade McNamara commits to Iowa

Some huge, huge offseason news broke on Thursday night when former Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara announced that he would be committing to the Iowa Hawkeyes. HawkeyeInsider subscribers were hinted at this news earlier in the week, but McNamara made it official on Thursday. David Eickholt and Sean Bock team up to analyze what this means for Iowa, why it was so significant to make a change this early in the offseason, if it could have a ripple effect and much, much more.
IOWA CITY, IA
Texas Tech Bowl Projections Compilation

Texas Tech finished the regular season 7-5 overall, 5-4 in the Big 12, good enough for fourth place in what was a very competitive conference this season, after defeating Oklahoma 51-48 in overtime of the season finale on Saturday. Perhaps more importantly, the Red Raiders are going bowling for the second consecutive season.
LUBBOCK, TX
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State lost to Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The ACC/Big Ten Challenge has run its course, with the annual event coming to an end this season at the decision of ESPN, and Michigan State's final chapter in the series wasn't a memorable one. The Spartans got blitzed Wednesday night at Purcell Pavilion, falling behind host Notre Dame early and never coming close to staging a rally in their 70-52 loss.
EAST LANSING, MI
Coaches hitting the road...

Coaches hitting the road...
College Football Playoff expansion: Bill Hancock lauds 'significant' move to 12 teams

College Football Playoff officials announced Thursday that the playoff is expanding from a four-team field to 12. Members of the playoff's board worked hard to get expansion done before the current contract, which runs through 2025, depleted. Expansion takes effect in the 2024 college football season. After the changes were made, executive director Bill Hancock addressed the media and lauded the impact of a larger CFP.
Rodney Gallagher on his recruitment, Neal Brown's return, and more VIP member questions

West Virginia University football commit Rodney Gallagher joins the Country Roads Confidential podcast today to discuss a variety of topics. We open by talking about the official return of Neal Brown for the 2023 season and what it means for him and his recruitment. We also touch on the Penn State visit, any other trip plans coming up, and if his recruitment is shut down. Then, we turn things over to EerSports VIP members as we ask Gallagher their questions, ranging from his first memory at WVU, who he's excited about playing against, the wildest NIL deal and more.
Holy Grail BCJ Podcast V 357.0

Chad Brendel and David Simone talk all things coaching search related plus a little hoops after the win over NJIT. All that and more this week on the Holy Grail BCJ Pod.
247Sports

