Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Help Pasco Schools Fill the Bus With Food for Hungry Tri-Citians
Pasco School Bus Drivers are asking for your help this holiday season. Their annual Fill the Bus Food Drive is happening THIS Saturday, December 3rd between 9 am and 3 pm at Yoke's Fresh Market and Walmart on Road 68 in Pasco. What kinds of foods will be accepted?. Canned...
Lower Valley Christmas Trucks Deliver Smiles In Tri-Cities
The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks are back in Town! The group is spread over the region from Toppenish, Prosser, Grandview, and even Pasco. They have just one goal: spread Christmas cheer. The 8 to 9 vehicles run 2,000-watt generators to energize 8,000 to 12,000 lights. The Lower Valley Christmas Trucks...
7th Annual Winter Wonderland Welcomed in Richland on Friday
It's the countdown to the lighting of Richland's Winter Wonderland Festival of Lights. All the fun begins THIS Friday at 5 pm. The official countdown happens at 6 pm when thousands of lights will be turned on and the holiday music begins. Since moving to Richland a few years ago, a visit to the HAPO Festival of Lights at John Dam Plaza is a definite must.
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald death notices Nov. 29, 2022
Maria Rosario Larios Torres, 73, of Pasco, died Nov. 22 in Richland. She was born in Rancho El Molino, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 24 years. Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements. Kenneth R. Wilson. Kenneth Ray Wilson, 96, of Burbank,...
Festive lights, Christmas events and holiday fun around Tri-Cities
Many of the Tri-Cities most popular yule-tide events kick off this week.
Why Don’t We Get More Snow in Tri-Cities? Complicated…
This week, we're hearing about (and seeing) snow in Wapato, even Walla Walla. North of Spokane, from Deer Park to Colville, from Sandpoint, ID to Post Falls, 8-16 inches of snow. But why not us? (picture taken locally in Kennewick a few years ago) At one point on Wednesday, November...
Tri-City Herald
The aging Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is finally getting replaced. What’s coming next?
An aging Tri-Cities Animal Shelter is getting replaced more than a decade after advocates began calling for a change. A groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday will mark the start of a $4.1 million project to build a nearly 10,000-square-foot building on 18th Avenue in Pasco. The Nov. 30 event is at...
Seattle to Pasco Was a 14-Hour Road Trip on First Highway Over Snoqualmie [PHOTOS]
Since the 1700s, Cascade passes have been a pathway for travelers from both the west and the east. At first, it was only used by a handful of explorers (when it was an ancient Indian trail). Now, present-day - thousands of people make the trip just about every hour. Crossing...
Do You Remember the Snowiest Christmas Day in Tri-Cities?
Snow has been the talk of the town in Tri-Cities as of late, as it should be. Folks have their opinions on it and everyone is right to a degree in how they feel. Some people enjoy the snow and the cozy feeling it brings while others will cite Snoqualmie Pass and their commute as the reason they don't like snow. A lot of people would say that snow is a key ingredient for a picture-perfect Coca-Cola-style Christmas.
Breaking | Tri-Cities officer shot and wounded making an arrest in Pasco
10th Avenue in Pasco is blocked as part of the investigation.
Fire Threatens Homes, Burns Shed in Pasco
(Pasco, WA) -- Fire crews in Pasco were called out to a blaze that broke out in a shed in the backyard of a home off 711 W. Yakima Wednesday night. It sent smoke and flames high into the air and threatened both the house the shed was in back and another home it was next to. Firefighters arrived on scene and blocked off West Sylvester Ave for several blocks around 7th Ave and were able to get the fire under control in fairly short order. No one was hurt, though the shed was destroyed. Authorities were unable to determine the cause of the fire, which is under investigation.
Tri-Cities would look different if not for this former ‘Man of the Year’ who died Saturday
“They don’t make ‘em like that anymore, I don’t believe. They’re a vanishing breed.”
Vandals cause thousands of dollars in damage to former Kennewick hospital
Benton County had to declare an emergency to quickly secure the buildings.
Police: Search Underway After Girl Nearly Kidnapped in Walla Walla
(Walla Walla, WA) -- The search is on for a suspect after an 11-year-old girl told Walla Walla Police that a man approached her while she was walking home from an after-class event at Prospect Point School, and tried dragging her off by her hair. This happened Thursday night around 5:30pm off the area near Ransom and Cottonwood Roads. The girl told officers she ran to a nearby home with the suspect chasing her. But after knocking on the home's door, the suspect retreated to a dark colored van and fled. Police said the suspect is said to be a white male, 60 to 70 years old He has short brown hair with blond tips, and sideburns and was wearing a black colored sweatshirt with dark colored blue jeans.
Top 5 Fastest Growing Towns In Washington State Includes Pasco
What Are The Top 5 Fastest Growing Cities In Washington State?. If you're looking for a place to put down roots in Washington State, you might be wondering which towns are growing the fastest. Pasco Washington Made The List Of The Fastest Growing Cities In The Nation. Population growth can...
Actor Jennifer Garner Visits Small Town in Central Washington to Help Distribute Thanksgiving Meals
Actor Jennifer Garner visited the Grandview School District before Thanksgiving in her role as a Save the Children ambassador. Garner posted a short video of people packaging Thanksgiving dinner boxes for those in need on her Instagram account on Thanksgiving Day. The Grandview and Mabton school districts in the Yakima Valley were involved in the effort.
Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA
Jennifer Garner, Yes, The Actress, Was Spotted in Grandview, WA. I feel like Gossip Girl when I have to tell you this: SPOTTED: Jennifer Garner, yes, THE Jennifer Garner was seen in Grandview, Wash., last week! It wasn’t one of those celebrity look-alikes, either, this was the real deal, holyfield, certified, bonafide Hollywood actress and lady from those Capital One Venture Card commercials.
ifiberone.com
Frigid Friday: Record-breaking temperature lows expected on Friday for Moses Lake, Ephrata areas; Wenatchee to see single digits
Bundle up and stay inside if you can, it’s going to get exceptionally cold on Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Record-breaking temperatures that will take thermometers into the single digits are expected in the Wenatchee Valley and upper Columbia Basin early Friday. Meteorologists tell iFIBER ONE News...
Man accused of poaching trophy bull elk, plus 12 other deer and elk south of Tri-Cities
He is accused of wasting meat and hunting from a vehicle.
nbcrightnow.com
I-84 closed in Eastern Oregon with no alternate route
OREGON — UPDATE: 10:51 p.m. Eastbound lanes are now open for travel, according to ODOT. Westbound are still closed but may open soon. DECEMBER 1, 2022 5:07 p.m. Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between Exit 216, east of Pendleton, and Exit 265, east of La Grande, due to winter weather and several crashes. The Tollgate Highway, OR 204, is only open for local traffic, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.
98.3 The KEY
Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1