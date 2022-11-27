Read full article on original website
Hawk-ey Talk with Virg Foss: A Highway 2 Connection
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- I've owned a lake cabin in the Bemidji area for nearly 40 years now, so the first city on the Mississippi is like a second home to me. It feels even more so when the University of North Dakota hockey team plays there, as it did last weekend, since I have had permanent residence in Grand Forks since 1969. And I am in my 53rd year of writing about UND hockey, so my connections run deep there as well.
NOTES: UND Gears Up for Season Opening Meets
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – The North Dakota track and field teams are gearing up for the first two meets of the 2022-23 indoor season this weekend. Most of the Fighting Hawks will head to Fargo for the Dakota Alumni Classic on Friday and Saturday. Combined events will begin the meet with the pentathlon 60-meter hurdles at 11:30 a.m. and the heptathlon 60 meters will begin at 11:30 a.m. Field events will commence at 1 p.m. with the men's pole vault and the women's 60-meter hurdle prelims will kick off action on the track at 4:30 p.m.
NOTES: North Dakota, No. 3 St. Cloud State tangle to open December
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – North Dakota hits the road for the first of four straight away from Grand Forks to close out the first half against No. 3 St. Cloud State on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. from the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. All UND men's hockey games,...
NOTES: Fighting Hawks back home for Friday battle
North Dakota returns home for the first time in three weeks for a Friday night battle with Wisconsin-Superior at 7 p.m. from the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center in Grand Forks, N.D. Watch the Hawks. All UND women's basketball games, home and away, can be heard on stations across the Home...
