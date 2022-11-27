Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Christian Pulisic reveals nature of his World Cup injury
Christian Pulisic sent the U.S. to the knockout round of the 2022 World Cup by scoring the lone goal in a 1-0 win over Iran on Tuesday. It turned out to be a painful goal for the American star as he suffered what has been officially called a pelvic contusion.
Soccer legend Pele's condition 'worsening' after being hospitalized in Brazil
Three-time world champion soccer player Pele has been hospitalized in his native Brazil and is undergoing tests, ESPN reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the 82-year-old soccer legend was taken to the hospital after he started having swelling all over his body. He has been diagnosed with edema and signs of heart failure.
Yardbarker
Christian Pulisic posts update from hospital bed after suffering injury in USMNT win
The resilient spirit of the bald eagle was with Christian Pulisic on Tuesday. The star winger Pulisic was the hero in the United States’ victory over Iran in their final match of group-stage play at the World Cup in Qatar. With the U.S. needing a win to punch their ticket to the round of 16, Pulisic delivered a 38th-minute goal off a headed cross into the six-yard box by his teammate Sergiño Dest. Pulisic’s score ended up being the difference-maker as the U.S. held on for the 1-0 victory.
Beaver Creek World Cup downhill canceled due to wind, snow
BEAVER CREEK, Colo. (AP) — The first of two World Cup downhill races to be held in Beaver Creek, Colorado, was canceled Friday morning due to strong wind and snowfall. The course was closed for the day so crew workers could prepare the Birds of Prey track for another downhill race scheduled for Saturday. There’s also a super-G event on Sunday. It’s been a challenging season so far for ski racers because of weather conditions. The International Ski Federation (FIS) postponed downhill events in Zermatt, Switzerland, and Cervinia, Italy, that were slated to be held earlier this season. Parallel events for women and men planned for Lech, Austria, also were wiped out due to weather. In addition, a women’s giant slalom that was supposed to open the season in Soelden, Austria, on Oct. 22, was postponed because of rainy conditions. It’s been rescheduled for Semmering, Austria, in late December.
Comments / 0