Erwin, TN

erwinrecord.net

Event gives members of local DAR chapters chance to help others

Members of Mary Patton Chapter NSDAR, Erwin, and State of Franklin Chapter NSDAR, Jonesborough, met at the Bogart-Bowman Cabin in Unicoi on Sunday afternoon on Nov. 20 for a “Clip and Stitch” event. The project included Christmas card notes and signing for local VA patients and active-duty troops...
UNICOI, TN
erwinrecord.net

Community has contributed to effort to remove litter from Unicoi County

NO Trash November is off and running. Just halfway through the month, over 300 pounds of litter have already been picked up in the community. “We’re excited to report that five volunteer groups have signed up to participate so far. Groups or individuals decide where they’d like to concentrate their litter pickup,” explained Karen Dunlap, a member of Keeping the Valley Beautiful.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
erwinrecord.net

Erwin Fire Department places flags at library

With the help of the Erwin Fire Department, the Unicoi County Public Library was able to place U.S. and Tennessee flags on the previously vacant pole that stands in front of the non-profit’s building. “The flags were donated by a patron, as well as the rope to hang the...
ERWIN, TN
Herald and Tribune

Jonesborough getting ready for Christmas parade

Jonesborough is gearing up for another festive season in downtown. What better opportunity to spend time with family and friends than to grab a cup of hot chocolate, throw on mittens and hats and gather on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough to watch the annual lighted nighttime Christmas Parade. Continuing...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Search for new director of Sullivan County Schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools is on the search for its next director of schools. School officials narrowed their search to three candidates, each being interviewed publically Monday. This comes as current Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski plans to retire at the end of June. Each of the three candidates comes from an […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
NEWPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Local lawmakers named to top GOP posts in Tennessee House

NASHVILLE — State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, was elected by his peers to serve as vice-chairman for the House Republican Caucus during the upcoming 113th Tennessee General Assembly. Meanwhile, state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, was tapped to serve as treasurer of the House GOP caucus.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Rescue Squad: Hiker rescued from Laurel Falls

UPDATE: According to an official, John Burleson, from the Carter County Rescue Squad the hiker was located and extracted from the woods. Burleson said that the hiker was well-prepared and was out hiking and camping but suffered a medical emergency while doing so. The rescue squad used all-terrain vehicles and a team on foot to […]
HAMPTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Sullivan County property taxes mailed out

BLOUNTVILLE – County tax bills for the more than 94,000 property parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt. County property taxe are not late, however, until March 1, 2023. Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor also announced the reopening of satellite oﬃces in Kingsport and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN

