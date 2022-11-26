Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Devoted Tennessee Mother Dropped Her Children Off And Never Returned: What Happened To Nadine?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedChurch Hill, TN
Synthetic Ice Skating Now Open for the Season at Covered Bridge Park in ElizabethtonJohn M. DabbsElizabethton, TN
Saint Nick Returns to Appalachian Trek Aboard the Santa Train for 2022 to See the KidsJohn M. DabbsKentucky State
Small Town Event Brings Holiday Cheer to Locals While Avoiding Travel to Nearby CitiesJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
North Carolina Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenBakersville, NC
Related
erwinrecord.net
Event gives members of local DAR chapters chance to help others
Members of Mary Patton Chapter NSDAR, Erwin, and State of Franklin Chapter NSDAR, Jonesborough, met at the Bogart-Bowman Cabin in Unicoi on Sunday afternoon on Nov. 20 for a “Clip and Stitch” event. The project included Christmas card notes and signing for local VA patients and active-duty troops...
Don & Candus Wells named, Children’s Advocacy Center files answer in Reward Fund suit
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – New motions have been filed in the Summer Wells Reward Fund lawsuit. The Church Hill Rescue Squad filed the lawsuit on June 30, 2022 asking for a judge to determine who gets the $40,305.47 of the Summer Wells Reward Fund. Summer’s parents, Don and Candus Wells, have been added as defendants […]
erwinrecord.net
Community has contributed to effort to remove litter from Unicoi County
NO Trash November is off and running. Just halfway through the month, over 300 pounds of litter have already been picked up in the community. “We’re excited to report that five volunteer groups have signed up to participate so far. Groups or individuals decide where they’d like to concentrate their litter pickup,” explained Karen Dunlap, a member of Keeping the Valley Beautiful.
City of Morristown asks residents to take community survey
The City of Morristown 2022 Community Survey is already active and ready for responses
erwinrecord.net
Erwin Fire Department places flags at library
With the help of the Erwin Fire Department, the Unicoi County Public Library was able to place U.S. and Tennessee flags on the previously vacant pole that stands in front of the non-profit’s building. “The flags were donated by a patron, as well as the rope to hang the...
Herald and Tribune
Jonesborough getting ready for Christmas parade
Jonesborough is gearing up for another festive season in downtown. What better opportunity to spend time with family and friends than to grab a cup of hot chocolate, throw on mittens and hats and gather on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough to watch the annual lighted nighttime Christmas Parade. Continuing...
Search for new director of Sullivan County Schools
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Sullivan County Schools is on the search for its next director of schools. School officials narrowed their search to three candidates, each being interviewed publically Monday. This comes as current Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski plans to retire at the end of June. Each of the three candidates comes from an […]
wvlt.tv
Grades are in for Tennessee school districts, with one standing out from others
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Report cards are out, but not for students. The Tennessee Department of Education has released its annual ratings of state school districts. Newport City School District was named exemplary for the second-straight year, with its students meeting, or exceeding, expectations in math and English standardized tests.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Tenn. commissioners reject cryptocurrency mine settlement
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Washington County, Tennessee commissioners rejected a proposed settlement Monday with cryptocurrency mine operator Red Dog Technologies and the mine’s landlord BrightRidge. However, that may not be the final word. The room erupted in applause at the emotional meeting after commissioners voted to reject...
Johnson City Press
Local lawmakers named to top GOP posts in Tennessee House
NASHVILLE — State Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, was elected by his peers to serve as vice-chairman for the House Republican Caucus during the upcoming 113th Tennessee General Assembly. Meanwhile, state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, was tapped to serve as treasurer of the House GOP caucus.
Johnson City Press
Entire day of activities planned for Christmas parade; tree lighting
KINGSPORT - The Kingsport Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting is set for next weekend. The Downtown Kingsport Association has an entire day of activities planned as well on Saturday, according to a press release.
5th Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Elizabethton
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Curt’s Ace Hardware brand continues to grow in the Tri-Cities as the fifth location opened in Elizabethton on Tuesday. The store is located at 1731 Highway 19E. A grand opening celebration was held as the ribbon was cut at the new destination for tools and home improvement supplies. Food City […]
Tennessee Families First recipients to see holiday bonus payment
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Families who get monthly payments through Tennessee’s Families First Program are getting an extra $500 starting Thursday. Single mom and Kingsport resident Jessica Glauer told News Channel 11 that the money would make a big impact on her family’s holiday season. “Everything helps,” Glauer said. “It really is a blessing. The […]
‘Voe’ case: Federal suit against JC police set for trial
A former special prosecutor's federal lawsuit accusing the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) and the city of retaliating against her for whistleblowing over an alleged drug dealer and serial rapist will go to jury trial in mid-May 2024. The trial is scheduled to be heard in Knoxville.
‘See you in court’ — Washington County soundly rejects settlement in suit over Bitcoin mine
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County’s lawsuit against BrightRidge and Bitcoin miner Red Dog Technologies is headed back to court after county commissioners rejected a settlement proposal Monday night. People erupted in cheers inside a packed courtroom at the county’s justice center after commissioners voted 13-2 against allowing Red Dog to build a new mine […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County commissioners to decide Monday on the fate of bitcoin litigation
The Washington County Commission will vote on a resolution Monday calling for the county to reject the final draft of an agreement to settle a zoning lawsuit involving a bitcoin mining operation in Limestone. The county’s Commercial, Industrial and Agricultural Committee has recommended commissioners reject the legal agreement and proceed...
Kingsport Times-News
New restaurant causes 'buzz' around Jonesborough
JONESBOROUGH — The buzz around town is that Jonesborough has a new restaurant to enjoy: the Just Bee Diner. Located on West Jackson Boulevard, the Just Bee Diner — formerly known as the Hungry Frog Diner — switched hands to Brian and Jessica Bishop earlier this fall without ever closing its doors.
Rescue Squad: Hiker rescued from Laurel Falls
UPDATE: According to an official, John Burleson, from the Carter County Rescue Squad the hiker was located and extracted from the woods. Burleson said that the hiker was well-prepared and was out hiking and camping but suffered a medical emergency while doing so. The rescue squad used all-terrain vehicles and a team on foot to […]
Man hired by Washington Co., VA sheriff’s office accused of killing teen’s family
Washington County, Virginia Sheriff Blake Andis confirmed that a man accused of traveling cross country and killing a teenager's family was working to be a patrol deputy at the sheriff's office.
Johnson City Press
Sullivan County property taxes mailed out
BLOUNTVILLE – County tax bills for the more than 94,000 property parcels in Sullivan County have been mailed and are payable on receipt. County property taxe are not late, however, until March 1, 2023. Sullivan County Trustee Angela Taylor also announced the reopening of satellite oﬃces in Kingsport and...
Comments / 1