NO Trash November is off and running. Just halfway through the month, over 300 pounds of litter have already been picked up in the community. “We’re excited to report that five volunteer groups have signed up to participate so far. Groups or individuals decide where they’d like to concentrate their litter pickup,” explained Karen Dunlap, a member of Keeping the Valley Beautiful.

UNICOI COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO