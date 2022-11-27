Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Lottery ticket worth over $539k sold at Pennsylvania store this weekKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
7 Places In Pittsburgh Everyone Should Visit At Least OnceTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), has recorded four assists, eight penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-six rating...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets shut out Avalanche
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, and Blake Wheeler had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Wheeler's] just been on fire," Hellebuyck said. "His workload and work ethic was so good...
NHL
Jean-Luc Foudy's NHL Debut
When France Gareau Foudy answered the phone on Monday afternoon, she could tell there was something different in her youngest son, Jean-Luc's voice. "Is everything OK?" She asked as she took the call from her classroom in Toronto where she teaches the French language to elementary schoolers. "I just called...
NHL
SvoNotes: Signing reunites Gaudreau, Robinson families at NHL level
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. In the Blue Jackets home opener, the team was up 1-0 and looking for more when Eric Robinson had a golden scoring chance. Sean Kuraly hunted down a puck behind the net while Columbus was shorthanded and hit Robinson in...
NHL
How the versatility of Roope Hintz benefits the top line
The second round draft pick is praised for being a strong defensive forward who can go head-to-head with the best players in the league. When Pete DeBoer started training camp in Cedar Park this season, he had a few revelations. One was just how big and fast Roope Hintz really...
NHL
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Huberdeau's big night earned him...
NHL
Letang Doing Well and in Good Spirits After Stroke
On Monday, Kris Letang called head athletic trainer Chris Stewart, saying he had a migraine and that something didn't feel right. After he reported those symptoms, head team physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas said to take the defenseman to the hospital immediately. After getting some tests done, it was determined that...
NHL
Get in the Holiday Spirit with LA Kings Toy Drives
The Kings will be accepting new and gently-used toys and books prior to their games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22!. Give back this holiday season with the LA Kings! The Kings will be accepting donations of toys and books for kids ages 0-18 before home games on December 3, 17, 20 and 22.
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
Robertson pushes point streak to 17 with hat trick, Stars shut out Ducks
Jason Robertson netted goals number 20, 21 and 22, Jake Oettinger posted a shutout, helping the Stars earn a 5-0 win over the Ducks. "I'm just getting in position to shoot the puck," Robertson said. "Just got to get past the first guy and get it to the net. I'm happy my mom was able to make it and watch it. She's probably over the moon right now and excited."
NHL
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (29 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (27 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
BetMGM: Stanley Cup odds biggest risers, fallers
Bruins, Devils make jump since start of season while Wild, Senators dip. BetMGM is providing NHL.com readers with odds and analysis during the 2022-23 season. Today, a look at the change in odds for teams to win the Stanley Cup since the start of the season. Six weeks after the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
What Roope Hintz' eight-year extension means to Dallas
Mike Modano was 28 when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999. Same with Sergei Zubov. Derian Hatcher and Darryl Sydor were 26. Jere Lehtinen and Richard Matvichuk were 25. Now, Bob Gainey complemented that group with some outstanding veterans - future Hall-of-Famers - and that pushed them over the top in their quest to consistently be one of the best teams in the league. It's interesting to see what "the core" of the team looked like back then. It was filled with high draft choices who were in their prime. When you look back, it makes sense they were that good.
NHL
Prospects Report: November 30, 2022
The Iowa Wild went 1-2 in their most recent three-game set, falling to Colorado twice and beating San Jose. In its first matchup against Colorado, Iowa fell 5-1 with Joe Hicketts recording his third goal of the season. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-23 shots faced. Jospeh Cramarossa was the lone goal scorer in the second game against Colorado where Iowa fell 2-1. Wallstedt stopped 28-of-30 shots face in the series finale.
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 30.11.22
They are, in fact, they are the hottest team in the AHL, with a recent record of 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. The offence has been lethal lately and the powerplay formidable. The Wranglers came into the week tied for the most goals scored in the league with 70, and possessing a powerplay which, currently at 29.3% efficiency, is best in the west.
NHL
HABS EDGE FLAMES
Calgary greatly outshoots and outchances visitors but falls 2-1 The Flames threw so much rubber at Jake Allen Thursday night he must have felt like he was working a shift in the Goodyear factory. But despite dominating play for most of the game, outshooting the visiting Habs more than 2-to-1...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Laine could play for Blue Jackets on Friday
Brodin likely out for Wild against Oilers; Marino day to day for Devils. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Patrik Laine could return from injury Friday when the Blue Jackets play at...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Kings assign Petersen to AHL after he clears waivers
Red Wings place Bertuzzi on injured reserve; Laine could face Jets on Friday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Los Angeles Kings. Cal Petersen was loaned to Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday...
Comments / 0