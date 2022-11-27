Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Menashe home’s first official night, and 2 special dates to visit
We’ve been by already twice for previews (here and here) – and tonight’s the first official night for the Menashe Family‘s famous Christmas lights at 5605 Beach Drive SW. Our photo doesn’t really do it justice, so if you love lights, you have to see it in person. Here are two special dates you might consider visiting:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Lights, music, theater, books, more!
Now that the weather has calmed – a look ahead at the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST POOL REOPENS: After a two-day closure, the pool at 2801 SW Thistle is back open today but on a limited schedule – details in this update.
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday notes + weekend alert
Very cold overnight – temperatures dropped into the 20s. But only a slight chance of snow this morning, with today’s high near 40. (Check the latest alert status here.) -The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to its regular schedule this morning. -WSF’s Triangle Route is too –...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Shining bright in Fauntlee Hills
Tonight we photographed one of the first big West Seattle Christmas light displays up every year … at the home of Ken Arkills in Fauntlee Hills. The house is on a corner lot, so there’s a lot to see on multiple sides. You can see it at 39th...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: School changes for Thursday (ongoing updates)
Hope Lutheran School starting 2 hours late, no morning extended-care program or half-day preschool. KG November 30, 2022 (10:04 pm) Kennedy Catholic two hours late start. Wsresident December 1, 2022 (6:53 am) Why? We don’t even have snow on the ground The forecast is 50% for the next 2 hours....
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox prowlers
We live in a townhouse in the alley behind Juneau Street Market. Our neighbor’s mailbox was broken into on Monday night and his mail was stolen. (The thief also checked our mailboxes and checked out our neighbor’s house.) We have video of the thieves approaching and of the break-in. (above) … Our neighbor has reported the incident but we wanted the West Seattle community to be aware.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 2 reader reports
PACKAGE THEFT: Jessica reports this person stole a package Wednesday on 14th SW and her security cam got the thief and his getaway car:. Couldn’t make out a license plate #. Saw him drive away in person and it looked like the plate was covered with a yellow paper/advertisement.
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, SCHOOLS, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Thursday morning/midday updates
(Latest ‘live’ view from California/Admiral SDOT camera) Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 1st. Icy (and then snowy) weather has led to some changes this morning. (Anything to add? Text/call 206-293-6302) SCHOOL CHANGES. Several schools and neighboring districts are starting late, as announced last night and this morning....
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool’s plan for next two days
After being closed Tuesday and Wednesday for a staff shortage caused by illness, Southwest Pool opened for limited operations today. Now we have an update on the next two days:. Southwest Pool will run normal programs Friday, December 2nd, but we are closed for Saturday, December 3rd. We still have...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow
As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Trio of tree lightings this week
(Photo courtesy Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish) With the snow’s over and the possible wind has yet to arrive, we’re taking a moment to talk about three West Seattle tree lightings later this week:. FRIDAY NIGHT, HIGH POINT FRUIT-TREE LIGHTING: Following the afternoon Winter Festival (3-5 pm), you’re...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: 2 easy ways to give the gift of history
(Photo courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society) Two holiday-shopping notes tonight from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – first, TONIGHT is the deadline to order Log House Museum 25th anniversary apparel in time to get it before Christmas (as first mentioned here two weeks ago) – you can order here. They’ll have another batch for sale after that, through year’s end, but not available before Christmas, so if you’re interested, order now.
westseattleblog.com
SCHOOLS: Meet – and join! – Friends of West Seattle Elementary
Those are some of the founding members of the new PTO (Parent Teacher Organization) launched for West Seattle Elementary. Elle sent the photo and report:. West Seattle Elementary is excited to announce the launch of its Parent Teacher Organization (PTO): Friends of West Seattle Elementary (also known as FOWSE). Readers...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday watch
The Winter Storm Warning alert issued late last night during another blast of snow is still in effect through 11 am, but the forecast is back to rain, and the temperature – currently in the high 30s – is currently more conducive to that. The forecast suggests the next chance of snow here is late tonight.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen red CR-V
Andy sent this stolen-car report, hoping you might see it abandoned somewhere:. I wanted to report that my red 1999 Honda CR-V was stolen sometime between 3 am-530 am this morning. It had been parked right in front of our house on SW Dawson Street (west of California Ave/Rite Aid).
westseattleblog.com
GIVING TUESDAY: Here’s what you can help Mode Music and Performing Arts do
Before we get back to snow coverage – a message about holiday giving. You have ample opportunities throughout the season (we have a list of donation drives in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide), but today in particular has become known as Giving Tuesday. Your favorite local nonprofits appreciate community support. Among them, Mode Music and Performing Arts, on a mission to make arts education more accessible to more students. Here’s what they asked us to share with you:
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Changes for SoundYoga
Longtime WSB sponsor SoundYoga wants you to know, “We’re still here!” despite one big change. Here’s the announcement, and a request:. On February 2, 1998, Chris Dormaier, Yoga instructor and author, founded and began operating the SoundYoga studio at 5639 California Avenue SW. For nearly 25...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Shooting investigation near east end of West Seattle Bridge
(Added: Reader photo, via text) 2:05 PM: Thanks for the tip. The east end of the West Seattle Bridge is affected by a shooting investigation right now. Seattle Police say, they responded initially to 6th/Spokane for “a report of one person shot inside a vehicle,” adding that “The ramp to the West Seattle Bridge will be blocked while (officers) conduct their investigation.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Man arrested near school in stolen pickup with drugs, gun
Seattle Police have arrested a man found in the stolen pickup shown above near Highland Park Elementary, passed out, partly unclothed, with drugs and a loaded gun. They say people at the school and in the neighborhood reported the man around 7:40 am for “lewd conduct” at 11th/Cloverdale. Officers found the 26-year-old man, a convicted felon, inside the pickup “which appeared to have been spray-painted white,” with his pants pulled down. His girlfriend was trying to wake him up. After learning the pickup was stolen, they arrested him, and a subsequent search turned up what SPD lists as “a 24-gram brick of cocaine, 115 grams of methamphetamine in individual baggies, a 55-gram rock of methamphetamine, 149 fentanyl pills, and ammunition.”
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Charges filed against suspected serial shoplifter
That security-camera image is from charging documents in the case that the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office has filed against an alleged serial shoplifter, 25-year-old West Seattle resident Joseph E. Herdrich. It is described as showing Herdrich exiting the Marshall’s store at Westwood Village on October 5th with more than $850 in stolen merchandise. He wasn’t arrested that day, but just two weeks earlier, he had been arrested there in similar circumstances – here’s a security-camera image from that day, in which he is accused of stealing $700 worth of merchandise:
Comments / 0