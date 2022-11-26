Read full article on original website
Related
The One Setting You Should Always Have Turned Off For A Faster iPhone
How slow is your iPhone to load pages or download apps? If you rolled your eyes at even the thought of that question, you may be in need of a few good tips to speed things along. There are a few reasons why your phone could be snail-slow. While it’s possible that your device is getting up there in age or the battery needs to be replaced, there’s also a good chance that some of its settings are set in a way that isn’t doing you any favors. The good news? There’s a quick fix for that. This is the one setting you should always have turned off for a faster iPhone.
AI invents millions of materials that don’t yet exist
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence algorithm capable of predicting the structure and properties of more than 31 million materials that do not yet exist.The AI tool, named M3GNet, could lead to the discovery of new materials with exceptional properties, according to the team from the University of California San Diego who created it.M3GNet was able to populate a vast database of yet-to-be-synthesized materials instantaneously, which the engineers are already using in their hunt for more energy-dense electrodes for lithium-ion batteries used in everything from smartphones to electric cars.The matterverse.ai database and the M3GNet algorithm could potentially expand the exploration...
CNET
Please Don't Forget to Clear Your iPhone Cache
Your iPhone is just like every other piece of technology -- it needs a little routine maintenance. And while you should definitely keep it in good physical condition, like regularly cleaning its screen, some of it should happen digitally, too. Even behemoths like the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max can get bogged down if you're not keeping them optimized. One of the simplest pieces of upkeep is clearing your iPhone cache every month.
Phone Arena
Amazon has Apple's mega-powerful iPad Air (2022) on sale at $50 Wi-Fi-only discounts
If the deeply discounted fourth-gen iPad Pro 11 with a state-of-the-art Apple M2 processor under the hood still feels too rich for your blood and the "regular" iPad 10 with a 10.9-inch screen doesn't seem powerful enough to handle your daily mobile computing needs, there's only one thing to do right now.
Apple Watch 8 price drops lower than 7 in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday seems to be heating up already, and one top product that we've had our eyes on has just received a good amount of money off. Over at Amazon, you can get $50 off the 41mm GPS Apple Watch 8 in red, down from $399 to $349 (opens in new tab).
Wordle today: Answer, clues for Wednesday November 30 2022 word of the day
WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE NOVEMBER 30, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Wednesday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:
Phone Arena
Finally! iPhone 15 waving goodbye to flat design in overdue change! Android to copy again?
Whether you think of picking up an iPhone 14 during the holiday season or not, iPhone 15 leaks and rumors aren’t going to wait!. Some of the most exciting iPhone 15 series leaks we’ve had so far hint at a periscope zoom camera for at least one iPhone 15 model, Dynamic Island for all four 2023 iPhones, (finally) a new 3nm chip for the Pro models, and, of course, the one to rule all rumors - a USB-C charging port across the entire iPhone 15 lineup (with faster charging and data transfer speeds for the premium models).
$10 a month gets you an iPhone 14 Plus!
Get an iPhone 14 Plus for just 10 bucks a month! Save $540, and get $200 when you switch, in this cool Cyber Monday deal
CarPlay features that are actually available in iOS 16
Apple showed off the next generation of CarPlay during WWDC 2022, and wow does it look stunning. The complete CarPlay takeover of the infotainment display, dash controls, and more tease us with Apple Car vibes. While Project Titan remains an R&D project, Apple says the first cars that will work...
CNET
Apple AirTags Just Got a Huge Black Friday Price Drop
Black Friday 2022 is in full force now, plus there's a neat deal on a four-pack of Apple's AirTag trackers. Amazon has a wealth of huge discounts on a wide variety of products, but that AirTag deal stands out. Rarely discounted, Amazon has that four-pack of AirTags for only $80, which is $20 less than what Apple sells them for. This deal actually recently got better, dropping from $85 just a little while ago. So grab yourself a pack and keep track of the whereabouts of your keys, dog and anything else you want to keep close.
For Black Friday Only, Get a Lifetime of Microsoft Office at Its Lowest Price Ever
You may never find a better price than this on Microsoft Office.
TechRadar
Garmin's best mini dash cam is down to its lowest price for Cyber Monday
If you're looking for a small, affordable dash cam, the Cyber Monday deals have just delivered a brilliant option in the form of the Garmin Dash Cam Mini 2, which is down to its lowest-ever price – for now. We rate the Dash Cam Mini 2 as the best...
Comments / 1