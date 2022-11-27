Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man dumped body out of car in the Bronx: NYPD
HUNTS POINT, the Bronx (PIX11) – A Bronx man has been arrested after he allegedly dumped a dead body out of a car, police said. The body of a man was found on the ground in the 1200 block of Oak Point Avenue in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx around 3:50 a.m. Monday, […]
New York man gets 17 years in prison for "vicious" hate crime attack against Asian woman
A man who pleaded guilty to punching an Asian woman over 100 times during a hate crime attack earlier this year in Yonkers, New York, was sentenced Tuesday to 17 1/2 years in state prison, prosecutors said. Tammel Esco, 42, was sentenced for the the March attack against a 67-year-old...
CBS News
Yonkers police sergeant killed in multi-vehicle crash on Tuckahoe Road, 1 driver in critical condition
The Yonkers Police Department is expected to give an update Friday on the tragic crash that claimed the life of a police sergeant. We're expecting to learn more at around 11 a.m., CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. You can watch the news conference live on CBS News New York. Investigators are...
Robber stabs subway rider twice during fight on NYC train, police say
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly stabbed a straphanger twice during a fight that spilled onto a subway platform in Manhattan on Tuesday, police said Sunday. The altercation started when the suspect asked the 34-year-old man for a cigarette before trying to steal his money while they were on the southbound F train at […]
bronx.com
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Marthew Marichal, 41, Arrested
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1829 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Marthew Marichal. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. harassment;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Man arrested on charges of allegedly assaulting NYPD traffic enforcement agent
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Police on Sunday arrested a man accused of attacking an NYPD traffic enforcement agent in Brooklyn. Aaron Beller, 48, was taken into custody on charges of assault in the second degree and menacing. He allegedly attacked an on-duty and in uniform agent on Nov. 14. At the time, the traffic enforcement agent […]
Police try to find homeless man’s family after body found floating in water at Bronx park
THE BRONX (PIX11) —- The body of a 60-year-old homeless man was found face down in the water under an overpass at Starlight Park in the Bronx, police said Tuesday. The man’s body was found on Nov. 7 when officers responded to a 911 call. EMS workers pronounced the man dead at the scene. His […]
Man arrested for Brooklyn psychiatric facility death: police
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was arrested on Friday in connection with the death of a man who was found unresponsive in the Kingsboro Psychiatric Center in September, police announced. Shakim Devega, 28, was found unresponsive at the facility on Clarkson Avenue, near Albany Avenue, on Sept. 20, according to the NYPD. Police […]
CBS News
NYPD: 28-year-old Najia Baughn charged with stabbing woman at Queens home
NEW YORK -- A woman was arrested Saturday for allegedly stabbing another woman at a home in Queens. Police said they took Najia Baughn, 28, into custody after the stabbing happened just before 8 a.m. According to police, Baughn knocked on the door of a home on 127th Street and...
12 people injured in fire at NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx: FDNY
Firefighters jumped into action after a fire broke out at a NYCHA housing complex in the Bronx Monday night.
Police: 2 children fatally stabbed in Bronx, mom in custody
NEW YORK -- Police say two children were stabbed to death in the Bronx on Saturday, and their mother has been taken into custody.It happened at an apartment in a family shelter on Echo Place near Anthony Avenue in the Mount Hope section. The NYPD says around 7:20 p.m., officers were sent to the apartment for a report of a female acting irrationally. Police were told she did not have any weapons, but she was trying to burn items in the kitchen area.When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman inside the apartment, acting irrationally. She was taken into...
2 kids fatally stabbed in New York, mother in custody, police say
Two young boys are dead and their 22-year-old mother is in police custody, authorities said.
Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
Family wants answers after gas station employee shot in head in Bronx
NEW YORK -- A family in Pakistan has issued a desperate plea for answers after their relative was shot in the head while working at a gas station in the Allerton section of the Bronx.They're at a loss over who would shoot him and why, and they're trying to piece together details from the other side of the world.They shared new video of the moments leading up to the heinous crime with CBS2's Tim McNicholas on Sunday.READ MORE: Doctors at Jacobi Hospital are trying to save the life of Zulfiqar Ali Albi, a gas station employee shot on the job a few...
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
NYPD: Woman falls onto subway tracks, 2 women sought
NEW YORK -- Police are searching for two women they believe may have pushed another woman onto the tracks in Brooklyn on Saturday morning.It happened around 3 am. at the Rockaway Avenue station in Brownsville.Police say the women got into an argument, and one of them ended up on the tracks.Thankfully, no train was coming.The woman who fell onto the tracks will be OK.
Stolen credit cards used to spend $1,100 at Target after Brooklyn subway theft
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Two women swiped a subway rider’s wallet at the Atlantic Avenue Terminal, police said Sunday. The credit cards were then used for $1,100 in transactions at the Target inside the terminal. There was also cash and ID in the wallet. The women approached the 38-year-old victim on northbound platform of the Q […]
Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying
A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
fox5ny.com
Man charged with murder in death at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center
NEW YORK - A man has been charged with murder in connection to a death last month at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center, according to the New York City Police Department. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with murder following an investigation. Police responded to a 911 call back...
