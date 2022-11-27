ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thebrag.com

MAFS’ Cyrell reveals her answer to Eden Daly’s proposal

MAFS star Cyrell casually told her followers that her partner Love Island’s Eden had proposed to her, however, she didn’t reveal what her answer was. The reality star casually dropped the news in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday evening. “Thinking of proposal yet? When is he getting on his knee !!!” a fan asked Cyrell. She responded, “Here’s the thing that I actually haven’t shared but will now… When I came back from filming @thechallenge_au… @dallyeden did ask me to marry him. And well, to be continued. If you know you know.”
thebrag.com

A ‘Love Triangle’ Villain is accused of buying his IG followers

Patrick Hong, who quickly emerged as the villain on Love Triangle thanks to his abrasive ways – has been accused of buying his IG followers. The reality star’s Instagram mysteriously rose by over 130,000 followers over a 30 day period. Furthermore, he only had around 4,000 followers two days before the Stan show’s last episode.
thebrag.com

MAFS’ Ryan details the divide between The Challenge contestants

If you’ve been watching the current season of The Challenge Australia, you’ll know that there’s a very obvious divide between The Bachelor cast members and those who weren’t on the dating show. Former MAFS star Ryan Gallagher, who was eliminated on Monday night’s episode of The...
msn.com

The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie

English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Popculture

'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50

David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on Dog's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50. According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom...
HAWAII STATE
thebrag.com

Gwendoline Christie teases return to ‘Game of Thrones’ in Jon Snow series

In an interview for the Wednesday series, Gwendoline Christie says she has spoken to Kit Harrington about the upcoming Jon Snow series. While being interviewed by Access Hollywood for her role in the new Wednesday series, Gwendoline Christie offered up some jokes while also teasing that she may be involved in the upcoming Jon Snow series.
thebrag.com

Johnny Ruffo teases his return to Home and Away

Former Home and Away actor Johnny Ruffo has said that he would love to come back and star on the soap again. Ruffo played Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013-2016 and announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer a year after leaving the show.The now 34-year-old has battled cancer on and off ever since his diagnosis.
thebrag.com

MAFS’ Cyrell shares proposal from Love Island’s Eden

MAFS star Cyrell Paule that her long-term partner, Love Island’s Eden Dally proposed to her. The reality star casually dropped the news in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday evening. “Thinking of proposal yet? When is he getting on his knee !!!” a fan asked Cyrell. She responded, “Here’s the thing that I actually haven’t shared but will now… When I came back from filming @thechallenge_au… @dallyeden did ask me to marry him. And well, to be continued. If you know you know.”
thebrag.com

Alex Cameron: ‘Operating in a grey area is where my best thinking gets done’

When you’re interviewing one of the most idiosyncratic rock performers in recent memory, it’s best to have them attempt to describe their art themselves. “I really don’t fancy myself as a provocateur or someone that is trying to cause people to be uncomfortable – what I’m trying to do is make people familiar and ultimately process in a comfortable way things that are hard to talk about,” Alex Cameron told Tone Deaf.
thebrag.com

PNAU and Troye Sivan join forces for new single ‘You Know What I Need’

Kings of the collab PNAU have joined forces with fellow Aussie Troye Sivan for their new single ‘You Know What I Need’. Unsurprisingly from these two acts, the track is a sizzling dance-pop number, with Sivan’s silky smooth vocals melting over a dazzling funk beat. Of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy