Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Tickets now available for 2023 Pro Bowl GamesAdrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
Opinion: UNLV firing coach Arroyo doesn't make any sense right nowEugene AdamsParadise, NV
UNLV Football just might finish their season on a surprisingly high noteEugene AdamsParadise, NV
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Cyrell reveals her answer to Eden Daly’s proposal
MAFS star Cyrell casually told her followers that her partner Love Island’s Eden had proposed to her, however, she didn’t reveal what her answer was. The reality star casually dropped the news in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday evening. “Thinking of proposal yet? When is he getting on his knee !!!” a fan asked Cyrell. She responded, “Here’s the thing that I actually haven’t shared but will now… When I came back from filming @thechallenge_au… @dallyeden did ask me to marry him. And well, to be continued. If you know you know.”
thebrag.com
A ‘Love Triangle’ Villain is accused of buying his IG followers
Patrick Hong, who quickly emerged as the villain on Love Triangle thanks to his abrasive ways – has been accused of buying his IG followers. The reality star’s Instagram mysteriously rose by over 130,000 followers over a 30 day period. Furthermore, he only had around 4,000 followers two days before the Stan show’s last episode.
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Ryan details the divide between The Challenge contestants
If you’ve been watching the current season of The Challenge Australia, you’ll know that there’s a very obvious divide between The Bachelor cast members and those who weren’t on the dating show. Former MAFS star Ryan Gallagher, who was eliminated on Monday night’s episode of The...
msn.com
The tragic death of actor Clarence Gilyard (Die Hard, Walker Texas Ranger) at 66
Slide 1 of 16: Clarence Gilyard Jr., the partner of Chuck Norris in 'Walker, Texas Ranger,' passed away at the age of 66. The movie and TV star worked as an acting professor in his last years, building on his vast experiences in Hollywood. Hollywood and academia say goodbye to...
msn.com
The Heart-Wrenching Death Of Christine McVie
English musician and songwriter Christine McVie, best known for her work with Fleetwood Mac, died on November 30, according to an official post from the band on Twitter. "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie," Fleetwood Mac's tweet read. In their post announcing McVie's death, Fleetwood Mac said McVie "was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her."As BBC News reported, McVie died peacefully in a hospital surrounded by family after a short illness. McVie's exact cause of death was not revealed. According to Smooth Radio, McVie was born in Lancashire, England on July 12, 1943, making her 79 years old when she died.
Popculture
'Dog's Most Wanted' Star David Robinson Dead at 50
David Robinson, Duane "Dog" Chapman's longtime partner who appeared alongside him on Dog's Most Wanted, has died. Robinson passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30 after suffering an unknown medical emergency, family members confirmed to TMZ. Robinson was 50. According to Robinson's ex-wife, Rainy, the reality TV star was on a Zoom...
Jason David Frank’s Wife Confirms Actor Died By Suicide & Insists They Didn’t Argue Before His Death
Jason David Frank was found to have died from suicide at 49 after his passing was announced on Sunday, November 20. The actor’s cause of death was confirmed on Dec. 1 by his wife, Tammie Frank, who shared a heartbreaking message about her last few days with her late husband.
Meghan Markle Cries In 1st Trailer For Netflix Doc With Prince Harry: ‘No One Sees What’s Happening’
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries is going to be must-watch TV. The first look at Harry & Meghan was released on December 1 and reveals intimate and never-before-seen snapshots of the couple’s personal life. There are happy times and low times, with Meghan wiping away tears during an emotional moment with Harry.
Jake Flint’s Rep Shuts Down Rumors That His Death Was ‘Related in Any Way to the COVID-19 Vaccine’
Setting the record straight. Jake Flint’s publicist spoke out to shut down a rumor about the country singer’s untimely death. "I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family," Clif Doyal said in a statement obtained by E News! on Thursday, December 1. "I can verify from them, and from my own […]
Dennis Rodman Once Revealed He Only Dated White Women Because Of Receiving Bad Treatment From Black Women
In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, Dennis Rodman revealed the reason behind dating white women over black women.
thebrag.com
Gwendoline Christie teases return to ‘Game of Thrones’ in Jon Snow series
In an interview for the Wednesday series, Gwendoline Christie says she has spoken to Kit Harrington about the upcoming Jon Snow series. While being interviewed by Access Hollywood for her role in the new Wednesday series, Gwendoline Christie offered up some jokes while also teasing that she may be involved in the upcoming Jon Snow series.
Lindsey Buckingham Speaks Out About Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Christine McVie’s Death
Longtime guitarist for Fleetwood Mac, Lindsey Buckingham, has opened up about the passing of his former bandmate and friend, Christine... The post Lindsey Buckingham Speaks Out About Fleetwood Mac Bandmate Christine McVie’s Death appeared first on Outsider.
thebrag.com
Johnny Ruffo teases his return to Home and Away
Former Home and Away actor Johnny Ruffo has said that he would love to come back and star on the soap again. Ruffo played Chris Harrington on Home and Away from 2013-2016 and announced he had been diagnosed with brain cancer a year after leaving the show.The now 34-year-old has battled cancer on and off ever since his diagnosis.
Kanye West Alleges That He Caught Chris Paul Sleeping With Kim Kardashian
Kanye West claimed that Kim Kardashian was sleeping with Chris Paul.
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Cyrell shares proposal from Love Island’s Eden
thebrag.com
Spotify Wrapped: The Kid LAROI, The Wiggles & Australia’s other most-streamed artists and songs of the year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year! No, not Christmas, it’s Spotify Wrapped Day. The streaming behemoth may treat artists with disdain, but it’s undeniable that a hell of a lot of music fans really look forward to comparing (showing off?) their Spotify Wrapped results to their friends at the end of each year.
'Orange is the New Black' star Brad Henke dies at 56
Former NFL player turned actor Brad William Henke has died, his family announced. The "Orange is the New Black" star was 56.
Ye no longer buying Parler, has Twitter account suspended
Early Friday, Ye’s Twitter account was suspended after the rapper posted a picture of a swastika merged with the Star of David.
thebrag.com
Alex Cameron: ‘Operating in a grey area is where my best thinking gets done’
When you’re interviewing one of the most idiosyncratic rock performers in recent memory, it’s best to have them attempt to describe their art themselves. “I really don’t fancy myself as a provocateur or someone that is trying to cause people to be uncomfortable – what I’m trying to do is make people familiar and ultimately process in a comfortable way things that are hard to talk about,” Alex Cameron told Tone Deaf.
thebrag.com
PNAU and Troye Sivan join forces for new single ‘You Know What I Need’
Kings of the collab PNAU have joined forces with fellow Aussie Troye Sivan for their new single ‘You Know What I Need’. Unsurprisingly from these two acts, the track is a sizzling dance-pop number, with Sivan’s silky smooth vocals melting over a dazzling funk beat. Of the...
