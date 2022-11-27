Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Fall in review: Top tri-campus players and performances in 2022
As the fall sports season draws to a close, The Observer awarded this year’s tri-campus All-Fall team, comprised of 11 players from teams across all three campuses. In addition, the Sports staff looked back at some of the top individual and team performances of the season. Michael Mayer, Notre...
Irish dominate Spartans, earn signature win
Notre Dame men’s basketball earned a signature win Wednesday night against No. 20 Michigan State. Behind a dominant first half from graduate student guard Cormac Ryan and a suffocating defensive performance, the Irish dispatched the Spartans 70-52 in front of a raucous home crowd. Michigan State brought a large...
Four key moments from Notre Dame’s dominant win over Michigan State
Notre Dame dominated No. 20 Michigan State from start to finish Wednesday night at Purcell Pavillion, earning a signature win in the ACC-Big 10 Challenge. Here are four key moments from the victory:. Ryan leads first half three point barrage. The Irish offense was clicking on all cylinders early, led...
Irish look to bounce back against No. 20 Michigan State
On Wednesday night, Notre Dame men’s basketball faces its toughest test to date as they host No. 20 Michigan State. On the heels of their first loss of the season, the Irish will look to get back in the winning column with a marquee victory against a battle-tested Spartan team. The game comes as part of the final iteration of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, as it was announced earlier in the week that the event will be replaced by the ACC-SEC Challenge next season.
Belles fall again in convincing defeat to Albion
Last night Saint Mary’s basketball dropped their third consecutive game, falling 88-44 on the road to Albion. Sophomore forward Julia Schutz and senior guard Maddie Rzepka paced the Belles, combining for over half of the team’s points with 13 and 10, respectively. Schutz also led the squad in assists with three and finished second on the team in rebounds with five. Junior forward Athena Samson led the way on the boards for Saint Mary’s, grabbing ten rebounds in the loss.
National Book Award winner, ND alum Tess Gunty discusses ‘The Rabbit Hutch’
Wednesday night in a crowded Eck Visitors Center auditorium, author and South Bend native Tess Gunty discussed her debut novel, “The Rabbit Hutch,” which recently won the National Book Award for Fiction. The novel has also won the Waterstones debut fiction prize and the Barnes & Noble Discover...
Startup company to sell commemorative Notre Dame watches
Max Martin, Notre Dame MBA graduate ’22, is launching a university-inspired wrist watch design through his start-up company, Legacy LLC. The company was founded by Martin in Sept. 2020, after completing his undergraduate studies in 2019 at St. John’s University in Minnesota. The original intention behind the company was to provide an alternative to “traditional class rings,” Martin said.
An aspie’s gratitude
Head spectrum is the cognitive carnival. Your neurons have soared off the rails. So hold on to your everything, ladies and gentlemen. Behold the hidden wonder of the world and watch as thoughts bounce on all the cranium walls. Getting the opportunity to (metaphorically) spill ink about my personal experiences...
New University program promotes educational initiatives for the incarcerated
In August, leaders of the major college-in-prison initiatives within the tri-campus community gathered to create the Notre Dame Programs for Education in Prison (NDPEP) housed within the Center for Social Concerns (CSC). The program offers a liberal arts education in prisons as well as expanding research geared toward improving prison education initiatives. NDPEP aids participants as they “re-enter their home communities and provide faculty and student opportunities for education and research on issues related to incarceration”, according to a University press release.
Gratefulness
As I made my way back from Chicago to South Bend after a relaxing and enjoyable Thanksgiving break with my family, I found myself reflecting on the last few days with an immense amount of gratitude. Last year, during my first year of college, I spent the beginning part of...
Notre Dame honors Potawatomi land 180 years after Fr. Sorin’s arrival
Nov. 26 marked 180 years since Fr. Sorin’s arrival in 1842 on the land now known as South Bend and as home to the tri-campus community. This land is the ancestral home of the Pokégnek Bodéwadmik, which are the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi, an indigenous nation. The...
Walsh Hall rector unexpectedly departs
Kate Palko, the rector of Walsh Hall, “will no longer serve” in that position, according to an email sent to residents on Wednesday evening by Bre Tornifolio, a director of residential life who supervised Palko and Walsh Hall. Residents reported Palko had already left the dorm. “I write...
Swifties react to Ticketmaster site fiasco
“A surge in activity on any IT service can cause it to be unavailable to some or all of the people trying to access it,” Tracy Weber, office of information technologies (OIT) assistant vice president, told the Observer. Taylor Swift fans across the tri-campus helped generate the 3.5 billion...
