Shaq bet Charles Barkley $5K he couldn’t ride a kids' bike and it was the lock of the night
It’s hard to nail bets nowadays. Just last night, the LA Clippers trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 18 with over three minutes remaining in the third quarter and ended up knocking off Portland, 118-112. A night before that, the Los Angeles Lakers led the Indiana Pacers by 17 points during the fourth quarter before losing on an Andrew Nembhard buzzer-beater.
Barkley wants to end rift with Jordan: 'Let's get past this bullshit'
Charles Barkley is ready to bury the hatchet with Michael Jordan. The NBA Hall of Famers were close friends for years, but their relationship soured over a decade ago when Barkley criticized Jordan's management of the Charlotte Hornets. Charlotte finished with a 34-48 record in its first full season with Jordan as majority owner.
LeBron: Why hasn't media asked me about Jerry Jones desegregation photo?
MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images / MediaNews Group / Getty. Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James pointed out to reporters after Tuesday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers that he has yet to be asked about a recently resurfaced photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. James contrasted that...
Monk and Barnes score 22 each, Kings beat Pacers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes and Malik Monk each scored 22 points and the Sacramento Kings beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. Monk has scored 20 points or more in five games this season for Sacramento (11-9). “Malik was fantastic,"...
Shaquille O'Neal's Ex-Wife Shaunie Henderson Reveals What Shaq Never Did For Her
Shaquille O'Neal's ex-wife Shaunie Henderson gave a peak into what the NBA legend didn't do for her that she has found in her new relationship.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Kings place $15M goalie Petersen on waivers
The Los Angeles Kings placed goaltender Cal Petersen on waivers Wednesday. The struggling netminder is in the first season of a three-year, $15-million contract he signed in September 2021. He's due a $4-million signing bonus next summer and will earn $6 million in salary during the final year of the contract in 2024-25.
Powell scores 32 as Clippers rally past Blazers 118-112
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Norman Powell scored 22 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers 118-112 on Tuesday night. Reggie Jackson had 24 points and 12 assists, helping the Clippers to their second straight win....
Brittney Griner is being tortured in Russia and the outrage machine is predictably muted
At some point today, 2018 WNBA MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart will fire off a tweet. It will be nearly identical to the tweet she posted yesterday, and the day before, and every day for a few months. The only difference will be the incremental change of a number.
'Shame on us': Cooper irked Lightning took costly penalty in 3rd vs. Bruins
The Tampa Bay Lightning may have taken only one penalty during Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, but head coach Jon Cooper still had harsh words for his squad. "It's a tie game in the third period, and you come in here, and you want to take penalties against Boston and can't kill off one penalty? Shame on us. Anything else?" Cooper told reporters postgame, according to Bally Sports Florida.
Report: Towns out 4-6 weeks with calf strain
Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss four-to-six weeks after sustaining a right calf strain Monday, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. However, Towns avoided structural damage to his Achilles tendon, reports The Athletic's Shams Charania. The 27-year-old big man had to be helped off the floor in the third quarter...
Tkachuk gets standing ovation, loses in return to Calgary
Former Calgary Flames star Matthew Tkachuk received mostly positive reactions Tuesday in his first game back at the Scotiabank Saddledome as a member of the visiting Florida Panthers. The Flames honored Tkachuk with a touching video tribute. Flames fans gave Tkachuk a standing ovation after the video aired during the...
Report: Lakers weighing multiple trade scenarios after Dec. 15
The Los Angeles Lakers have won six of their past eight games and appear ready to make some moves to help their playoff push. Los Angeles is leaning toward trading a combination of Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, and picks with a potential separate deal involving Russell Westbrook and one first-round draft selection also being considered after Dec. 15, sources told The Athletic's Jovan Buha.
Manoah talks reaching next level, expectations, Teoscar trade
We spoke with Toronto Blue Jays ace Alek Manoah to chat about the success he's experienced early in his career, how he plans to evolve as a pitcher, what the team needs to do to win a World Series, and his thoughts on the Teoscar Hernandez deal. theScore: You're coming...
Canucks' Demko suffers undisclosed injury vs. Panthers
Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko wasn't able to return to Thursday's contest against the Florida Panthers after suffering an undisclosed injury in the final minute of the first period. The incident occurred when Ryan Lomberg converted on a rebound to score Florida's third goal in a 59-second span. Demko appeared...
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Plans to play versus Chicago
Rodgers (ribs) said Tuesday during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he was encouraged by the results of the scans he underwent Monday and plans to play in Week 13 against Chicago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Analysis:. The veteran quarterback suffered a rib injury during last...
Blue Jays hire Mattingly as bench coach
The Toronto Blue Jays are hiring former Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly to become the team's bench coach on John Schneider's staff, the club announced Wednesday. Mattingly will take over the role from Casey Candaele, who Toronto elevated to bench coach in July after Schneider became the team's manager following Charlie Montoyo's firing.
