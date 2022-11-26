Read full article on original website
MCHS girls basketball vs. Bowling Green
The Montgomery County girls basketball team cruised past Bowling Green 57-31 in a first-round game of the Montgomery County Invitational Basketball Tournament. Maddy Queathem scored 23 points with five three 3-pointers, Malia Rodgers finished with 14 points and Olivia Shaw added 13 for the Wildcats, who will play New Haven in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30. Also, Joe Basinger picked up his 100th victory as MCHS coach. THEO TATE PHOTOS.
Janice Weber
Janice Elizabeth Weber, 80, of Montgomery City passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Janice was born on January 1, 1942, the daughter of Ivan Clark Zumwalt and Margaret Ruth (Sublette) Zumwalt. She was a Montgomery County R-II graduate. She married Paul Louis Knipp on June 25, 1961, and through this union came three daughters, Andrea, Debbie, and Paula. Paul preceded her in death on September 6, 1986.
Arlene Holden
Arlene Dale Holden, 84, of Jonesburg, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at Kingdom Care Senior Living in Fulton. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arlene was born on September 7, 1938, in Washburn, N.D., the daughter of Daniel and Ada (Babnick) Tjenstrom. She married Kenneth Duane Holden on September 10, 1960 in California.
