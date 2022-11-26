The Montgomery County girls basketball team cruised past Bowling Green 57-31 in a first-round game of the Montgomery County Invitational Basketball Tournament. Maddy Queathem scored 23 points with five three 3-pointers, Malia Rodgers finished with 14 points and Olivia Shaw added 13 for the Wildcats, who will play New Haven in the semifinals at 6 p.m. on Nov. 30. Also, Joe Basinger picked up his 100th victory as MCHS coach. THEO TATE PHOTOS.

BOWLING GREEN, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO