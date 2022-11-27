SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Spring Township Planning Commission voted Thursday night on three projects they will apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds to help cover. ARPA funds were given to states by the federal government to address the negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities and towns can then apply with the state for grants to use some of the funding to invest in improvements to their water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO