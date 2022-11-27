ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Tree lighting events in Berks and Bucks County

WEST READING, Pa. - More communities will be getting into the Christmas spirit. People in West Reading will gather at Delaney Circle Friday night at 6 p.m. to light the tree and enjoy holiday performances from singers and dancers. Folks in Quakertown, Bucks County will also have their tree lighting...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Spring to seek ARPA funding for sewer-related upgrades

SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Spring Township Planning Commission voted Thursday night on three projects they will apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds to help cover. ARPA funds were given to states by the federal government to address the negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities and towns can then apply with the state for grants to use some of the funding to invest in improvements to their water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County

UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem food pantry gets grant, increases size and service

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast Community Center in Bethlehem cut the ribbon on its newly expanded food pantry thanks to a $110,000 grant from Lowe's and support from city and community partners. "It’s really important because unfortunately the amount of people that need food just keeps increasing and our space...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Another Dunkin' eatery coming to Allentown in 2023

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "America runs on Dunkin," and downtown Allentown is no exception. The Massachusetts-based coffee and baked goods chain, with more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries, is planning to open a new location on the ground floor of the Cityplace apartment complex at Ninth and Hamilton streets.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

GRAMMY© Award winner is returning to The Great Allentown Fair

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Four time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban is returning to The Great Allentown Fair on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022. The tickets to the show are priced at $99, $119 and $129, and include admission into the fair.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Applicants sought for Get Connected program

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance seeks small businesses in Lackawanna County to apply for assistance through its Get Connected program, said Kurt Bauman, the alliance's vice president of community and economic development. The e-commerce program was launched in April 2020 to help businesses improve their website presence and increase online sales.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Palmer Twp. tables 1 warehouse plan, OKs another

PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors tabled a preliminary/final land development plan for two distribution centers Tuesday night at the township building. The proposal, offered by property owner CLPF MRPI Nazareth LLC, was tabled moments after it was rejected by a 2-2 vote. Solicitor Charles...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montco issues Code Blue cold weather emergency for Wednesday night

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County has declared a Code Blue due to cold temperatures expected Wednesday night. The cold weather emergency declaration is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, county commissioners said. Wind chills are expected to be below 20 degrees during this time, and pose...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Limerick Generating Station to test emergency warning sirens Monday, Dec. 5

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Constellation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Limerick Generating Station on Monday, Dec. 5. The test will take place at approximately 2 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year. The warning siren system consists of sirens located...
LIMERICK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Crews battle house fire in Jim Thorpe

JIM THORPE, Pa. - Crews battled flames in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen completely covering two homes on Coal Street. County dispatchers say it is unknown at this time whether anybody was injured. No word on what may have sparked the fire.
JIM THORPE, PA

