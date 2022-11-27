Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Winter Wonderland: The Lehigh Valley Zoo’s Winter Light Spectacularfamilyfunpa.comSouth Whitehall Township, PA
Three Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Christmas Towns in AmericaJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This New Jersey Farm Sells Christmas Trees in 9 Different ColorsTravel MavenBelvidere, NJ
Exclusive: Dollar General Locations Drastically Cut Employee Hours During the Holiday Season. Many Quit in Response.Joel EisenbergHellertown, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town is Home to the World's Largest General StoreTravel MavenLehighton, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown brewer partners with The Kiffle Kitchen near Bath for unique holiday beer release
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two prominent Lehigh Valley businesses have joined forces to offer a tasty new product this holiday season. Brü Daddy's Brewing Co., at 732 Hamilton St. in downtown Allentown, on Friday announced its collaboration with The Kiffle Kitchen Bakery, at 589 Moorestown Drive in Moore Township, for a festive and unique beer release.
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple revamps Bethlehem gastropub as they plan 7th city restaurant
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The husband-and-wife team behind several popular restaurants in downtown Bethlehem has brought their unique vision and flair to another Christmas City dining establishment. Juan Carlos and Cara Paredes, who own and operate five full-service spots on Main Street in the city's historic district, in the summer took...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tree lighting events in Berks and Bucks County
WEST READING, Pa. - More communities will be getting into the Christmas spirit. People in West Reading will gather at Delaney Circle Friday night at 6 p.m. to light the tree and enjoy holiday performances from singers and dancers. Folks in Quakertown, Bucks County will also have their tree lighting...
WFMZ-TV Online
Spring to seek ARPA funding for sewer-related upgrades
SPRING TWP., Pa. — The Spring Township Planning Commission voted Thursday night on three projects they will apply for American Rescue Plan Act funds to help cover. ARPA funds were given to states by the federal government to address the negative economic impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Cities and towns can then apply with the state for grants to use some of the funding to invest in improvements to their water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem's Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant moving to Lehigh County
UPPER MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A family-owned business known for its tacos, enchiladas and other south-of-the-border staples is making moves in the Lehigh Valley. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant, which has operated at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem for 18 years, is planning to move in mid-January to 4030 Chestnut St. in Upper Milford Township, just south of Emmaus, co-owner Adam Gangewere said.
WFMZ-TV Online
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers
New, stricter tips from Palmer Twp. PD for holiday shoppers. Criminals in the Lehigh Valley have already started scamming and stealing holiday cheer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Signs stolen from Christmas tree farm near Fleetwood
ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. — A yuletide thief has been at work in Berks County. "We're on 122 acres here," said Kevin Ernst, owner of Ernst Christmas Tree Farm in Rockland Township, near Fleetwood. "We have about 30 acres of trees. We have a lot of babies right now." The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem food pantry gets grant, increases size and service
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Northeast Community Center in Bethlehem cut the ribbon on its newly expanded food pantry thanks to a $110,000 grant from Lowe's and support from city and community partners. "It’s really important because unfortunately the amount of people that need food just keeps increasing and our space...
WFMZ-TV Online
Another Dunkin' eatery coming to Allentown in 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - "America runs on Dunkin," and downtown Allentown is no exception. The Massachusetts-based coffee and baked goods chain, with more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries, is planning to open a new location on the ground floor of the Cityplace apartment complex at Ninth and Hamilton streets.
WFMZ-TV Online
Marcon Properties, LLC, to purchase former Allentown Metal Works site
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Economic Development Corporation said Thursday that Marcon Properties, LLC, will buy the site of the former Allentown Metal Works site at 606 South 10th Street. The AEDC said it has negotiated an agreement of sale with the developer for the site. In cooperation with the...
WFMZ-TV Online
GRAMMY© Award winner is returning to The Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Four time GRAMMY© Award winner Keith Urban is returning to The Great Allentown Fair on Sunday, September 3, 2023. Tickets go on sale to the public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 9, 2022. The tickets to the show are priced at $99, $119 and $129, and include admission into the fair.
WFMZ-TV Online
Christmas movie made by Northampton native and her husband hitting big screen again at Roxy Theatre
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Northampton native Jenn Gotzon grew up going to the Roxy Theatre. It's where the love story between she and her husband, Jim Chandler, will come alive on the big screen, for the second year in a row. "We created this story based on my real life. It's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Applicants sought for Get Connected program
The Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance seeks small businesses in Lackawanna County to apply for assistance through its Get Connected program, said Kurt Bauman, the alliance's vice president of community and economic development. The e-commerce program was launched in April 2020 to help businesses improve their website presence and increase online sales.
WFMZ-TV Online
Palmer Twp. tables 1 warehouse plan, OKs another
PALMER TWP., Pa. – The Palmer Township Board of Supervisors tabled a preliminary/final land development plan for two distribution centers Tuesday night at the township building. The proposal, offered by property owner CLPF MRPI Nazareth LLC, was tabled moments after it was rejected by a 2-2 vote. Solicitor Charles...
WFMZ-TV Online
Pa. DEP issues Notice of Violation to trucking company that caused fuel spill in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - An Allentown trucking company that caused a massive fuel spill in Bethlehem last month is facing more fallout. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued Dalton Delivery Service a Notice of Violation. It says the company is responsible for possibly polluting the area of West Union...
WFMZ-TV Online
Montco issues Code Blue cold weather emergency for Wednesday night
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County has declared a Code Blue due to cold temperatures expected Wednesday night. The cold weather emergency declaration is in effect from 9 p.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Thursday, county commissioners said. Wind chills are expected to be below 20 degrees during this time, and pose...
WFMZ-TV Online
Limerick Generating Station to test emergency warning sirens Monday, Dec. 5
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Constellation will conduct its semi-annual, full-volume test of the emergency warning sirens surrounding Limerick Generating Station on Monday, Dec. 5. The test will take place at approximately 2 p.m. This is one of two semi-annual tests performed each year. The warning siren system consists of sirens located...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County votes against spending on proposed employee health center
EASTON, Pa. – Northampton County Council voted Thursday against funding a proposal for a health center for employees, at least until council has more of a chance to review the proposal. The vote does not mean there will not be a center, Council President Lori Vargo Heffner said. "All...
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews battle house fire in Jim Thorpe
JIM THORPE, Pa. - Crews battled flames in Jim Thorpe, Carbon County Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen completely covering two homes on Coal Street. County dispatchers say it is unknown at this time whether anybody was injured. No word on what may have sparked the fire.
Comments / 0