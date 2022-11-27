Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Big NMU second half powers way to win at Purdue Northwest
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - After a slow start in the first half, the NMU men’s basketball team outscored the Purdue Northwest Pride 55-37 in the second half en route to an 85-77 win on Friday to open GLIAC competition. The Wildcats were 6-10 from the three and made 19 free throws in the second to help turn around the evening after a slow start in the first 20 minutes of action. NMU’s leading scorer was once again Max Bjorklund, who poured in 20 points. Dylan Kuehl tallied 17 of his own, shooting 9-10 at the FT line and pulling down 8 rebounds. Diego Robinson cleaned up 4 offensive rebounds on the evening to lead NMUs edge 11-1 in the category, while also helping NMU dominate in second-chance points, 24-2. Northern Michigan (6-2, 1-0 GLIAC) shot 28-61 (45.9%) from the field, while Purdue Northwest (5-3, 0-1 GLIAC) was 27-50 (54.0%).
WLUC
NMU, MTU each have one CCHA Player of the Month
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Month for November and four student-athletes from four different programs have been recognized. David Silye (Minnesota State) was named Forward of the Month, while Brett Thorne (Michigan Tech) earned Defenseman of the Month honors. Christian Stoever (Bowling Green) was the Goaltender of the Month and Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan) repeated as Rookie of the Month.
WLUC
NMU Volleyball’s Smith named Honorable Mention All American
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore Jacqueline Smith of the Northern Michigan University Women’s Volleyball team has earned an All-American Honorable Mention, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Wednesday, November 30. Smith appeared in all 32 matches for the Wildcats in the 2022 season, where she...
WLUC
Three Wildcats named to All Midwest Region Women’s Soccer Teams
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Soccer Coaches (USC) has announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Midwest Region Team, with Brooke Pietila, Isabelle Brusilow, and Molly Pistorius receiving recognition for the NMU women’s soccer program. Brooke Pietila was named to the Midwest First Team. This season, Pietila led the...
WLUC
Escanaba at Marquette Girls BB; Marquette at Escanaba Hockey; New MTU Football Head Coach
Michigan Tech hockey ties with Minnesota state, Bay College takes down Vermillion College. Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship. LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to the SEC championship game. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022...
WLUC
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The firearm deer season in Michigan ended Wednesday, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming say the season looked a little different this year. DNR statistics, compiled from the beginning of deer hunting in September, show there have been slightly...
WLUC
Jeffrey’s restaurant highlights giving season with third ‘Giving Tree’ event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last month, Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette started its third annual “Giving Tree” program. On Thursday, we checked back in on what the progress looked like. Right now, at Jeffrey’s restaurant, you can come in and take a tag off the tree and begin shopping for a lucky child. On the tag, there will be a few lines of information. The child’s gender and age will be listed along with their wants and needs. Owner Jeff Erickson said this year looks promising.
WLUC
Michigan snowmobile season officially begins despite low snowfall in most places
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - While there is not a lot of snow on the ground in most of the U.P. – Thursday is the first day that public snowmobile trails can open in Michigan. DNR Spokesperson John Pepin says until there is at least one foot of snow...
WLUC
NMU’s new cosmetology department gives students real salon experience
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This semester, students in Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology department have a brand new space to learn and grow in. Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the full-service salon located inside the Northern Center. The new location is a much welcomed and...
WLUC
Learning about the Michigan State Police Translator and Interpreter program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police Trooper Juliana Arnold is a translator for the eighth district; She is part of a specialty unit known as the Translator and Interpreter program. She explained there are 18 different languages are covered by translators around the state of Michigan through MSP. Trooper...
WLUC
The Nutcracker Ballet returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage this December. Performances are happening at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The show’s returning to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not all that makes it exciting......
WLUC
Western UP welcomes snow season after recent snow
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - After the snow system that moved through the U.P. Wednesday, snow depth is currently between six to 12 inches in the far western counties. For businesses like Big Powderhorn Ski Resort, snow like this kicks off a busy season. Resort Co-Owner Bruce Noren said he’s waiting for one other factor to take effect before officially opening.
WLUC
Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette holds annual Fair Trade Market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette held its annual Fair Trade Market on Tuesday. The sale featured a variety of unique and exotic items and goods that won’t be found in big box stores. Shoppers found handmade ornaments, clothing, jewelry, coffee, chocolate and more, all using...
WLUC
Marquette Choral Society rehearses for Christmas concerts
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is preparing for two Christmas concerts in December. The Marquette Choral Society has been rehearsing two pieces since Aug. These include ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ by Composer Benjamin Britten and ‘Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest’ by Composer Conrad Susa.
WLUC
$7.6M to provide employment and training services for released inmates and Michigan employees
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan has been awarded a $7.6 million federal grant that will provide employment and training services to support inmates nearing release and Michigan employers. The $7.6 million competitive Joint First Step Act Grant was awarded to LEO by the U.S. Departments of Labor and Justice. LEO’s...
WLUC
Delta County sees increase in TV6 Canathon donations
DELTA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Salvation Army of Escanaba has already seen the first shipments of TV6 Canathon donations, ensuring its pantry is stocked for the holiday season. Captain Doug Winters said it mostly comes from local churches and collections are higher this year. “Donations appear to be up...
WLUC
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp is fundraising for renovations. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will have charity events across the U.P. until Dec. 13. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been in Iron County for more than 90 years. The camp has been selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient.
WLUC
Women’s Center end of the year fundraising
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of the year is upon us, but it is not too late to donate to support a local cause. The Women’s Center of Marquette has just launched their final donation campaign of the year. The Women’s Center has a plethora of options for...
WLUC
St. Vincent De Paul holds grand re-opening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette showcased its new renovations to the thrift store Tuesday morning. The grand re-opening event displayed new flooring, walls with fresh paint, new lighting and re-organized merchandise. The store also held a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion. Store Committee Chairperson...
WLUC
TV6 Canathon collection continues in Dickinson County
DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - In Dickinson County, canned goods donations are collected at drop-off points like Tadych’s Marketplace Foods in Iron Mountain. From there, donations will be distributed to food pantries like the one inside Grace United Methodist Church in Norway. Norway Vulcan Area Schools donated 3,250 cans to the Grace United Methodist Church pantry.
Comments / 0