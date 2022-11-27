Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
Big NMU second half powers way to win at Purdue Northwest
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - After a slow start in the first half, the NMU men’s basketball team outscored the Purdue Northwest Pride 55-37 in the second half en route to an 85-77 win on Friday to open GLIAC competition. The Wildcats were 6-10 from the three and made 19 free throws in the second to help turn around the evening after a slow start in the first 20 minutes of action. NMU’s leading scorer was once again Max Bjorklund, who poured in 20 points. Dylan Kuehl tallied 17 of his own, shooting 9-10 at the FT line and pulling down 8 rebounds. Diego Robinson cleaned up 4 offensive rebounds on the evening to lead NMUs edge 11-1 in the category, while also helping NMU dominate in second-chance points, 24-2. Northern Michigan (6-2, 1-0 GLIAC) shot 28-61 (45.9%) from the field, while Purdue Northwest (5-3, 0-1 GLIAC) was 27-50 (54.0%).
WLUC
NMU, MTU each have one CCHA Player of the Month
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Month for November and four student-athletes from four different programs have been recognized. David Silye (Minnesota State) was named Forward of the Month, while Brett Thorne (Michigan Tech) earned Defenseman of the Month honors. Christian Stoever (Bowling Green) was the Goaltender of the Month and Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan) repeated as Rookie of the Month.
WLUC
Three Wildcats named to All Midwest Region Women’s Soccer Teams
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Soccer Coaches (USC) has announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Midwest Region Team, with Brooke Pietila, Isabelle Brusilow, and Molly Pistorius receiving recognition for the NMU women’s soccer program. Brooke Pietila was named to the Midwest First Team. This season, Pietila led the...
WLUC
Escanaba at Marquette Girls BB; Marquette at Escanaba Hockey; New MTU Football Head Coach
Michigan Tech hockey ties with Minnesota state, Bay College takes down Vermillion College. Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship. LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to the SEC championship game. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022...
WLUC
NMU Volleyball’s Smith named Honorable Mention All American
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore Jacqueline Smith of the Northern Michigan University Women’s Volleyball team has earned an All-American Honorable Mention, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Wednesday, November 30. Smith appeared in all 32 matches for the Wildcats in the 2022 season, where she...
WLUC
Jeffrey’s restaurant highlights giving season with third ‘Giving Tree’ event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last month, Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette started its third annual “Giving Tree” program. On Thursday, we checked back in on what the progress looked like. Right now, at Jeffrey’s restaurant, you can come in and take a tag off the tree and begin shopping for a lucky child. On the tag, there will be a few lines of information. The child’s gender and age will be listed along with their wants and needs. Owner Jeff Erickson said this year looks promising.
WLUC
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The firearm deer season in Michigan ended Wednesday, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming say the season looked a little different this year. DNR statistics, compiled from the beginning of deer hunting in September, show there have been slightly...
WLUC
NMU’s new cosmetology department gives students real salon experience
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This semester, students in Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology department have a brand new space to learn and grow in. Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the full-service salon located inside the Northern Center. The new location is a much welcomed and...
WLUC
The Nutcracker Ballet returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage this December. Performances are happening at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The show’s returning to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not all that makes it exciting......
New Glass Blocks in Pier at Marquette’s Lower Harbor Gives Amazing View Into Lake Superior
The Ore Dock at the Lower Harbor in Marquette is one of the most striking spots in Michigan's Upper Peninsula to visit. Located along Lakeshore Drive, the Ore Docks at the Lower Harbor are now a focal point of a multi-use trail system and park. As part of the continued...
First True Intense Snowstorm of 2022 Winter Set to Hit Western Upper Peninsula of Michigan
The winter of 2022-23 has already begun in the final days of November. The western counties of Michigan's Upper Peninsula are bracing for the most extreme snow of the new season. Forecasters are saying areas around Ironwood and Ontonagon could see 13-15 inches of snow from this single storm. Snowfall...
WLUC
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp is fundraising for renovations. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will have charity events across the U.P. until Dec. 13. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been in Iron County for more than 90 years. The camp has been selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient.
WLUC
Dickinson County business starts two new community outreach initiatives
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A business in Dickinson County is starting two new initiatives to get involved with the community. Danielle Hebert owns Pure Water and Air in Iron Mountain. This year, she is starting a giving tree and free coat rack in her store. The coat rack is...
WLUC
Marquette Choral Society rehearses for Christmas concerts
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Choral Society is preparing for two Christmas concerts in December. The Marquette Choral Society has been rehearsing two pieces since Aug. These include ‘A Ceremony of Carols’ by Composer Benjamin Britten and ‘Carols and Lullabies of the Southwest’ by Composer Conrad Susa.
WLUC
NMU Foundation invites alumni, community to donate
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the NMU Foundation invites NMU alumni and community friends to donate. Some donors may receive challenge-match gifts. All donations are online this year. The foundation says money donated to the foundation can benefit sustainable education and athlete development. “We...
WLUC
Women’s Center end of the year fundraising
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The end of the year is upon us, but it is not too late to donate to support a local cause. The Women’s Center of Marquette has just launched their final donation campaign of the year. The Women’s Center has a plethora of options for...
WLUC
Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette holds annual Fair Trade Market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette held its annual Fair Trade Market on Tuesday. The sale featured a variety of unique and exotic items and goods that won’t be found in big box stores. Shoppers found handmade ornaments, clothing, jewelry, coffee, chocolate and more, all using...
WLUC
Marquette galleries, studios hold holiday art tour
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Ten different art locations or studios around Marquette held art sales and demos to help check off participants’ holiday shopping lists. The City of Marquette Office of Arts & Culture held its First Thursdays Holiday Art Tour Thursday evening. Wintergreen Hill is the newest gallery...
WLUC
97-year-old Dickinson County WWII veteran shares experience of surviving German prison camp in 1945
Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly to benefit from Giving Tuesday campaign. The Portage Health Foundation will match your monetary donation dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000 until 11:59 p.m. UP group sheds light on state’s history of Native American boarding schools. This is a recording of the TV6 Early News.
WLUC
St. Vincent De Paul holds grand re-opening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette showcased its new renovations to the thrift store Tuesday morning. The grand re-opening event displayed new flooring, walls with fresh paint, new lighting and re-organized merchandise. The store also held a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion. Store Committee Chairperson...
Comments / 0