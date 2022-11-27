Read full article on original website
Big NMU second half powers way to win at Purdue Northwest
HAMMOND, Ind. (WLUC) - After a slow start in the first half, the NMU men’s basketball team outscored the Purdue Northwest Pride 55-37 in the second half en route to an 85-77 win on Friday to open GLIAC competition. The Wildcats were 6-10 from the three and made 19 free throws in the second to help turn around the evening after a slow start in the first 20 minutes of action. NMU’s leading scorer was once again Max Bjorklund, who poured in 20 points. Dylan Kuehl tallied 17 of his own, shooting 9-10 at the FT line and pulling down 8 rebounds. Diego Robinson cleaned up 4 offensive rebounds on the evening to lead NMUs edge 11-1 in the category, while also helping NMU dominate in second-chance points, 24-2. Northern Michigan (6-2, 1-0 GLIAC) shot 28-61 (45.9%) from the field, while Purdue Northwest (5-3, 0-1 GLIAC) was 27-50 (54.0%).
NMU Volleyball’s Smith named Honorable Mention All American
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sophomore Jacqueline Smith of the Northern Michigan University Women’s Volleyball team has earned an All-American Honorable Mention, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) on Wednesday, November 30. Smith appeared in all 32 matches for the Wildcats in the 2022 season, where she...
Three Wildcats named to All Midwest Region Women’s Soccer Teams
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Soccer Coaches (USC) has announced the 2022 Women’s Soccer All-Midwest Region Team, with Brooke Pietila, Isabelle Brusilow, and Molly Pistorius receiving recognition for the NMU women’s soccer program. Brooke Pietila was named to the Midwest First Team. This season, Pietila led the...
TV6 to broadcast both MTU, NMU hockey games this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Both hockey games this weekend between Michigan Tech University and Northern Michigan University will be broadcast on TV6. The weekend sports programming schedule is as follows (all times eastern):. Friday, Dec. 2. 7:00 p.m. MTU at NMU Hockey on TV6. 8:00 p.m. Pac-12 Football Championship Game...
NMU, MTU each have one CCHA Player of the Month
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WLUC) - The Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) has announced its Players of the Month for November and four student-athletes from four different programs have been recognized. David Silye (Minnesota State) was named Forward of the Month, while Brett Thorne (Michigan Tech) earned Defenseman of the Month honors. Christian Stoever (Bowling Green) was the Goaltender of the Month and Beni Halasz (Northern Michigan) repeated as Rookie of the Month.
Escanaba at Marquette Girls BB; Marquette at Escanaba Hockey; New MTU Football Head Coach
Michigan Tech hockey ties with Minnesota state, Bay College takes down Vermillion College. Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship. LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to the SEC championship game. Updated: Nov. 28, 2022...
Jeffrey’s restaurant highlights giving season with third ‘Giving Tree’ event
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Last month, Jeffrey’s restaurant in Marquette started its third annual “Giving Tree” program. On Thursday, we checked back in on what the progress looked like. Right now, at Jeffrey’s restaurant, you can come in and take a tag off the tree and begin shopping for a lucky child. On the tag, there will be a few lines of information. The child’s gender and age will be listed along with their wants and needs. Owner Jeff Erickson said this year looks promising.
UPDATED NUMBERS: Michigan DNR, Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming give overview of 2022 firearm deer season
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The firearm deer season in Michigan ended Wednesday, and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Wilderness Sports in Ishpeming say the season looked a little different this year. DNR statistics, compiled from the beginning of deer hunting in September, show there have been slightly...
Western UP welcomes snow season after recent snow
BESSEMER, Mich. (WLUC) - After the snow system that moved through the U.P. Wednesday, snow depth is currently between six to 12 inches in the far western counties. For businesses like Big Powderhorn Ski Resort, snow like this kicks off a busy season. Resort Co-Owner Bruce Noren said he’s waiting for one other factor to take effect before officially opening.
The Nutcracker Ballet returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Nutcracker Ballet is returning to the Kaufman Auditorium stage this December. Performances are happening at 1:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. The show’s returning to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, but that’s not all that makes it exciting......
NMU’s new cosmetology department gives students real salon experience
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This semester, students in Northern Michigan University’s cosmetology department have a brand new space to learn and grow in. Upper Michigan Today took its show on the road to the full-service salon located inside the Northern Center. The new location is a much welcomed and...
High impacts persist with strong winds & lake effect snow
A strong surface system and front have moved east, but an upper-level low pressure is still digging through. This is causing winds to become stronger. We’re expecting gusts to exceed 40mph in some places. This will cause blowing snow and poor visibility, especially near Lake Superior. Lake effect snow will also ramp with moderate to heavy bands along the north. Additional snow amounts will range from 1-3″ with 3-6″ within stronger bands. Then, it comes to an end tomorrow morning. We catch a break tomorrow and Friday before our next system. A front swings through Friday night into Saturday with a rain/snow mixture becoming mainly snow during the day.
MCTA: Michigan produces third-most Christmas trees in US
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the temperature drops and snow looms, many are buying fresh Christmas trees for the holiday season. Despite supply chain issues with fertilizer and tree saplings, there are plenty of available trees from local vendors. One of those is Swanson’s Big Red Barn out of Niagara, Wisconsin. The business also sells trees next to Storheim’s Restaurant in Iron Mountain.
The UPside - Nov. 28, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Veterans day many vets are treated to discounted services at different businesses, but a dental office in Gwinn provided free care to veterans. Northern Trails Dental Care celebrated Veteran’s Day by providing free dental care to area veterans. They worked with the local VFW and American Legion to find vets in need of care - several had not seen a dentist in ten years. They provided services ranging from cleanings and re-aligning dentures to extractions and crowns. Veterans often have to travel to Iron Mountain to receive dental care, so having services available in Gwinn was a nice plus.
Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette holds annual Fair Trade Market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Messiah Lutheran Church in Marquette held its annual Fair Trade Market on Tuesday. The sale featured a variety of unique and exotic items and goods that won’t be found in big box stores. Shoppers found handmade ornaments, clothing, jewelry, coffee, chocolate and more, all using...
Learning about the Michigan State Police Translator and Interpreter program
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police Trooper Juliana Arnold is a translator for the eighth district; She is part of a specialty unit known as the Translator and Interpreter program. She explained there are 18 different languages are covered by translators around the state of Michigan through MSP. Trooper...
Moderate to heavy snowfall into the closing days of November 2022
Scattered snow and rain showers brush Upper Michigan Monday night through production of a Manitoba-based system and lake effect from Lake Michigan. A Colorado-based system in phase with a Canadian Prairies system storms into the U.P. Tuesday, bringing moderate to heavy precipitation -- wet snow in the western counties, mixed rain and snow east. Slushy, slippery conditions to impact travel in the region towards midweek -- snow accumulations can exceed a foot in high terrain west through Wednesday. In addition, gale-force winds along with moderate to heavy fluffy snow can create whiteout and localized blizzard conditions near the Lake Superior.
New piers open at Founders Landing
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette has two new piers for residents and visitors to enjoy. The Founders Landing Pier Project utilized funds from the Brownfield Redevelopment Authority to erect the piers. The piers opened just after Thanksgiving, but there are a few small items left to be completed in the spring. Construction on the project started last summer and cost $5.7 million to complete.
St. Vincent De Paul holds grand re-opening in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - St. Vincent De Paul in Marquette showcased its new renovations to the thrift store Tuesday morning. The grand re-opening event displayed new flooring, walls with fresh paint, new lighting and re-organized merchandise. The store also held a ribbon cutting to mark the occasion. Store Committee Chairperson...
Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp receives ‘CoVantage Cares’ Foundation grant
CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp is fundraising for renovations. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp will have charity events across the U.P. until Dec. 13. Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp has been in Iron County for more than 90 years. The camp has been selected by the Crystal Falls CoVantage Credit Union as the “CoVantage Cares” Foundation grant recipient.
