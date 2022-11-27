Read full article on original website
Social media savant: Griz senior kicker Adam Botkin using the internet to inspire
MISSOULA — Montana senior kicker Adam Botkin is in his first and last season as a member of the football team. When he came to campus as a freshman in 2018, the 6-foot-4 ex-Rocky Mountain College (Billings) basketball commit was just a student. Four years later, he added “athlete” to the end of that tag, walking on for his final year of eligibility.
Western Montana schools announcing cancellations, delays
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. - Several schools in western Montana are reporting closures and delays Thursday morning. Superior School District #3 announced a 2-hour delay--elementary will begin at 10:05 a.m. and high school will being at 10:15 a.m. The bus schedule will run two hours later than usual. Thompson Falls Public...
Elk move in for winter, Jumbo closed
The elk moved onto Mount Jumbo a few weeks ago, but Friday marks the official closure date to protect Missoula’s urban winter range residents. Public access to most of Mount Jumbo north and south zones is closed to recreational use and hiking above the “L” and the Saddle Road trailhead to allow elk and other wildlife to graze there undisturbed. Dogs must be on a leash for “L” visits and travel on the trail above Interstate 90.
Crash closes one lane on I-90 EB near Alberton due to crash
MISSOULA, Mont. - One lane is closed eastbound on I-90 west of Alberton due to a commercial vehicle crash Friday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map said the cash is located 0.75 miles east of Fish Creek-Exit 66 at mile-marker 66. Road conditions in this area appears to...
Person found dead in Mineral County Jail ID'd
MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner's Office has identified a person who was found dead in the Mineral County Jail Nov. 26. A release from the MCSO said the person was identified as Shane T. Pelletier, 34, and the Montana Department of Justice is investigating the cause of his death.
MEPA issued for teen canceled after she was found safe
MISSOULA, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a 14-year-old girl who is without her medication and is with a potentially dangerous person. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department says Isabela Henderson, 14, was last seen at the Walmart in Missoula on US-93 around 3:45 pm Wednesday.
Barricaded suspect in 2300 block of Johnson St. taken into custody
UPDATE: NOV. 30 AT 7:74 a.m. The following is a press release from the Missoula Police Department:. "The suspect male has been taken into custody and is being transported to a local hospital for medical treatment from an injury sustained during the original incident on November 28, 2022. Police will...
Officials ID person who died in Mineral County jail
The name of a man suspected to have died by suicide last weekend in Superior was released on Wednesday. Shane T. Pelletier, age 34, was found dead on Nov. 26 in the Mineral County jail, according to the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office. The Montana Department of Justice Division of...
