China's lockdown protests and rising COVID leave Xi Jinping with '2 bad options'
When protests erupted in China over the weekend, a social media post forwarded countless times quoted a former Chinese leader saying, "the people should be allowed to speak and encouraged to care about state affairs." That leader was Xi Zhongxun, the late father of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Whether the...
China should end its anti-COVID lockdowns, the head of the IMF says
BERLIN — It is time for China to move away from massive lockdowns and toward a more targeted approach to COVID-19, the head of the International Monetary Fund said days after widespread protests broke out, a change that would ease the impact to a world economy already struggling with high inflation, an energy crisis and disrupted food supply.
China's ex-leader Jiang Zemin, an influential reformer, has died at 96
Former Chinese leader and general secretary of the country's ruling Communist Party Jiang Zemin died at the age of 96, state news agency Xinhua announced Wednesday. The cause of death was leukemia and multiple organ failure. Jiang was a divisive and colorful figure at the forefront of political life for...
Apple CEO torched for dodging questions about China protests: 'Shame on him'
Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom calls out Apple CEO Tim Cook for the response to COVID lockdown protests in China, accusing the tech giant of prioritizing profits.
The Disney Store in Japan is selling a shirt that shows Winnie the Pooh holding up a white sheet of paper — the same protest symbol sweeping across China
Chinese citizens have likened Winnie the Pooh to Chinese President Xi Jinping, while the blank paper Pooh holds is a symbol of China protests.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
thecomeback.com
Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission
While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Russia Finally Slips Up
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
Russia Suffering 'Colossal' Military Losses in Intense Battle: Ukraine
Russia has recently made marginal gains around Bakhmut, which it has been trying to capture for months without success.
As Ukrainian forces recaptured a key town, another elite Russian unit appeared to go through 'the meat grinder'
Kyiv caught the world off guard with its fast-paced counteroffensive this fall, including an elite Russian unit in a key city in eastern Ukraine.
A journalist's plea to the West: 'Pay attention to Ukraine and its fate'
Journalist Luke Harding saw firsthand the nature of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime, while serving as Moscow Bureau Chief for The Guardian from 2007 until 2011. The Kremlin didn't like what he was writing, Harding says, and, consequently, his apartment was broken into, he was spied on, harassed and, finally, expelled from Russia.
Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin shut down a reporter's sexist question about their ages
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fired back at a reporter's suggestion she met with Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin "just because" of their similarities, such as age and gender. The comments came at a joint press conference on Wednesday, which was held to highlight Marin's diplomatic visit to Auckland....
Twitter's chaos could make political violence worse outside of the U.S.
Impersonators paying for blue "verified" checkmarks. A decimated team of workers enforcing rules against hate speech and other violating posts. A mass reporting campaign by right-wing activists targeting political opponents. Under the chaotic changes unleashed by Elon Musk, Twitter users in the U.S. are confronting problems that have long plagued...
Rail strike averted: Biden signs measure that would have shut down U.S. freight system
The agreement includes a 24% pay increase over five years and $5,000 voluntary assigned days off, but only one paid sick day off. Unions wanted seven.
Biden and Macron will hold a joint press conference as part of a state visit
President Biden will host a joint press conference with Emmanuel Macron on Thursday as a part of the French president's three-day state visit. The joint press conference is set to begin at 11:45 a.m. ET. Watch it live:. Traditionally leaders have answered two questions each at joint press conferences; topics...
An Israeli director sparks outrage in India over a film about Hindu persecution
MUMBAI, India — Scandal has engulfed one of India's most prestigious film festivals over a Bollywood box office hit, an Israeli director's take on it — and accusations of pro- and anti-Hindu bias that are shaking Indian-Israeli relations. It's all unfolded at the International Film Festival of India,...
Sam Bankman-Fried strikes apologetic pose as he describes being shocked by FTX's fall
Currently the most notorious figure in the crypto industry, Sam Bankman-Fried on Wednesday claimed he "didn't try to commit fraud on anyone." "I'm deeply sorry about what happened," said Bankman-Fried, the founder and now-former CEO of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, during a live interview at the New York Times Dealbook Summit.
Russian Jets Just Keep Crashing
A MiG-31 fighter in the Primorye region is the latest Russian aircraft to go down.
Some clothing choices have caused a stir at the World Cup
Qatar warned about clothing restrictions for this year's World Cup, and fans are finding out that officials weren't bluffing about cracking down. FIFA's Stadium Code of Conduct for this year's event, put into effect in July, prohibits fans from bringing in tools or weapons, as well as flags or other materials that are deemed political or discriminatory. It also advises that any helmet or mask that covers the face, besides a medical mask and/or national and religious headwear, is not permitted.
What to know about the West's new efforts to slash Russia's oil revenue
The United States and its allies are about to deliver a double blow to Russia aimed at starving its oil revenues. First, the European Union will ban all seaborne imports of Russian oil, a move that takes effect Monday. Also, the U.S. and other members of the Group of Seven...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
32K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
