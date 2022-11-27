ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upland, CA

Shannon
5d ago

Good !! So.... glad he was caught. I know what it's like to have your privacy grossly invaded. A few years back, we went on vacation & even had someone watching our house. Well, our house ended up getting robbed anyway. Our house watchers aren't available 24/7....so the Robber's were able to gain entry through the backyard. What made it worse...is, it was a neighbor. We couldn't prove they robbed us to the police, EVEN though they left a trail of stuff they had dropped, leading up to the brick wall that they had jumped. l cannot imagine someone invading your home...while occupied. When that happens, your home will not - quite, feel the same. That sense of security & privacy, will take awhile, before you feel it again. People need to be more aware of their surroundings and get security cameras. I have cameras at EVERY angle of my house. I also have two German Shepherds in the background. AND, if someone trys to enter my house uninvited, they will not live to see another day.

2
 

Fontana Herald News

Man is murdered in Colton on Nov. 29

A man was murdered in Colton on Nov. 29, according to the Colton Police Department. At about 8:46 a.m., officers responded to the 1000 block of South Mt. Vernon Avenue and located the victim in the rear of the location, suffering from upper body trauma. The victim succumbed to his...
COLTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pomona shooting leaves one dead

POMONA, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in an alley in Pomona and the shooter is still at large. The shooting took place at about 1 a.m. Monday near 600 Karesh Ave., according to Pomona police. The man died at the scene. His name will be withheld...
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is arrested in Rialto in connection with theft of two vehicles

A suspect was arrested in Rialto in connection with the theft of two vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. The Rialto P.D. received a call from the Long Beach Police Department regarding a stolen a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of N. Terrace Road in Rialto. The vehicle was originally taken from an auto dealership in Long Beach. Rialto officers responded to the location and observed the described stolen vehicle parked in the driveway of a residence.
RIALTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Toddler watches as dad kills 1, wounds 5 in road rage shooting, CA prosecutors say

A toddler sat in a truck and watched as his father killed one and injured five others in a road rage shooting, California prosecutors said. Lee Quevon Walker, 41, faces a number of charges related to the Thanksgiving road rage shooting, including one murder and five attempted-murder charges, according to a Dec. 1 news release from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. He faces 90 years to life in prison if convicted.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Car at center of police chase catches fire on 71 Freeway in Ontario area

POMONA, Calif. - Two people are in custody after leading authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties. The suspects, wanted for stealing a car they were in, drove through parts of Pomona and Ontario during the 2-county chase. After the car started catching fire, the...
ONTARIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Accused of Gunning Down Hemet Man, Wounding Woman Arraigned

A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 20-year-old man and wounding his female companion near downtown Hemet pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murder and attempted murder. Roman Ralph Mendez, 21, of Castro Valley was arrested earlier this month following a Hemet Police Department investigation into the double shooting in October.
HEMET, CA
newsantaana.com

Fake bandleader arrested by the SAPD for defrauding an event

Santa Ana PD 10/16/2019 Wanted Wednesday suspect Alex Ramirez Jr, 42-years-old, was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. In 2015, wanted suspect Alex Ramirez Jr. misrepresented himself as the manager of a band and entered into an agreement for the band to perform at an event. Ramirez received a large monetary deposit for this agreement. Ramirez never provided the services and did not return the deposit. A warrant was issued for Ramirez’ arrest for grand theft. Ramirez has connections to the cities of Downey, Hacienda Heights, and Chino, CA.
SANTA ANA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Upland man is arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death

An Upland man who allegedly beat his wife to death was arrested last weekend, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Nov. 25 about 11:45 p.m., deputies from the Barstow Sheriff’s Station responded to the Shell Gas Station on Cima Road near Mountain Pass for a report of a 12-year-old girl who walked into the store and requested help. A California Highway Patrol officer was at the location and contacted the child.
UPLAND, CA
TheDailyBeast

Aunt of Teen ‘Catfished’ by Alleged Killer Cop Speaks Out

As authorities scrambled to learn more about how a Virginia cop allegedly “catfished” a California teenager before driving across the country and killing three of her family members and burning down their house, a surviving relative grieved over the shocking crimes.“Catfishing led to the deaths of the three most important people in my life. My dad, my mom, and my sister,” Michelle Blandin said during a Wednesday press conference in Riverside. “He took an oath to protect and yet he failed to do so. Instead, he preyed on the most vulnerable.”The Riverside Police Department say that Austin Lee Edwards,...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Ontario man admits firing BB guns at Planned Parenthood facility

An Inland Empire man has admitted firing BB guns at the Planned Parenthood facility in Pasadena nearly a dozen times, the United States Department of Justice said in a news release. Richard Royden Chamberlin, 54, agreed to plead guilty to violating the federal Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE)...
ONTARIO, CA

