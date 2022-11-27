ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama's Nick Saban jokes about scratched face after Iron Bowl win over Auburn: 'You oughta see the other guy'

By Zac Al-Khateeb
ng-sportingnews.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for conference championship weekend

Saturday's Big 12 championship game has implications beyond TCU, Kansas State and the conference this season. Indeed, eager eyes from all across the country — and particularly in Ohio and Alabama — will watch the action between the third-ranked Horned Frogs and 10th-ranked Wildcats unfold. If TCU somehow falls to the Wildcats an AT&T Stadium, then one of those teams stands to jump into the top four.
ALABAMA STATE
The Comeback

Ohio State coach makes major decision about future

For several years, Ohio State Buckeyes wide receivers coach Brian Hartline has been widely considered the top receivers coach in college football as well as one of the top recruiters in the nation. His success has led to some speculation that he might choose to pursue a career as a coordinator or even a head Read more... The post Ohio State coach makes major decision about future appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Cardinal Ritter, which has 2 wins in past 2 seasons, names Levar Johnson football coach

Cardinal Ritter announced a change at the top of its football program Friday with the hiring of Levar Johnson as coach. Brad Purcell resigned after compiling a 2-18 record the past two seasons. Ritter athletic director Dave Scott said Purcell was planning to spend more time with his family and find a position closer to his home in Fishers. ...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy