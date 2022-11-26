Read full article on original website
Auburn coaching search: Why Tigers hired Hugh Freeze after missing out on Lane Kiffin
Auburn on Monday hired former Ole Miss and Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to lead the Tigers' program. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Freeze received a six-year contract worth $6.5 million a year. The hiring makes sense considering Freeze is one of the top offensive minds in college football and has...
Why did Stanford's David Shaw resign? Cardinal coach explains decision to step away
David Shaw has called it a career at Stanford. He announced after Saturday's game vs. BYU that he was resigning as the Cardinal's coach. Stanford announced Shaw's decision following a season-ending 35-26 loss to the Cougars, which dropped the team to 3-9. It was the second consecutive 3-9 finish for the Cardinal following a 4-2 record in the COVID-19-affected 2020 season and a 4-8 record the year prior.
Luke Fickell to Wisconsin: Great timing, great hire as Badgers aim to take next step
The timing was right for Luke Fickell this time. Wisconsin made the surprise hire of the 2022-23 coaching carousel by prying Fickell away from Cincinnati. ESPN.com's Pete Thamel reported the news. Fickell, who was the interim coach at Ohio State in 2011, had been a candidate for other Power 5 jobs in recent seasons.
Video shows Oregon's DJ Johnson confronting, punching Oregon State fan following upset loss to Beavers
Yet another college player has been involved in a fan altercation after attendees have stormed the field. The latest such incident came on Saturday, when No. 9 Oregon fell on the road to No. 21 Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. The 38-34 defeat by the rival Beavers helped knock the Ducks out of Pac-12 championship contention and resulted in fans entering the field at Reser Stadium.
USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'
It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
Deshaun Watson accusers plan to attend QB's Browns debut vs. Texans: 'We are still here,' attorney says
Deshaun Watson's debut with the Browns was always going to have a sinister undertone to it. But attorney Tony Buzbee, who represented the women who accused Watson of sexually assaulting them, is making sure it's as difficult as possible to ignore the subtext of Watson's NFL return against the Texans Sunday.
How Todd Bowles' poor clock management cost Buccaneers in OT loss to Browns
Just when it looked like things were starting to turn around for Tampa Bay, the season has hit a new low. The Buccaneers fell, 23-17, in overtime to the Browns on Sunday. It ended a two-game win streak and dropped them to 5-6 on the year. There is plenty of blame to go around after such a gutting loss, but one man sure to face some criticism is head coach Todd Bowles. His clock management down the stretch was simply baffling.
TCU vs. Kansas State odds, prediction, betting trends for Big 12 Championship Game
After an undefeated regular season, TCU is one win away from notching its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff in head coach Sonny Dykes' first season. The Horned Frogs will have to earn their invite to the playoff, as Chris Klieman's stingy Kansas State bunch is capable of blemishing TCU's perfect record.
College Football Playoff rankings: Who are the top four teams in fifth CFP poll of 2022?
The biggest argument of the penultimate set of College Football Playoff rankings isn't which teams comprise the top four. Instead, it's who are the teams right behind them — i.e., the first two out. Would Ohio State and Alabama be the fifth team in the Week 14 CFP top...
When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for fifth CFP selection show in 2022
Only one week remains to settle which teams will play in the College Football Playoff, and which teams will be left on the outside looking in. That said, a chaotic Rivalry Week led to the possibility of several teams making the Playoff, including one Playoff-caliber team that was among those that fell in Week 13. Losses by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Clemson culled the latter two from contention, though the Buckeyes stand to slide in depending on how conference championship weekend plays out.
College Football Playoff scenarios: From chalk to chaos on conference championship weekend
The College Football Playoff race has one week left. Four conference championship games will decide how those four pieces fit in the final week of the season. Three unbeaten teams remain in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. No. 4 USC is the top-one loss team, and the two teams on the outside looking in — Ohio State and Alabama – will not play this weekend.
College football bowl projections for championship week: Michigan in, Ohio State first team out of CFP
How much will conference championship weekend disrupt the College Football Playoff picture?. That will be the question. No. 2 Michigan replaces No. 5 Ohio State in our playoff picks after a 45-23 victory against the Buckeyes. Now, Ohio State must hope for a loss from either No. 3 TCU or No. 4 USC to get into the CFP.
Broncos QB Russell Wilson confronted by heated DL Mike Purcell during loss to Panthers, reaching new season low
The Broncos' season is continuing to unravel on the field, and frustrations appear to be boiling over. Fox cameras caught defensive tackle Mike Purcell screaming in Russell Wilson's face on the sideline amid the team's offensive struggles. Wilson, rarely confrontational, didn't react harshly but did say something back to Purcell.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 13: Dolphins upset 49ers; Cowboys crush Colts; Browns win Deshaun Watson return
Week 13 of the NFL schedule features six games between teams with winning records, including an AFC championship rematch, a possible Super Bowl preview and a NFC East rivalry with an unexpected spotlight. The Chiefs meet the Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium at 4:25 p.m. in what should be the...
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings for Week 14
There might not be a more important set of regular-season top 25 rankings than the ones that follow Week 13 of the college football season. Incredibly, three top-10 teams, each in contention for the College Football Playoff, fell during Rivalry Week, including two to unranked opponents. No. 3 Michigan dismantled No. 2 Ohio State 45-23; Texas A&M upset No. 6 LSU 38-23, and South Carolina took down No. 8 Clemson 31-30.
Michigan State basketball vs. Notre Dame: How to watch ACC/Big Ten Challenge
ACC/Big Ten Challenge: No. 20 Michigan State Spartans (5-2) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1) When: 9:15 p.m. Where: Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, Indiana. ...
Von Miller injury update: Bills pass-rusher provides potential timetable for return from knee injury
Von Miller is out indefinitely because of a knee injury he suffered against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day. The Bills' top pass rusher is hoping that he won't have to miss much time because of it. Miller addressed his injury on a recent episode of "The VonCast." He said that...
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Seahawks can thank Russell Wilson, Broncos for top-5 pick
Just in time for the holiday season, Russell Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks. The Texans sit in the top spot of the 2023 NFL Draft because, well, they're very bad. The Seahawks, though, are at No. 4 overall because the Broncos and Wilson are bad. They're in that spot entering Week 13 after the Broncos were handed another loss, this time at the hands of the hapless Panthers.
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 13: Benny Snell, Jordan Mason among top pickups after injuries to Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey
Who will be the surprise running backs that lead teams to fantasy football glory in 2022? There's at least one every season, and after injuries to Travis Etienne, Michael Carter, Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey, and Elijah Mitchell last week, it just might be JaMycal Hasty, Zonovan Knight, Benny Snell, or Jordan Mason this year. All will be among the top Week 13 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds, but late-season breakouts aren't just confined to running back. Wide receivers like Jameson Williams and Van Jefferson could also be difference-makers, and both are worth targeting as free agents after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
