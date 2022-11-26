ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Why did Stanford's David Shaw resign? Cardinal coach explains decision to step away

David Shaw has called it a career at Stanford. He announced after Saturday's game vs. BYU that he was resigning as the Cardinal's coach. Stanford announced Shaw's decision following a season-ending 35-26 loss to the Cougars, which dropped the team to 3-9. It was the second consecutive 3-9 finish for the Cardinal following a 4-2 record in the COVID-19-affected 2020 season and a 4-8 record the year prior.
STANFORD, CA
Video shows Oregon's DJ Johnson confronting, punching Oregon State fan following upset loss to Beavers

Yet another college player has been involved in a fan altercation after attendees have stormed the field. The latest such incident came on Saturday, when No. 9 Oregon fell on the road to No. 21 Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore. The 38-34 defeat by the rival Beavers helped knock the Ducks out of Pac-12 championship contention and resulted in fans entering the field at Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
USC's Caleb Williams had hidden message to Notre Dame in Trojans win: 'F— ND'

It took all of one season for Caleb Williams to embrace the USC-Notre Dame rivalry after transferring from Oklahoma to follow Lincoln Riley. The Trojans' quarterback wasn't overly vocal in his disdain for the Fighting Irish, but did levy a message to the visiting team on Saturday during the Trojans' 38-27 win. All you had to do was take a close look at his hands:
LOS ANGELES, CA
How Todd Bowles' poor clock management cost Buccaneers in OT loss to Browns

Just when it looked like things were starting to turn around for Tampa Bay, the season has hit a new low. The Buccaneers fell, 23-17, in overtime to the Browns on Sunday. It ended a two-game win streak and dropped them to 5-6 on the year. There is plenty of blame to go around after such a gutting loss, but one man sure to face some criticism is head coach Todd Bowles. His clock management down the stretch was simply baffling.
TAMPA, FL
When are the College Football Playoff rankings released? Time, channel for fifth CFP selection show in 2022

Only one week remains to settle which teams will play in the College Football Playoff, and which teams will be left on the outside looking in. That said, a chaotic Rivalry Week led to the possibility of several teams making the Playoff, including one Playoff-caliber team that was among those that fell in Week 13. Losses by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 5 LSU and No. 8 Clemson culled the latter two from contention, though the Buckeyes stand to slide in depending on how conference championship weekend plays out.
GEORGIA STATE
College Football Playoff scenarios: From chalk to chaos on conference championship weekend

The College Football Playoff race has one week left. Four conference championship games will decide how those four pieces fit in the final week of the season. Three unbeaten teams remain in No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU. No. 4 USC is the top-one loss team, and the two teams on the outside looking in — Ohio State and Alabama – will not play this weekend.
GEORGIA STATE
College football polls: Updated AP Top 25, Coaches Poll rankings for Week 14

There might not be a more important set of regular-season top 25 rankings than the ones that follow Week 13 of the college football season. Incredibly, three top-10 teams, each in contention for the College Football Playoff, fell during Rivalry Week, including two to unranked opponents. No. 3 Michigan dismantled No. 2 Ohio State 45-23; Texas A&M upset No. 6 LSU 38-23, and South Carolina took down No. 8 Clemson 31-30.
GEORGIA STATE
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Seahawks can thank Russell Wilson, Broncos for top-5 pick

Just in time for the holiday season, Russell Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks. The Texans sit in the top spot of the 2023 NFL Draft because, well, they're very bad. The Seahawks, though, are at No. 4 overall because the Broncos and Wilson are bad. They're in that spot entering Week 13 after the Broncos were handed another loss, this time at the hands of the hapless Panthers.
SEATTLE, WA
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 13: Benny Snell, Jordan Mason among top pickups after injuries to Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey

Who will be the surprise running backs that lead teams to fantasy football glory in 2022? There's at least one every season, and after injuries to Travis Etienne, Michael Carter, Najee Harris, Christian McCaffrey, and Elijah Mitchell last week, it just might be JaMycal Hasty, Zonovan Knight, Benny Snell, or Jordan Mason this year. All will be among the top Week 13 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds, but late-season breakouts aren't just confined to running back. Wide receivers like Jameson Williams and Van Jefferson could also be difference-makers, and both are worth targeting as free agents after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.

