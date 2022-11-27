ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Brent Key expected to be named head football coach

According to GoJackets.com's sources, interim head football coach Brent Key is expected to be named the next Georgia Tech head football coach. The announcement is expected within the next 24 hours and as soon as this evening. The 44-year-old Trussville, Alabama native played offensive line for Georgia Tech from 1997 to 2000 and has served as the interim coach since the firing of Geoff Collins. Collins was removed following a 1-3 start to the 2022 season and the loss to UCF. Key finished the season 4-4 as the head coach and Georgia Tech finished with a 5-7 record overall.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy