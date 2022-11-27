According to GoJackets.com's sources, interim head football coach Brent Key is expected to be named the next Georgia Tech head football coach. The announcement is expected within the next 24 hours and as soon as this evening. The 44-year-old Trussville, Alabama native played offensive line for Georgia Tech from 1997 to 2000 and has served as the interim coach since the firing of Geoff Collins. Collins was removed following a 1-3 start to the 2022 season and the loss to UCF. Key finished the season 4-4 as the head coach and Georgia Tech finished with a 5-7 record overall.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO