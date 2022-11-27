Multiple Tigers played double-digit minutes as Princeton defeated the Cairn Highlanders in a 92-58 victory on Wednesday in the Jadwin Gymnasium. The Tigers (5-2) started the game with a 17-0 run within the first five minutes of play. During the run, head coach Mitch Henderson called for a full-court press on the defensive end, putting extra pressure on the Highlanders (4-3) and causing three turnovers. Cairn would not score their first points of the game until a Kameron Clark layup with 14:30 left in the first half.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO