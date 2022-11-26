Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Man Facing Life Sentence for Drug TraffickingLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Allen ISD School Board Approves Controversial Rezoning PlanLarry LeaseAllen, TX
Mark Cuban is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dallas Cafe Izmir Provides the Perfect Date NightSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Woman is changing lives with wigs: "A piece of themselves back"
A hairdresser who lives in Louisiana has decided to make a difference with fitted wigs for people affected by hair loss. The happy tears her clients get and their smiles speak a lot about her dedication to this initiative that keeps improving lives.
"My German Friends Couldn't Hide Their Disgust": People Are Sharing Things That Are Totally Normal To Americans That Are Actually Bizarre To The Rest Of The World
"It's honestly such a wild American concept."
cohaitungchi.com
The Health Benefits of Witch Hazel
Witch hazel is a pure treatment made out of a plant referred to as Hamamelis virginiana. Native People used it to assuage pores and skin issues. It's one of many few vegetation the Meals and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized as an ingredient for over-the-counter medicines. Witch hazel makes use...
Opinion: The Power of the Mad Woman
There’s something vaguely tantalizing about the woman who goes off the rails. From Evelyn Couch losing her mind in a grocery store parking lot in Fried Green Tomatoes to Britney Spears shaving her head, we watch — unable to turn away.
Can You Take Topamax To Lose Weight?
Have you been thinking about taking Topamax for weight loss? This drug can help you get leaner, but it may not be your best choice. Here's why.
Healthline
A Complete Guide to Treating Keratosis Pilaris
Keratosis pilaris, a common skin condition, does not usually require treatment. Still, you can improve your skin’s appearance with certain medicated creams, at-home management, or laser treatment. Keratosis pilaris (also known as “chicken skin”) is a harmless skin condition that primarily affects children and teens. It occurs when keratin,...
cleaneatingkitchen.com
Homemade Peppermint Patties (3-Ingredients)
This post may contain affiliate links which won’t change your price but will share some commission. You’ll love this wholesome recipe for Homemade Peppermint Patties. They are so fun and yummy, and made with only 3 ingredients. This recipe is also plant-based, vegan, and dairy-free so it can be enjoyed by everyone!
Being a caregiver for the elderly aged me prematurely
On my first Sunday in Florida, when I visited Cecile, her care team pulled me aside and quietly told me that her cancer had spread. I sat at her bedside, played songs and shared a pot of tea with her. I sang ditties from movie-musicals and Cecile's favorite folk songs; the louder notes were just enough to drown out the sound of 90-year-old Vicky crying from next door, or the percussive noises emanating from Cecile's bedpan.
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Vets Advise Influenza Prevention for Dogs
While they may hide it better, dogs, like their owners, are susceptible to respiratory illness. Thankfully, North Texas vets advise influenza prevention for dogs. According to Dr. Sonya Hansen of BluePearl Pet Hospital North Texas in Lewisville, dogs can succumb to what is known as the canine infectious respiratory disease complex, a collection of numerous viruses.
Part of Depression Is Feeling Like a Burden
Eight helpful phrases for when you don't know what to say to the depressed. A hand reaching our of the water toward a lifebelt.Photo byGerd Altmann/Pixabay. Depression is scary. It’s frightening when you feel yourself slipping into the blackness. It’s equally terrifying as you watch a loved one succumb to it.
moneysavingmom.com
Girl’s Muk Luk Boots only $8.49 + shipping!
Zulily has Girl’s Muk Luk Boots on sale for just $9.99! Plus, when you shop through our link, you will save an extra 15% off making them just $8.49!. There are several styles and colors to choose from. Shipping is free on orders over $89. And if you place...
sippycupmom.com
How To Recover From A Sudden Departure Of A Loved One?
It’s hard to know what to do when a loved one dies suddenly. The pain and confusion can be overwhelming. Grief is a natural reaction to loss, but it’s important to remember that there is life after death. In this blog post, we will discuss how to cope with the death of a loved one and begin the process of healing. We will also offer some helpful resources for those who are struggling with this difficult time.
What's The Difference Between Milia And Whiteheads
When you suffer from acne, it can sometimes be hard to differentiate between the types of spots that appear on your skin. One of the most common to appear are whiteheads, which occur when a pore on the skin — particularly the face — becomes clogged with "sebum, dead skin cells, and debris," according to the holistic health site bioClarity. Whiteheads can be easily confused with more severe types of acne, including papules and pustules which are inflamed in appearance and can contain a build-up of bacteria and pus as opposed to whiteheads.
thespruce.com
My Home Always Smells Amazing Thanks to This Smart Diffuser
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. As a home editor, I've admittedly tried a lot of ways to make my home smell great. From endless candles tumbling out of my cabinets to small essential oil diffusers that I forget to turn on, I am constantly testing out new methods of adding aromas to my home. A clean, warm-smelling home is a happy one, and that is what I strive for.
psychologytoday.com
When Parents Gaslight Their Children
Gaslighting and lying to children is particularly harmful. Parental gaslighting can be devastating to children and the parent-child relationship. Parents can gain respect from their children by taking responsibility for their errors and flaws. Gaslighting is destructive to all relationships and hurtful to the person being targeted. Children are particularly...
Tips for Loving a Partner with Avoidant Attachment
If you’ve ever dated an emotionally unavailable partner, you might have been dealing with an avoidant attachment style without even knowing it. Attachment theory is fascinating. Pioneered by Mary Ainsworth and John Bowlby, the theory suggests that the way we relate to our early caregivers influences our lifelong relationship style.
cohaitungchi.com
Green Nail Syndrome (GNS, Pseudomonas nail infection, chloronychia, green striped nails, chromonychia)
Green nail syndrome is caused by infection with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Patients likely have a history of prolonged exposure to water or detergents (soaps), or an ungual trauma. Characteristic findings on physical examination. On physical examination, there is characteristic greenish or greenish-black discoloration of the nailfold with proximal chronic paronychia and...
psychologytoday.com
Dealing with Loss after the Holidays
While the holidays are a joyous time for many, it is important to remember that life and loss continue regardless of the calendar date. Some may have had to deal with loss of a loved one over the holidays. Dealing with grief during a time when others are celebrating may create inner conflict within—feeling pressured to set aside grief during a time of celebration.
Harper's Bazaar
You Can Now Get Filler and Injections from Your Living Room Couch
Celebrities have long had access to aesthetic treatments performed at home by licensed professionals, sparing them commutes to and from the doctor's office (and the eyes of paparazzi and Deux Moi). Because there's nothing quite as humbling as waiting for an Uber on a busy New York City street while your face is red and swollen.
