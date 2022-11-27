ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

auburntigers.com

Block party awaits when No. 15 Auburn plays host to Colgate

AUBURN, Ala. – Last year, Walker Kessler set the Auburn single-season record with 155 blocks. It was the seventh most in SEC history. He's now in the NBA. And yet, through seven games, the Tigers have blocked 13 more shots this year than they did a year ago. Colgate.
auburntigers.com

Stearns, Spak earn SEC Rider of the Month accolades

AUBURN, Ala. – Seniors Ava Stearns and Maddie Spak of the No. 3 Auburn equestrian team were awarded Southeastern Conference Rider of the Month honors for November, the league released Thursday. Stearns was named the SEC Fences Rider of the Month, while Spak picked up Co-Horsemanship Rider of the...
auburntigers.com

Stearns earns NCEA Fences Rider of the Month

AUBURN, Ala. – Senior Ava Stearns of the No. 3 Auburn equestrian team was named the National Collegiate Equestrian Association's Fence Rider of the Month for November, the league office announced Wednesday. Stearns put together a 3-0-0 record in Fences with two Most Outstanding Performer honors for the Tigers,...
auburntigers.com

2023 Gymnastics TV Schedule Announced

AUBURN, Ala. – Six regular season Auburn gymnastics meets will be televised live nationally, the Southeastern Conference and ESPN announced Tuesday. Three home contests will be broadcast from Neville Arena, while three road meets will also be televised. Auburn's first SEC contest will be at defending conference champion Florida...
auburntigers.com

Women’s tennis releases 2023 spring slate

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn women's tennis' schedule for spring of 2023 was unveiled by head coach Caroline Lilley on Tuesday. The spring slate will kick off at the Duel in the Desert tournament in Palm Springs on January 13-15. The nonconference schedule is highlighted by a home match against North Carolina, who finished the 2022 season ranked third in the country, on January 22nd. UCSB, Arizona State and UCF. who all finished in the top 25 at the end of 2022, will come to the Plains for a tournament on January 27-30.
