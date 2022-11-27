Read full article on original website
NCAA announces 2030 Men's Final Four will be held at AT&T StadiumJalyn SmootArlington, TX
Frisco ISD Will Consider Student Bathroom and Library Book PoliciesLarry LeaseFrisco, TX
New Bank Opens on High School Campus Teaching Students about FinancesLarry LeaseLittle Elm, TX
Denton Voters Approved Measure to Decriminalize MarijuanaLarry LeaseDenton, TX
Texas Preschool Kids Sick After Eating A Teacher’s THC Gummiesjustpene50Prosper, TX
MaxPreps
High school football: MaxPreps Top 25 showdown in Texas between No. 12 Denton Guyer, No. 23 Southlake Carroll headlines Top 10 Games of the Week
The 2022 high school football season is nearing the finish line and there will be nothing but big-time games to close out the year. There are two MaxPreps Top 25 matchups this week, led by a huge Texas showdown between No. 12 Guyer (Denton) and No. 23 Southlake Carroll (Southlake) with a spot in the 6A Division 2 semifinals on the line.
KTEN.com
Southeastern fans show up for Live United Bowl send off
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) - For the second straight year, the Southeastern Savage Storm are headed to the Live United Bowl in Texarkana, Texas to play Emporia State. On Thursday, fans came to Paul Laird Field by the dozens to send the team off as they look to repeat as champions of that game. In 2021, the Savage Storm beat the Hornets 37-34 on a late field goal.
KTEN.com
Ardmore's Goddard Center continues upgrades
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) — A $10.5 million renovation project continues at Ardmore's Goddard Center. Upgraded amenities will benefit the performing arts, while helping draw businesses and tourism to the city's downtown district. "We need a place for them to go and enjoy music and the arts," said Ken Bohannon,...
KTEN.com
New stop signs in Denison
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) -- Drivers in Denison are seeing new stop signs. The intersection of Houston and Crawford is a four way stop. Denison's city council first started eying an all way stop earlier this year because of concern about traffic from the railroad crossing on East Owings.
KTEN.com
Sherman restaurant welcomes World Cup fans
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — One Sherman restaurant is catering to soccer aficionados. Old Iron Post plans to host World Cup viewing for all fans of the world's biggest sporting event. Manager Nick Marisco said they want to give fans an opportunity to watch their favorite team. "Until December 18,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
Photo byPhoto by behrouz sasani on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around and want to see what a really delicious steak should taste like.
If You See A Bobcat Or Coyote, Here’s What To Do
Last Tuesday a Plano resident spotted a bobcat while taking a walk with her dog in Plano near State Highway 121 and Independence Parkway. The Dallas Morning News reported that Dawn Sun immediately picked up her Chihuahua to protect it as soon as she noticed the bobcat had a squirrel dangling in its mouth.
This Texas Christmas Market is a Must-Visit
There are so many wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. From the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on in Texas this month that you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas market in Arlington, you might just want to visit.
KTEN.com
Aviation classes available to the public in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KTEN) -- People with a passion for flying can learn through hands-on experience and courses at Ardmore Municipal Airport. 5B Aviation instructor Richard Martin says the experience opens the door for other opportunities. "It gets them hooked on, 'Okay, I really want to keep doing this. I want...
KTEN.com
Bryan County academy feeds the need for truck drivers
MEAD, Okla. (KTEN) — The Oklahoma Truck Driving Academy celebrated its new facility in Mead on Wednesday, an expansion of the school's original location in Ada. "We talked to some of the workforce and they're afraid they're going to flood the market with truck drivers," said academy owner Lauri Miller. "I don't think you could ever flood the market with enough truck drivers."
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
fox4news.com
I-35 expansion project completed, I-20 construction set to begin
DALLAS - State and local leaders are marking the beginning and the end of two massive interstate expansion projects. The Southern Gateway Project in Dallas took five years and nearly $700 million to complete. It widened Interstate 35 south of Downtown Dallas to relieve congestion in the area. It also...
Dallas pie shop ranked best in state & among best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pie! Fruity or nutty filling with a delicious crust, delicious crust, can’t imagine a more beautiful holiday dessert. While everyone is still wondering why in the world they consumed thousands of calories in a mere two or so hours last Thursday, we’re over here consumed with the deliciousness that pies truly bring to the table.
KTEN.com
Amber Alert issued for missing North Texas girl
WISE COUNTY, Texas (KXAS) — An Amber Alert was issued Thursday afternoon as multiple law enforcement agencies joined the search for a missing seven-year-old girl. Athena Strand was last seen Wednesday in Paradise, Texas, a community in Wise County about 45 miles southwest of Gainesville; her mother reported her missing at 6:40 p.m. after spending about an hour trying to find her.
KTEN.com
Pedestrians killed on Denison highway
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Two pedestrians were struck and killed in Denison Thursday night while attempting to cross U.S. 75. Police said the incident happened just before 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway just north of the FM 691 intersection and across from Texoma Medical Center.
KTEN.com
Durant Council moves to restart University Boulevard project
DURANT, Oklahoma (KTEN) — The City of Durant sent new terms to Schiralli Construction Corporation on Monday in an attempt to continue the University Boulevard construction project. "We want weekly reports from Schiralli; we want to have a staffing plan and we want a traffic plan," said City ManagerLisa...
Terry Bradshaw's 744-acre equestrian ranch could be yours for only $22.5M
The Red River runs alongside the football legend's property in southern Oklahoma.
KTEN.com
Police have a plan to thwart Van Alstyne 'porch pirates'
VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KTEN) — Van Alstyne police are giving residents an extra layer of protection against holiday season porch pirates. "It's a prevention tool just to keep the thieves from targeting our citizens," said Chief Tim Barnes. "So what better place to drop off than the police department?"
KTEN.com
Texoma holiday event calendar
(KTEN) — Here is a roundup of holiday events across Texoma. Chickasaw Cultural Center Celebration of Lights, nightly through December 31. Free. Grayson County Holiday Lights, Loy Lake Park in Denison, nightly through December 25; donations accepted. Sherman Holiday Nights of Lights, Pecan Grove Park West, 3200 Canyon Creek...
Report: North Texas cake spot serves the best cake in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love cake? Cake is a classic dessert that is so versatile and universally loved, that it has transcended throughout decades. Historians say that cake can be traced back all the way to the 1600-1700s. Talk about a beloved food. That universal love is...
