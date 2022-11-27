ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Organizers thrilled with WB Holiday Market turnout

By Geri Gibbons For Times Leader
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HVXqX_0jOmNRnE00
Mckenna Granahan, right, waits to participate in a Nutcracker dance Saturday, with her parents Ken and Chris Granahan. The family enjoyed browsing the Midtown shops and working on their Christmas lists. Geri Gibbons | For Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — The Holiday Market at Midtown Village Saturday drew crowds to downtown Wilkes-Barre for a chance to kick off the holiday season with shopping, Christmas caroling and even a visit from Santa Claus.

The event was hosted by the Diamond City Partnership, in conjunction with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the City of Wilkes-Barre.

Larry Newman, Executive Director of the Diamond City Partnership, said the group has been holding the event for about seven years.

“We’ve done a variety of versions,” he said. “This is the largest. We have 26 vendors and are thrilled with the turnout.”

Newman said the Small Business Saturday event was geared at not only providing business for participating vendors, but also at bringing people to bricks-and-mortar businesses downtown.

“The whole idea is to give people a taste of the holiday experience,” he said.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown said he looks forward to the Holiday Market every year.

“Last year it was really cold, this year it’s beautiful weather,” he said. “People are coming out to enjoy themselves, getting in the Christmas spirit.”

Brown pointed out that in addition to vendors, there were pictures with Santa Claus, a performance from the Nutcracker and Christmas carolling.

Brown said robust attendance reflected the city’s efforts to reestablish downtown as a hub of community and commerce. Both Newman and Brown joined the carollers as they started a rendition of “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

The event provided youngsters a chance to participate in a “Cookies and a Craft” activity hosted by the Sordoni Art Gallery. Assistant director Melissa Carestia said children enjoyed decorating a round ornament with crayons and craft paper provided by the gallery. Following the pandemic, Carestia said the Gallery was making its way back into the community to inspire a love for art and culture, reestablishing exhibitions and programming.

Mckenna Granahan, 17, and her family were making their way through the Midtown shops, as she waited to participate in the Nutcracker dance put on by the Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. The family enjoyed browsing the Midtown shops and commented on some unique gift ideas.

Later, McKenna joined the other dancers as they delighted the crowd with a dance from the Nutcracker to the delight of shoppers who stopped to watch and offered enthusiastic applause.

