Casemiro scores stunner to send Brazil through to round of 16 after two entertaining matches on Day 9 of the World Cup
Casemiro's stunning volley was enough for Brazil to edge Switzerland 1-0 and book its place in the last 16 at the 2022 World Cup.
Graham Arnold warns Socceroos of social media perils before crunch World Cup game
Graham Arnold has implored his players to avoid reading “shite” on social media, warning it will negatively affect their psychological preparation for Australia’s definitive final World Cup Group D match against Denmark. Only 90 minutes stand between the Socceroos and a place in the round of 16...
FOX Sports
World Cup Now: What's going on with Belgium?
On the heels of an uninspiring performance against Canada, Belgium once again looked lifeless against Morocco, only this time it came with a price, as the Red Devils fell to the Moroccans 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and...
FOX Sports
Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round
LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
FOX Sports
O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth
BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
NBC Sports
How can Gregg Berhalter unlock the goals for USMNT vs Iran?
The United States men’s national team has to score more goals than Iran to reach the World Cup knockout rounds. Isn’t that just the perfect test for the Gregg Berhalter era of the program?. The USMNT has kept eight clean sheets in 14 matches this year, including Friday’s...
AOL Corp
Croatia's Kramaric bags double to dump Canada out
DOHA (Reuters) - Croatia absorbed an early blow before revving into gear at the World Cup with two goals from Andrej Kramaric securing a 4-1 victory over Canada on Sunday that moved them a point away from the last 16 and dashed their opponents' knockout-stage hopes. The 2018 runners-up had...
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi reportedly nearing historic agreement with Inter Miami
Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is nearing an agreement to join David Beckham-backed MLS club Inter Miami CF on a deal that would make him the 35-year-old the highest-paid player in the American league's history, according a report from The Times on Sunday. Inter Miami's interest in...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looked pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers and have proven tricky tests for their European foes. [ LIVE: World Cup 2022 schedule,...
Troubled Juventus turns to accountant as Andrea Agnelli era ends
MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Agnelli family has proposed accountant Gianluca Ferrero as the new chairman of Juventus (JUVE.MI), marking the end of the long reign of Andrea Agnelli as the Italian soccer club tries to get to grips with its financial and legal troubles.
AFLW 2022: highs and lows from a ground-breaking but at times frustrating season | Danielle Croci
A premiership first highlighted the league’s seventh campaign but there remain issues for head office to better deal with going forward
BBC
World Cup 2022: 'Anyone but England' - the game Wales do not want
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. If you hear a Wales fan utter the words "anyone...
BBC
World Cup 2022: UK Sports minister Stuart Andrew wears OneLove armband
Sports minister Stuart Andrew wore the OneLove armband during England's World Cup game with Wales on Wednesday. England and Wales were among seven countries to abandon plans to wear them during matches because players faced disciplinary action if they did so. Andrew, who is openly gay, opted to wear the...
BBC
Pakistan v England: Tourists' illness could delay first Test
Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Talks over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan by a day have been held after...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Why Lionel Messi is Argentina’s 'true leader' now - Pablo Zabaleta
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Nothing is done for Argentina or Lionel Messi yet. You...
BBC
Matt Dawson column: 'It's unravelling for Jones - the RFU has a decision to make'
After England's defeat by South Africa, the Rugby Football Union has to take a long, hard look at the team and coaching set-up and ask itself a simple question: are we going to win the Rugby World Cup next year?. That is not the standard I'm setting. That is the...
World Cup Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Every Game Today (Tuesday, November 29)
It's not quite the knockout stage at the 2022 World Cup, but it's win-or-go-home for several countries matching up in their third and final game of the Group A and B stages on Tuesday. At 10 a.m. ET, both Group A matches kick off, as Senegal faces Ecuador, as well...
