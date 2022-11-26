ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

World Cup Now: What's going on with Belgium?

On the heels of an uninspiring performance against Canada, Belgium once again looked lifeless against Morocco, only this time it came with a price, as the Red Devils fell to the Moroccans 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Sunday. FOX Sports soccer analysts Warren Barton, DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and...
FOX Sports

Chelsea draws trip to Man City in FA Cup third round

LONDON (AP) — To reach a fourth consecutive FA Cup final, Chelsea will have to go through Manchester City in the third round. Chelsea will head to Manchester when the big guns enter the competition over the weekend of Jan. 6-9. The Blues have made it to Wembley in...
FOX Sports

O'Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis on Sunday. O’Neil signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O'Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was...
NBC Sports

How can Gregg Berhalter unlock the goals for USMNT vs Iran?

The United States men’s national team has to score more goals than Iran to reach the World Cup knockout rounds. Isn’t that just the perfect test for the Gregg Berhalter era of the program?. The USMNT has kept eight clean sheets in 14 matches this year, including Friday’s...
AOL Corp

Croatia's Kramaric bags double to dump Canada out

DOHA (Reuters) - Croatia absorbed an early blow before revving into gear at the World Cup with two goals from Andrej Kramaric securing a 4-1 victory over Canada on Sunday that moved them a point away from the last 16 and dashed their opponents' knockout-stage hopes. The 2018 runners-up had...
FOX Sports

Lionel Messi reportedly nearing historic agreement with Inter Miami

Paris Saint-Germain F.C. and Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is nearing an agreement to join David Beckham-backed MLS club Inter Miami CF on a deal that would make him the 35-year-old the highest-paid player in the American league's history, according a report from The Times on Sunday. Inter Miami's interest in...
Reuters

Troubled Juventus turns to accountant as Andrea Agnelli era ends

MILAN, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Agnelli family has proposed accountant Gianluca Ferrero as the new chairman of Juventus (JUVE.MI), marking the end of the long reign of Andrea Agnelli as the Italian soccer club tries to get to grips with its financial and legal troubles.
BBC

World Cup 2022: 'Anyone but England' - the game Wales do not want

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. If you hear a Wales fan utter the words "anyone...
BBC

World Cup 2022: UK Sports minister Stuart Andrew wears OneLove armband

Sports minister Stuart Andrew wore the OneLove armband during England's World Cup game with Wales on Wednesday. England and Wales were among seven countries to abandon plans to wear them during matches because players faced disciplinary action if they did so. Andrew, who is openly gay, opted to wear the...
BBC

Pakistan v England: Tourists' illness could delay first Test

Venue: Rawalpindi Date: Thursday, 1 December (05:00 GMT) Coverage: Live Test Match Special radio and text commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra & BBC Sport website, plus desktop, tablets, mobiles and app. Talks over postponing the first Test between England and Pakistan by a day have been held after...

Comments / 0

Community Policy