gophersports.com
Gophers Pummel Augustana in 37-4 Victory
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota wrestling program put on a dominant display in a rare appearance on the raised floor of Williams Arena, as they rolled to a 37-4 win over Division-II foe Augustana on Thursday night. The Gophers claimed nine of the ten bouts on the evening, earning...
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Open Big Ten Season at No. 5 Purdue
MINNESOTA (4-3, 0-0 BT) at PURDUE (7-0, 0-0 BT) West Lafayette, Ind., (Mackey Arena) TV: BTN (Jeff Levering - pbp, Shon Morris, analyst) Mike Grimm (Play-by-Play), Spencer Tollackson (Color) Sirius App: 958. STARTING FIVE. • The University of Minnesota opens Big Ten play Sunday when it travels to West Lafayette,...
gophersports.com
Gophers Set to Host NCAA Tournament This Weekend
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 2-seeded Minnesota Golden Gophers (20-8, 15-5 Big Ten) are set to participate in their 27th NCAA Tournament in school history this weekend. The Gophers will host SE Louisiana (25-7, 13-5 Southland) on Friday night at 7 p.m. Central time. Minnesota will play the winner of No. 7 Florida State and Northern Iowa on Saturday night at 7 p.m. if they defeat SEL. All matches will be shown on ESPN+, which is a subscription-only streaming service.
gophersports.com
Gophers Take the Ice at Michigan State Dec. 2-3
MINNEAPOLIS - After a week away from league play, the No. 1/4 Minnesota men's hockey team is back to Big Ten Conference action as it concludes a six-game road swing with a trip to No. 11/13 Michigan State Dec. 2-3. Both games will be on national television via the Big Ten Network starting Friday night at 5:30 p.m. (CT) before the series finale Saturday at 5 p.m. (CT). The matchups against the Spartans also will be available on the Gopher Radio Network 103.5 FM / AM 1130.
gophersports.com
Gophers Return to Minnesota for a Home-and-Home Series with the Mavericks
MINNEAPOLIS – The No. 5 Golden Gopher women's hockey team (10-3-2) returns to Minnesota and conference play with a home-and-home series with Minnesota State (7-7-0). Friday's game will take place at 6:00 pm at Ridder Arena while Saturday's is set for 2:00 pm in Mankato, Minn. Saturday's contest will be broadcast on FOX9+ locally.
gophersports.com
Gophers Come Up Short in ACC-Big Ten Challenge, 63-59
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 30, 2022) – The University of Minnesota (4-3, 0-0 B1G) fell to the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-3, 0-1 ACC) 63-59 in a tightly contested ACC-Big Ten Challenge matchup at Williams Arena on Wednesday night. Freshman standout Mara Braun scored a game-high 27 points and hit five threes while Alanna 'Rose' Micheaux notched her fourth double double of the season with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
gophersports.com
Taylor Landfair Named Big Ten Player of the Year
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota redshirt sophomore outside Taylor Landfair has been named the Big Ten Player of the Year, the conference office announced today. Landfair is the sixth Gopher in the last eight seasons to win the award. Landfair, along with freshman middle Carter Booth and junior setter Melani Shaffmaster, earned...
gophersports.com
Smith Accepts East-West Shrine Bowl Invite
University of Minnesota defensive back Terell Smith has accepted an invitation to play in the East–West Shrine Bowl. The annual game is one of premier postseason showcase events in college football and will be played on Feb. 2, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Smith finished fifth on...
gophersports.com
Ibrahim Named Semifinalist for Comeback Player of the Year Award
University of Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim was named a semifinalist for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award today. The award is presented annually by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associate Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. Ibrahim is one of 15 semifinalists and...
gophersports.com
Cesarone Named to United Soccer Coaches All-Region Team
MINNEAPOLIS – Graduate centerback Gabbie Cesarone was named to the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division I Women's All-North Region Third Team, as announced by the publication on Wednesday. Cesarone's nod marks the second consecutive year that a student-athlete has been honored regionally by the United Soccer Coaches. Last year,...
gophersports.com
Minnesota to be Inducted into U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee Inaugural Team USA Collegiate Impact Award Class of 2022
MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota will be inducted into the Team USA Collegiate Impact Award Class of 2022, as announced today by the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. The induction recognizes the top-contributing schools to Team USA's performance at the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Minnesota is one of four schools to be inducted into the inaugural class, which will be recognized during the Team USA Collegiate Recognition Awards next week as part of the National Football Foundation's 64th Annual Awards celebration on Dec. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas.
