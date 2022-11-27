Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Robbed in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Man indicted by FoCo Grand Jury on five charges in mother’s murderJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Related
Oconee Enterprise
Andersons put on Christmas display one last time
All good things must come to an end, including an elaborate and magical spectacle of Christmas lights. But there is a caveat to that proverb when it comes to Junior and Peggy Anderson, who for over 20 years have captivated thousands of families with hand-built Christmas houses and wondrous lights.
Downtown Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Athens
Tonight is parade night in Athens: the annual Downtown Parade of Lights steps off at 7 o’clock, winding its way to City Hall for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Several downtown streets will be closed before and during the parade. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Downtown...
Monroe Local News
Cookie Decorating and Kid’s Christmas Party at the American Legion Post 233 on Dec. 9
Kids attending will get a small gift and a Christmas Ornament. On Dec. 9, the American Legion Post 233 Auxiliary is hosting a Kid’s Christmas Party with an opportunity to meet, and greet, Santa. This is a family affair – kids cannot be dropped off. They will be given a free hot dog, chips and a drink and an opportunity to have some fun. There will be a cookie decorating table and picture coloring station.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Toy drives and giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There are several toy drives and giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area ahead of the Christmas holiday season. When: December 23 from 2 - 4 p.m. Where: Hinson Family Life Center Shiloh SDA Church 810 Church Street SE Smyrna. What: The annual Community...
Monroe Local News
Walton County lights up for Christmas
Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
accesswdun.com
Frazier's Harley-Davidson to host 32nd annual Toy Ride
Frazier’s Harley- Davidson is using the season of giving to help make the Christmases of Children in the Hall County area special by partnering with the Christmas Hope Ministry Program for their 32nd annual Toy Ride. On December 4th at 11 a.m., a fleet of 100 motorcycles will be...
Monroe Local News
Found cat: In the Hester Town Road area in Walton County
A family had a “really pretty black cat with white feet” show up at their farm near the intersection of Hester Town Road and Adcock Road about 3 or 4 weeks ago. If she is your cat or you know who she belongs too, please post the information below this post.
Monroe Local News
The December 2022 TRIAD breakfast and monthly meeting for senior citizens is Dec. 2
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville!. Janice Tribble reminds everybody that this is a “great time for fun and fellowship! They serve a delicious breakfast beginning at 9 am. Come join us and wish all your friends a very Merry Christmas!”
athensceo.com
Mayor Brian Brodrick Talks About Wire Park and Christmas Parade in Watkinsville
Mayor Brian Brodrick provides details of openings in Wire Park and the upcoming Christmas Parade in Watkinsville in December. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa opens in Conyers
CONYERS — Rockdale County Board of Commissioners Chairman Oz Nesbitt and other county officials were on hand Thursday for the ribbon-cutting at Platinum Beauty Bar and Spa, an all-inclusive spa resort at 1990 Old Parker Road. The two-story building consists of a beauty parlor, a dining room, exclusive spa...
Monroe Local News
The Monroe Church to give away personal care items on Tuesday to help spread Christmas cheer
Food items are usually what churches and charities hand out over the holiday season to ease the burden for families. But there are some items that are seldom taken into account, such as personal care items, and these can make a huge difference to the Christmas season for those in need.
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: Missing miniature dachshund found and returned home
Update: The family reports that Cash has been located and returned to his home. If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
Stone Mountain Park’s ‘Snow Mountain’ canceled for third year in a row
Stone Mountain Park’s "Snow Mountain" event has been canceled for the 2022 through 2023 holiday season.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community
Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20
Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Longtime Atlanta restaurant closing after nearly three decades
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A staple restaurant in northeast Atlanta is closing for good after nearly 30 years in business. The owners of Cameli’s Pizza located on Moreland Avenue announced the Dec. 11 closure of the restaurant on Facebook:. “BAD NEWS Cameli’s fans! Our last full day...
Shelter dog gets adopted, starts successful movie career
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter dog that was adopted from Fulton County Animal Services has started a successful career as a movie star. While Coco was with Fulton County Animal Services, she received veterinary care, including all of her vaccinations and her spay surgery, and spent time with a foster family before going to live with her forever family.
Gwinnett County facility at risk of closing permanently if money not raised by deadline
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County facility that often cares for adults with dementia is at risk of closing its doors permanently, as caregivers and supporters try and raise money before a Tuesday night deadline. Peachtree Christian Health in Duluth has been operating as an adult day health...
Comments / 0