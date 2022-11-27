Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools has several open job postings
Walton County School District is hiring for classified and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on Nov. 29, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
Monroe Local News
The December 2022 TRIAD breakfast and monthly meeting for senior citizens is Dec. 2
The last TRIAD for 2022 will take place at 9 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Retreat in Loganville!. Janice Tribble reminds everybody that this is a “great time for fun and fellowship! They serve a delicious breakfast beginning at 9 am. Come join us and wish all your friends a very Merry Christmas!”
Monroe Local News
Roundup of this week’s job postings
If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Nov. 27 – 30, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents
LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
Monroe Local News
Valley View Enterprises, Inc. in Monroe seeks lead commercial electrician
Valley View Enterprises, Inc is looking for Reliable, Hard Working Lead Commercial Electrician , who take Pride in Their Work to join our team!. · Installation of Commercial Power and Lighting Systems. · Ability to Read and Interpret Blueprints. · Perform General Electrical Maintenance and Troubleshooting. ·...
Monroe Local News
Walton County lights up for Christmas
Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
Monroe Local News
Proposed changes to SR 316 and SR 211 in Barrow County open for comment
BARROW COUNTY, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) requests public comment for proposed design changes on the State Route (SR) 316 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road (PI No. 0010352) and SR 316 at Barber Creek Road (PI No. 0013910) projects in Barrow County. Georgia DOT posted updated...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Marcia Larson, 75, of Monroe
Marcia Larson, age 75 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Sirmans officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 12-1 PM.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Chris Kincaid, 65, of Loganville
Chris Kincaid, age 65 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.
Monroe Local News
Found cat: In the Hester Town Road area in Walton County
A family had a “really pretty black cat with white feet” show up at their farm near the intersection of Hester Town Road and Adcock Road about 3 or 4 weeks ago. If she is your cat or you know who she belongs too, please post the information below this post.
Monroe Local News
Update: Snellville man, 18, charged in October shooting death of a teen at a basketball court
Gwinnett County detectives believes drugs were involved in the incident. Update: Dec. 1, 2022.- Gwinnett Police Homicide detectives have charged Shamuel Benjamin, 18 of Snellville, in the Oct. 2, 2022 shooting death of Timothy Buchanan, 17, of Lawrenceville. Benjamin has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Squad arrested Benjamin without incident on November 30.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Mental health issues; fraudulent bank cases and a slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Fraud – Blaine...
Monroe Local News
City of Monroe to hold Called Council meeting Monday on Local Option Sales Tax
The City of Monroe will hold a Called Council Meeting on Monday, December 5, 2022 at 5 p.m. at the City of Monroe City Hall, 215 North Broad Street.
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: Missing miniature dachshund found and returned home
Update: The family reports that Cash has been located and returned to his home. If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last...
Monroe Local News
Single-lane Closure Planned on I-85 Northbound Bridge South of Commerce
The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one northbound lane tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, for bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The single-lane closure allows contractors to complete necessary proactive bridge maintenance in advance of the bridge replacements in the corridor. This right lane...
Monroe Local News
Vehicle pursuit ends in arrest after suspect flees into Walmart Distribution Center
MONROE, GA (Dec. 1, 2022) – Just before 4 p.m., Thursday, Monroe Police Chief R.V. Watts announced that officers were on location at Walmart Distribution Center due to a vehicle pursuit that began on Highway 78. During the pursuit, the driver of the vehicle drove to Walmart Distribution Center...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Potential live stream fight in Tanglewood; friend borrows car and doesn’t return it; slew of domestic disputes
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Nov. 17 – 24, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the third part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Welfare Check –...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Complaint of someone on Ring video turns out to be complainant; woman arrested after many attempts to get illegal ride
Dispute – E. Spring St; Sunshine Laundry. Female subject reported an unknown male pointed a pistol at her during an argument. Report taken, follow up needed to confirm identity of suspect. Other Law – Sorrells St in reference to the complainant’s believe their vehicle going to be damaged when...
