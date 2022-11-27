ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Circle, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Walton County Schools has several open job postings

Walton County School District is hiring for classified and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on Nov. 29, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction.
Monroe Local News

Roundup of this week’s job postings

If you missed one of our job postings this week, here is a roundup. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web between Nov. 27 – 30, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents

LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Valley View Enterprises, Inc. in Monroe seeks lead commercial electrician

Valley View Enterprises, Inc is looking for Reliable, Hard Working Lead Commercial Electrician , who take Pride in Their Work to join our team!. · Installation of Commercial Power and Lighting Systems. · Ability to Read and Interpret Blueprints. · Perform General Electrical Maintenance and Troubleshooting. ·...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County lights up for Christmas

Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Marcia Larson, 75, of Monroe

Marcia Larson, age 75 of Monroe, passed away on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 3, 2022 in Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Sirmans officiating. The family will receive friends before the service from 12-1 PM.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Chris Kincaid, 65, of Loganville

Chris Kincaid, age 65 of Loganville, passed away on Monday, November 28, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 in the Loganville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Hughes officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM prior to the service.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Found cat: In the Hester Town Road area in Walton County

A family had a “really pretty black cat with white feet” show up at their farm near the intersection of Hester Town Road and Adcock Road about 3 or 4 weeks ago. If she is your cat or you know who she belongs too, please post the information below this post.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Update: Snellville man, 18, charged in October shooting death of a teen at a basketball court

Gwinnett County detectives believes drugs were involved in the incident. Update: Dec. 1, 2022.- Gwinnett Police Homicide detectives have charged Shamuel Benjamin, 18 of Snellville, in the Oct. 2, 2022 shooting death of Timothy Buchanan, 17, of Lawrenceville. Benjamin has been charged with Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, Possession of Marijuana With Intent to Distribute, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony. The Gwinnett Sheriff’s Department Fugitive Squad arrested Benjamin without incident on November 30.
SNELLVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

UPDATE: Missing miniature dachshund found and returned home

Update: The family reports that Cash has been located and returned to his home. If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Single-lane Closure Planned on I-85 Northbound Bridge South of Commerce

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will close one northbound lane tomorrow, Thursday, December 1, for bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The single-lane closure allows contractors to complete necessary proactive bridge maintenance in advance of the bridge replacements in the corridor. This right lane...
JACKSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy