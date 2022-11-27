ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thecomeback.com

Russian diplomat makes surprising Brittney Griner admission

While WNBA star Brittney Griner toils in a Russian penal colony while serving a nine-year sentence over possession of cannabis oil residue, the United States and Russia remain locked in private and public negotiations over her potential release as part of a prisoner swap. After Russian authorities denied Griner’s appeal...
Daily Mail

'Devastated' widow of Russian crypto tycoon killed in helicopter crash reveals he was involved in charity helping Ukrainians flee the war and dismisses 'lies' that he had any ties to Moscow intelligence

The heartbroken widow of a Russian cryptocurrency tycoon who was killed in a helicopter crash near Monaco has today revealed he was involved in charities helping Ukrainians fleeing the war before he died. Olga Taran said she was 'devastated' after her husband Vyacheslav Taran, 53, died in the tragic accident...
Newsweek

Russia Finally Slips Up

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a surprise admission at his annual news conference in Moscow on Thursday.
The Guardian

Animal eyes in ‘bloody’ packages sent to some of Ukraine’s embassies

Ukraine says a number of its European embassies have received “bloody” packages containing animal eyes, including its embassy in Madrid, which also received a letter bomb earlier this week. Spanish police cordoned off the Ukrainian embassy on Friday and were searching the area with sniffer dogs. The packages,...
The Hill

Pentagon mulls expansion of Ukraine forces training

The Pentagon is considering expanding the training it provides to Ukrainian forces as the nation’s war with Russia drags on in its 10th month, according to multiple reports. Under the proposal the U.S. military would instruct as many as 2,500 Ukrainian soldiers a month at an American base in Grafenwoehr, Germany, CNN reported on Wednesday.
The Associated Press

Russia rejects pullout from Ukraine as condition for talks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Friday that Western demands it should pull out completely from Ukraine as part of any future talks to end the war effectively rule out any such negotiations, as Russian strikes continued and a Ukrainian official set his country’s battle losses at up to 13,000 troops.

