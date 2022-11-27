Read full article on original website
Grand Junction Shares Slang Terms Only a True Coloradan Will Know
If you told your friends you needed to make a run to the store to pick up some Colorado Kool-Air, would they know you are making a Coors beer run? If your buddy offered you his seats in the rockpile for the weekend would you realize you are about to see a Colorado Rockies game?
If We Had to Leave Colorado We Definitely Would Not Move To…
Have you ever been faced with the prospect of having to leave Colorado? Where would you go? Is there a state you absolutely wouldn't even consider moving to?. I asked on Facebook, "You have to move out of Colorado, but you can pick one state to avoid being relocated to... Where are you NOT moving to, and why?" Here's what you had to say.
Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New Mexico
(Douglas County, Colo.) The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for the entire Front Range from 8 p.m. Dec. 1 through 5 p.m. Dec. 2., with the highest winds expected on the plains Friday afternoon.
Wind clocked at 106 miles per hour in Colorado, dangerous hours ahead
Strong winds are expected in Colorado through Friday evening, likely to create a dangerous situation. According to the National Weather Service, powerful gusts have already started to sweep over high-elevation parts of the Front Range. The Service recorded wind speeds at 106 miles per hour on Boulder County's Niwot Ridge at about 8 AM on Thursday morning. This is at an elevation of over 12,000 feet.
WILD WEATHER AHEAD: 6 weather alerts activated in Colorado at same time
In terms of weather hazards, upcoming hours are about to be pretty wild in Colorado, resulting in the National Weather Service issuing six different types of alerts for the state. Here's a breakdown of what warnings exist:. Winter Storm Warning: With a foot or more of snow approaching Colorado's mountains,...
How Could Coloradans Say That This is Our Favorite Drink in Fall?
Fall in the Rockies is wonderful. The leaves change, our puffy vests come out, the holidays arrive, and we all spend time with friends and family. When we do gather, a study says that this drink is our favorite for fall. Of all the options out there for warm things...
History of Mount Elbert: Colorado’s Highest 14er
Have you ever been to the highest summit in the Rocky Mountains? Colorado's Mount Elbert is a popular 14er mountain to climb, and a breathtaking mountain to behold. Not only is Mount Elbert the highest point in the state of Colorado, but it is also the second-highest peak in the contiguous United States behind Mount Whitney.
This Is Colorado's Best Pie
Tasting Table has the scoop on every state's most delicious pie.
Colorado + Utah Parks Among Top 10 Most Dangerous National Parks
While America's National Parks can be some of the most beautiful places on Earth, they can also be some of the most dangerous places to visit. 57 deaths have occurred inside Colorado's National Parks. 71 deaths have occurred inside Utah's National Parks. Scroll on to find out which National Parks saw the most fatalities.
Scenic train to offer rides starting at $34 to popular Colorado ski resort from Denver
Amtrak's 'Winter Park Express' is officially booking tickets for the 2023 season, offering rides between Denver and Winter Park Resort for as low as $34 one-way. Rides will start taking place on the weekend of January 13, offered every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday through the weekend of March 24 – 33 roundtrip rides total.
15 Towns In Utah With The Dirtiest Sounding Names
Do you have the sense of humor of a 13-year-old boy? Me too. I can’t tell you how many times I have "huh huh huh"'ed like Beavis and Butthead just because I saw a sign that had the word WOOD on it. Whenever I go to Island Grinds in...
KJCT8
Quick warm-up before temperatures fall again with our next snowmaker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect on Friday at midnight for Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, and Pitkin counties. Heavy snowfall with this next system can bring low visibility and hazardous travel. Areas in the high country and higher elevations can expect to receive the bulk of the snowfall. Wind gusts can also reach up to 60 miles per hour in some locations, creating blowing snow conditions.
Is Hard Kombucha the Latest Drink Trend Sweeping Across Colorado?
One of the latest trends in alcoholic beverages to be sweeping across Colorado involves a drink that some enjoy not just for the taste, but for health benefits as well. Get ready for hard kombucha to take the state by storm. What is Hard Kombucha?. In case you're not familiar,...
Two rounds of snow to hit Colorado in upcoming days, hazards expected
While the verdict is still out on how much snow is expected to fall in upcoming days, the National Weather Service has issued a 'hazardous weather outlook' calling for a round of snow in Colorado's mountains on Friday, along with another round from Sunday into Monday. According to The Service, light snow may also fall on the I-25 Corridor and plains during the second wave.
4 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like.
The 5 Dumbest Things Colorado Drivers Do In The Snow
Snow in Colorado. It happens a lot and it's to be expected quite honestly any time of year but especially this time of year. What's really been surprising to me though here in my 3rd winter in Colorado is the number of people that don't know how to drive in the snow here.
Colorado mountain pass closes for winter, blocking access to popular 14er
Guanella Pass Road, located in the Rocky Mountains of central Colorado, officially closed for the winter on Monday morning. "Guanella Pass Scenic Byway is 22 miles of picturesque views and climbs to above treeline. On it, visitors can see multiple mountain peaks, including Mount Bierstadt, Mount Evans, and Argentine Pass," officials from Clear Creek County said in a news release.
Wind chill of -34 degrees recorded on Colorado mountain pass
As winter weather blows through Colorado, many regions are seeing frigid temps with highs in the 20s expected around much of the state. At some of higher elevations spots, temperatures and wind chills have dropped to brutal lows. At Berthoud Pass, a high mountain pass located in central Colorado, temps...
Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
Take a Look Inside This $89k Durango Tiny Home
There are times that my wife and I often think about selling all of our stuff and living a much simpler life. Seeing a place such as this for only $89k makes me want to do it that much more. If you think about it, the less clutter you have,...
