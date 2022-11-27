Read full article on original website
Booker T Could See AEW Closing In A Few Years Due To Actions Like The Elite Mocking CM Punk
The NXT commentator discusses how The Elite have handled All Out and the taunting from The Elite on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Never one to hold back what’s on his mind, Booker T spoke about the circumstances of the AEW All Out media scrum fiasco on a recent episode of his “Hall of Fame” podcast. After seeing how The Elite made light of the incident during last week’s AEW Dynamite, Booker T was sceptical about how much longer the company can survive.
Rumor Killer On Roman Reigns Dropping One World Title Each Night Of WrestleMania 39
Roman Reigns will not drop the WWE World Championships one night at a time this WrestleMania season. Xero News recently tweeted out to discuss some “plans” that WWE is batting around for Roman Reigns. It was said that, “The Titles will be split by the end of the draft latest. (The draft will be after Mania) There is some talks however of Roman dropping both Belts at Mania on Night 1 Second on Night 2.”
Injured AEW Star Was Seen Around Tonight’s Dynamite Location
An injured AEW star has been spotted around tonight’s AEW Dynamite set up, but that doesn’t mean they will make their return tonight. Fightful Select have now reported that Ruby Soho, who has been out of action since AEW All Out with a broken nose, which she has successfully undergone surgery for, has been spotted around the location of tonight’s AEW Dynamite.
Ethan Page And Matt Hardy Have Been Writing Their Own AEW Dark Storyline
The storyline on AEW Dark that involves Ethan Page and Matt Hardy continues to evolve. The storyline involving Matt Hardy and The Firm, particularly Ethan Page has been one of the best storylines in the company. This storyline has always featured Private Party. Fightful Select is now reporting that the entire storyline has been put together by Matt Hardy and Ethan Page and has received positive feedback on social media.
Viewership And Key Demo Drop For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite drew 870,000 viewers on November 30. This number is down from last week’s episode which drew 880,000 viewers. The show posted a 0.26 in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.32 rating that the show posted last week.
Dijak’s Return Match To NXT Set For Tonight’s SHow
The formerly known T-Bar will be back in action on tonight’s edition of NXT. WWE has announced that Dijak will be back in action on the November 29th episode of NXT. Dijak made his return to the brand on last week’s episode of NXT, where he put the hurt on NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.
CM Punk Wants To Move On To His Next Project, AEW Holding Up His Release
CM Punk remains under contract with AEW. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk was still under contract to AEW as of the weekend. Sources close to him said that AEW is responsible for the hold up on his release. Punk is ready to move on from his contract, but continues to be paid by AEW.
MJF Debuts The Big Burberry Belt On AEW Dynamite
MJF spoke for the first time since winning the AEW Championship at Full Gear and he had a plan to make a change right away. Alongside William Regal, MJF kicked off his title reign by saying the current AEW Championship is gross and reminds him of all the shmucks that held it before him. So, he had Regal reveal the new title, which sat on a stand under a cloth. When revealed, it was shown as the AEW Championship belt deign but the strap was Burberry. He called it the triple B, The Big Burberry Belt. You can see the reveal below.
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Tasha Steelz Confirms She’s Re-Signed With the Company
Fresh off the HUGE announcement that IMPACT Wrestling partnered with top streaming service DAZN for an international distribution deal, IMPACT Wrestling has also secured the services of a top Knockout for years to come. Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald took to his social media Twitter account to announce the...
Dakota Kai Had Talks With Other Companies Prior To WWE Re-Signing Her
Dakota Kai discussed possibly signing with another company following her WWE release. Following her release from WWE, she didn’t wrestle in the indies. However, in an interview with Getting Over, Dakota Kai revealed that she was in talks with a couple of other promotions before being called up by Triple H.
ROH Pure Title Match Set For Final Battle On 12/10/22
ROH Final Battle is starting to take shape. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler YUTA had a sit down interview with J.A.S and Renee Paquette. During the interview, Wheeler said the only reason he isn’t done with J.A.S and mainly Garcia, is because he wants the ROH Pure title. He challenged Daniel Garcia to defend his title against him at ROH Final Battle and Garcia accepted. The match was then made official, Daniel Garcia vs. Wheeler YUTA for the ROH Pure Title at ROH Final Battle.
NXT UK Star Aoife Valkyrie Headed To WWE NXT With A New Name
Aoife Valkyrie is headed over to WWE NXT. Aoife Valkyrie is now coming to WWE NXT after being heavily featured on NXT UK in the past. But, she will have a new name when she arrives which is Lyra Valkyria. The first promo teasing her arrival aired on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. In the vignette, she spoke about being born anew and shedding the feathers of her past.
Chase Owens Out Of World Tag League Due To Family Death
Chase Owens is out of NJPW World Tag League. New Japan Pro-Wrestling is currently in the middle of their World Tag League Tournament. But, one team has now forfeited and withdrawn from the competition. Chase Owens has sadly pulled out of the remainder of World Tag League due to a death in his family and will be heading back home. NJPW announced that he and his partner Bad Luck Fale will be pulled from the rest of the tournament and two points will be handed to their upcoming scheduled opponents due to forfeit. You can see NJPW’s full statement below.
Matt Hardy Wants To Finish His Career Teaming With His Brother
Jeff Hardy made headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was arrested for driving under the influence after leaving a Florida Dave & Busters, where he had a concert that night. He has been absent from AEW television before then as well. Prior to that, AEW has huge plans...
Ring Of Honor Women’s World Title Match Added To Final Battle
The Women’s World Title match for Ring Of Honor Final Battle has been set. Mercedes Martinez has been out of action for quite some time with injuries but recently returned to make the save on a talent that Athena was beating on after the bell. Athena has been working more and more heel as of late, culminating her rocking Aubrey Edwards with a forearm recently.
Ric Flair Suggests Charlotte And Sasha Banks Will Wrestle Better At 100 Years Old Than 95% Of WWE’s Women’s Roster
Ric Flair makes a bold claim about Charlotte Flair while burying the rest of the women’s roster members. While speaking on his To Be The Man podcast Ric Flair claimed that even a 100-year-old Charlotte Flair can still wrestle better than 95% of the WWE women’s division. “She...
WWE Considering A Hell In A Cell Match At 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event
It looks like WWE want to put on a Hell In A Cell match at the Royal Rumble event next month. Wrestling News reports that WWE is currently considering a Hell in a Cell match for the big show. It was not noted who the participants in that match might be.
MJF Lays Out William Regal On AEW Dynamite
William Regal is not okay. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo alongside William Regal. MJF hyped himself up during the entire promo and even revealed a new title for himself. As the promo was coming to a close, MJF says he almost forgot one thing and that’s to thank Regal. MJF started to hype Regal up before he drilled him in the back of the head with brass knuckles. MJF told Regal that he couldn’t believe he was dumb enough to make a deal with the devil himself. Regal was not moving and Bryan Danielson along with medial staff ran to the ring while MJF left through the crowd. Regal was stretched to the back and placed into an ambulance where he was then taken to a hospital.
AEW Fight Forever Game Officially Gets A Rating
Fight Forever is on the way. Recently, we’ve seen a trailer for the new AEW Fight Forever video game that is coming soon. Though we don’t have an official release date, we now have a rating for the game. According to Will Washington, he reached out and it was confirmed to him that AEW Fight Forever will be rated T for Teen. This is the same rating as those such as WWE’s games. We still await more information for the game, but at least we now know the rating.
UFC and LaLiga North America become official partners in cross-promotion deal
The promotion-focused partnership will deepen relationships with LaLiga and UFC fans through social and digital media and event collaborations featuring current athletes and legends from both sports. NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2022. — LaLiga North America and UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, announced today a promotional partnership...
