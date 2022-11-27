William Regal is not okay. On tonight’s AEW Dynamite, MJF cut a promo alongside William Regal. MJF hyped himself up during the entire promo and even revealed a new title for himself. As the promo was coming to a close, MJF says he almost forgot one thing and that’s to thank Regal. MJF started to hype Regal up before he drilled him in the back of the head with brass knuckles. MJF told Regal that he couldn’t believe he was dumb enough to make a deal with the devil himself. Regal was not moving and Bryan Danielson along with medial staff ran to the ring while MJF left through the crowd. Regal was stretched to the back and placed into an ambulance where he was then taken to a hospital.

1 DAY AGO