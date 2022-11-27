Luzerne Foundation: Thanks for giving!

C. David Pedri

“It’s not what we say about our blessings, but it’s how we use them that is the true measure of our thanksgiving.” ― W.T. Purkiser

The Luzerne Foundation has a lot to be thankful for in 2022. Because of the generosity of our donors, we are experiencing unprecedented growth. Our Board of Directors and Staff are deeply committed to the work we do. Our vision and core values are the guiding principles behind the decisions we make, the services we offer, and the future initiatives we determine.

Our Mission

The Luzerne Foundation works to enhance the lives of Luzerne County residents by evaluating and addressing community needs through strategic grantmaking, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to causes that matter to them.

Core Values

• Commitment to the public good

• Transparency, integrity, and honesty

• Accountability and responsible stewardship of resources

• Commitment to excellence and to maintaining the public trust

• Embracing diversity and inclusion, making philanthropy equitable for all

At this time of year, we humbly reflect on the goodness of people, and we take a moment to express our gratitude to:

• Those who have fought for our freedom.

• The unsung heroes who serve daily behind the scenes across our region, often without recognition.

• The donors who give to help causes that matter to them.

• The Luzerne Foundation’s Founding Board and Current Board members for their leadership and legacy of service.

• Our region’s nonprofit service providers.

• Those who serve on nonprofit boards freely give their time, talent, and treasure to improve our community.

• Our first responders, community leaders, law enforcement, and those who serve as elected officials.

• Healthcare providers who make daily sacrifices to care for the well-being of others.

• To community leaders who had gone before us and left a legacy of caring for us to emulate, like Atty. John Moses, Gene Brady, Max Bartikowsky.

• We encourage you to pause for just a moment to add to our list mentally.

Enjoy gathering with those you love, have a wonderful holiday, and be sure to pass the pumpkin pie!

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™

***

C. David Pedri is President and CEO of The Luzerne Foundation. This weekly column series is an advertising partnership between the The Luzerne Foundation and the Times Leader. For more information about the organization, visit www.luzfdn.org or call 570-822-2065 .