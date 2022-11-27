Jacinda Townsend is the 2022 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. The award recognizes Townsend's novel "Mother Country," published in May. Townsend is also the author of "Saint Monkey," which won the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and the James Fenimore Cooper Prize in addition to being selected as the 2015 Honor Book of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. Townsend is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and teaches in the MFA program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

