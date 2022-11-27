ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

What LSU and Brian Kelly gain from College Football Playoff expansion

Brian Kelly came up through Division II college football, where for almost half a century the national champion has been determined through a playoff system. The format started with eight teams in 1973, and by the time Kelly became the head coach at Grand Valley State in 1991, another eight teams had joined the field.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ex-LSU assistant coach, Shaw graduate Mickey Joseph arrested in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Mickey Joseph, the former LSU assistant coach who served as Nebraska's interim head coach for nine games after Scott Frost's firing, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of strangulation and third-degree domestic assault. Police went to a Lincoln residence shortly before 2 p.m. CST after a report...
LINCOLN, NE
Natchitoches is Louisiana’s own city of lights

As often seen on Travel + Leisure’s 25 Best Christmas Towns in the USA list, Natchitoches is hosting its 96th annual Christmas Festival through Jan. 6, as the city, the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase, is transformed into a magical holiday setting appropriate for a movie set.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Gaines award goes to Jacinda Townsend: ceremony is Jan. 19

Jacinda Townsend is the 2022 winner of the Ernest J. Gaines Award for Literary Excellence. The award recognizes Townsend's novel "Mother Country," published in May. Townsend is also the author of "Saint Monkey," which won the Janet Heidinger Kafka Prize and the James Fenimore Cooper Prize in addition to being selected as the 2015 Honor Book of the Black Caucus of the American Library Association. Townsend is a graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop and teaches in the MFA program at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.
BATON ROUGE, LA

