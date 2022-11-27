ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Crash reported with injuries on Foley Road in Delhi Township

CINCINNATI — Crash reported with injuries on Foley Road in Delhi Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on West Loveland Avenue and Englage Avenue in Loveland. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH
WLWT 5

Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Vehicle fire reported on Dixie Highway in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
WLWT 5

Downed wires reported on Montgomery Road in Silverton

CINCINNATI — Downed wires reported on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
SILVERTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill

CINCINNATI — Reports of a stabbing on Lehman Road in East Price Hill. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH

