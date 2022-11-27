Read full article on original website
St. Pete reexamines rental rights, Tampa police chief faces discipline after exchange with Pinellas deputy and unemployment applications decline
Good evening, Tampa Bay. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Expect mostly sunny skies with low humidity for Friday. Highs will be near 80 in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east at 5...
Tampa police chief faces discipline after golf-cart exchange with deputy
TAMPA — The city's police chief will "face appropriate discipline," according to the mayor, after an interaction with a Pinellas County deputy while on an untagged golf cart. The Tampa Police Department released a statement Thursday about the incident. On Nov. 12, Chief Mary O'Connor and her spouse were...
Christmas in the Country event is right around the corner
TAMPA, Fla. — Popping the cap on acrylic paints is how Cindy Horton prepares for one of the biggest events of the year at Cracker Country. She’s getting her ornament decorations skills in check for the annual Christmas in the Country event that takes place at the 1800s settlement once a year.
Bay area school systems announce schedule changes from Ian, Nicole
TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Some Bay area school systems have announced makeup days for time missed because of Ian and Nicole. The Hillsborough County school district cut its winter break by one day. Students are now scheduled to return to classes on Jan. 9, which was already a teacher planning day.
5 injured during blaze at Orange County warehouse storing fireworks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Flames broke out at a warehouse unit storing fireworks, with at least five people being sent to the hospital, according to the Orange County Fire Rescue on Thursday night. What You Need To Know. Four people, one teenager were injured. No firefighters were hurt. The...
Officer stabbed, suspect killed at Daytona Beach gas station
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after Daytona Beach Police say he stabbed an officer in the face at a Sunoco gas station. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday on W International Speedway Boulevard. “They attempted to detain him and the fight was on,” said...
Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story
TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
Police: Officer fatally shoots man who stabbed him in face
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed the officer in the face at a gas station Thursday morning, authorities said. A man identified as Benjamin Joseph Remley, 36, of Deltona, was pronounced dead at a Daytona Beach hospital, according to a police news release. Florida Department of Corrections records show Remley was previously sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released in February.
Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem
SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
Developing Lake County: A hot button issue
ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
Former Seminole tax collector seeks reduced sentence after aiding investigations
ORLANDO, Fla. — A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal investigation of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz learns this week how much prison time he gets on charges of sex trafficking of a minor and identity theft, but not before trying to persuade a judge that his cooperation in several probes should lighten his sentence.
Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series
BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
Former Seminole County tax collector Joel Greenberg gets 11 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — The former tax collector for Seminole County, Joel Greenberg, was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Thursday. He found out his fate in a courtroom in the Middle District of Florida in the second day of sentencing proceedings. Greenberg, who pleaded guilty to six federal...
HART approves independent investigation after reports of a hostile work environment
TAMPA, Fla. — Hillsborough County Regional Transit’s Board has approved an independent investigation into HART CEO Adelee La Grand for what employees call a hostile and work environment. La Grand was hired as HART’s CEO in early 2021, but it was discovered earlier this year, the 4th highest...
Case closed: How DNA technology solved a 25-year-old St. Pete murder
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - In the early morning of August 14, 1997, Michael Scheumeister was found dead near the Mirror Lake Library on 5th Street North in St. Petersburg. Scheumeister, 45, was found lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out and the money from his recently cashed paycheck was gone, indicating a robbery motive.
Brevard County School leaders call for new code of conduct
The Brevard Public Schools Board Chairman and the Brevard Federation of Teachers gave more details on why a new code of conduct was required at the school district on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. What You Need To Know. Forty-two teachers quit before thanksgiving break. The top reported reason was student...
Survivor and experts discuss suicide prevention
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A new study by the journal Pediatrics found visits to the emergency room for those ages five to nineteen with suicidal thoughts increased 59%. A new study by the journal Pediatrics found visits to the emergency room for those ages five to nineteen with suicidal thoughts increased 59%
Leesburg nonprofit receives $6K from Umatilla church for Giving Tuesday
EUSTIS, Fla. — Nonprofits around the region are fundraising as part of Giving Tuesday. In Lake County, one nonprofit is helping children in foster care transition into adulthood. What You Need To Know. According to DCF. more than 20% of young adults who come out of foster care become...
