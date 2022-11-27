ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bay News 9

Tampa police chief faces discipline after golf-cart exchange with deputy

TAMPA — The city's police chief will "face appropriate discipline," according to the mayor, after an interaction with a Pinellas County deputy while on an untagged golf cart. The Tampa Police Department released a statement Thursday about the incident. On Nov. 12, Chief Mary O'Connor and her spouse were...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Christmas in the Country event is right around the corner

TAMPA, Fla. — Popping the cap on acrylic paints is how Cindy Horton prepares for one of the biggest events of the year at Cracker Country. She’s getting her ornament decorations skills in check for the annual Christmas in the Country event that takes place at the 1800s settlement once a year.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Officer stabbed, suspect killed at Daytona Beach gas station

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man is dead after Daytona Beach Police say he stabbed an officer in the face at a Sunoco gas station. The incident happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday on W International Speedway Boulevard. “They attempted to detain him and the fight was on,” said...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Hillsborough County's youngest principal shares his story

TAMPA, Fla. — At 32 years old, Jamal Crook is currently the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District and he’s a product of Hillsborough Schools himself. What You Need To Know. James Crook is the youngest principal in the Hillsborough County School District. The 32-year-old is...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Police: Officer fatally shoots man who stabbed him in face

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida police officer shot and killed a man who stabbed the officer in the face at a gas station Thursday morning, authorities said. A man identified as Benjamin Joseph Remley, 36, of Deltona, was pronounced dead at a Daytona Beach hospital, according to a police news release. Florida Department of Corrections records show Remley was previously sentenced to three years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was released in February.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Bay News 9

Sanford police chief says vacancies a national problem

SANFORD, Fla. — Hiring and retaining police officers continues to be a nationwide problem, according to the Florida Police Chiefs Association. On Tuesday, Spectrum News 13 reported ongoing negotiations between Sanford and the local police union, where leaders claim low wages are causing officers to leave. Sanford Police Chief...
SANFORD, FL
Bay News 9

Developing Lake County: A hot button issue

ORLANDO, Fla. — Development projects within Lake County continue to increase, and it’s a topic that seems to divide each community. Regina Cruz-Morales has lived in Clermont for 10 years. She’s seen some changes. Cruz-Morales is also a real estate agent. She’s seen people come and go for the community’s growth. Yet she says inventory is low.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Feeding movie crews in Pinellas allowed chef to open restaurant

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A local chef opened his own restaurant in Clearwater with money he made catering for production crews filming movies in Pinellas County over the past year. What You Need To Know. The chef catered six movies in five months before the filming stopped and he opened...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Disney reveals lineup for EPCOT’s Broadway concert series

BAY LAKE, Fla. — Disney World has revealed the roster of singers who will perform for the Disney on Broadway concert series during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. What You Need To Know. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will feature Disney on Broadway concert series. Disney...
BAY LAKE, FL
Bay News 9

Case closed: How DNA technology solved a 25-year-old St. Pete murder

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - In the early morning of August 14, 1997, Michael Scheumeister was found dead near the Mirror Lake Library on 5th Street North in St. Petersburg. Scheumeister, 45, was found lying on his back with his pant pockets turned inside out and the money from his recently cashed paycheck was gone, indicating a robbery motive.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Brevard County School leaders call for new code of conduct

The Brevard Public Schools Board Chairman and the Brevard Federation of Teachers gave more details on why a new code of conduct was required at the school district on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. What You Need To Know. Forty-two teachers quit before thanksgiving break. The top reported reason was student...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Survivor and experts discuss suicide prevention

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A new study by the journal Pediatrics found visits to the emergency room for those ages five to nineteen with suicidal thoughts increased 59%. A new study by the journal Pediatrics found visits to the emergency room for those ages five to nineteen with suicidal thoughts increased 59%
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

