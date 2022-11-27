ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Amazon Prices Can't Compare to These 13 Walmart Black Friday Deals

Black Friday means the start of holiday price wars between online retailers. As prices jump back and forth, savvy shoppers can pinpoint online deals that save big money during the holiday gift season, but it's even better when someone does the work for you. We've combed through Walmart's Deals for...
People

Amazon Shoppers Can't Stop Buying This Comfy Sweater That Gets Them 'So Many Compliments' — and It's on Sale

It comes in 30 colors  If you're on the lookout for a closet staple that doesn't sacrifice style for comfort, consider your search to be over.   So many Amazon shoppers have been snapping up the Anrabess Oversized Pullover Sweater that it recently ranked on the Movers and Shakers fashion chart. For those unfamiliar, the chart is updated hourly with clothing, shoes, and jewelry that have the highest increase in sales rank. That means the sweater is one of the most popular fashion pieces at Amazon this week —...
Mic

These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever

Sometimes, shopping is easy. The perfect item seems to show up and tell you who wants it. Other times, it’s a mystery so unsolvable that Sherlock Holmes wouldn’t know what to get. When you are faced with a mysterious, inscrutable, inexplicable, and baffling shopping challenge, you need help from the experts. But who are the shopping experts, you ask? That’s easy. They are the people who are buying up all the cleverest items on Amazon. This is the clue you needed to solve the puzzle: These 50 gifts are selling out on Amazon because they're so damn clever.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
E! News

Kate Spade 24-Hour Flash Deal: Get This $360 Tote Bag for Just $69

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Looper

Chumlee's One Piece Of Advice To Anyone Thinking Of Coming To The Gold & Silver Pawn Shop - Exclusive

Who knew there was so much to learn at a pawn shop? That's certainly the case if you visit the Gold & Silver Pawn Shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, home to History's "Pawn Stars." People from all over the globe travel to this hock shop to see all of the treasures hidden within its walls. Plus, if you have a rare antique you're looking to get some cash for, you can always bring it in and learn something about the item from Rick Harrison or one of his many experts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.

