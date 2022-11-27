Read full article on original website
Cause undetermined in Spokane garage fire
Spokane firefighters responded to a garage fire in North Spokane on Nov. 1. No one was injured in this fire and the cause remains undetermined. Shortly after, firefighters responded to another house fire where they resuscitated a cat. No one was injured.
Suspect identified in fatal shooting in Sunset Hills area
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) released the name and a picture of the suspect in a deadly shooting in the Sunset Hills area. According to SPD, 33-year-old Mitchel Chandler is suspected of shooting and killing a person on the 2300 block of West 16th Ave. Officers found a body in the residence at about 2:30 p.m.
Emergency crews responding to crash on I-90 eastbound near Argonne exit
SPOKANE, Wash. - The crash is now cleared. Eastbound lanes are open. Last Updated: Dec. 1 at 6:45 a.m. A multi-vehicle collision is blocking eastbound lanes of I-90 near the Argonne exit. Right now, emergency crews are on scene responding to the crash. We don't know the cause of the...
Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
1 Person Dead, 4 Others Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Spokane Valley (Spokane Valley, WA)
Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life and injured four others. The crash happened on Trent Avenue near Pines Road in Spokane Valley on Saturday afternoon around 2:25 p.m. According to WSP, 69-year-old Michel J Newcomb was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer when a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado...
One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
Car crashed into WSDOT plow
SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPD searching for missing 57-year-old who left treatment facility on Nov. 30
The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for help locating 57-year-old Chris Frandsen, who was last seen near the area of South Walnut Street and West Fifth Avenue around 11 a.m. on Nov. 30. According to SPD, he was last seen wearing a light black puffy jacket and gray or...
Neighbors help neighbors in Spokane as most residential roads remain unplowed
While many arterial roads have been cleared of snow following Wednesday's snowstorm, many residential roads and sidewalks are still covered. That's why neighbors are stepping up to help one another.
WSP investigating deadly crash at intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Washington State troopers (WSP) are investigating a deadly collision that occurred at the intersection of Trent and Pines in Spokane Valley around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26. According to new information from the Spokane Valley Fire Department, fire crews arrived at the scene to...
Spokane Police respond to armed robbery in Emerson Garfield neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police responded to an armed robbery at a Starbucks in the Emerson Garfield neighborhood Tuesday night. Police say the robbery occurred around 6:30 p.m. at 2703 N Division Street. There was an indication of a gun, but police couldn’t find one. The robber ran away and police set up a perimeter, but the suspect was not...
Snow starting to fall across the region, latest timeline from Blake Jensen
Snow is already starting to fall across parts of the region, reaching Spokane soon. We're under a NonStop Local Weather Alert, Blake Jensen has the latest timeline.
One killed from crash on North Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
More people transition from Camp Hope – encampment has shrunk by 7 percent this month
This is a release from the Washington State Department of Transportation, that was published Nov. 30. As partners continue their work closing Camp Hope more residents have been assisted into better housing options and the overall number continues to shrink. As of the Nov. 25 count, 433 people were in...
School closures, delays for Nov. 30
INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark
WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
Snow is on its way to eastern Washington!
Colder-than-average temperatures and snow are on their way to the Spokane area. NonStop Local's Ava Wainhouse breaks down your workweek forecast.
