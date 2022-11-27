ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Valley, WA

KHQ Right Now

Cause undetermined in Spokane garage fire

Spokane firefighters responded to a garage fire in North Spokane on Nov. 1. No one was injured in this fire and the cause remains undetermined. Shortly after, firefighters responded to another house fire where they resuscitated a cat. No one was injured.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect identified in fatal shooting in Sunset Hills area

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) released the name and a picture of the suspect in a deadly shooting in the Sunset Hills area. According to SPD, 33-year-old Mitchel Chandler is suspected of shooting and killing a person on the 2300 block of West 16th Ave. Officers found a body in the residence at about 2:30 p.m.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane woman killed in crash on SR 17 in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A Spokane woman was killed in a car crash on SR 17 near Yonezawa Boulevard in Moses Lake. WSP says someone was driving south on SR 17 in the left lane heading toward Yonezawa Boulevard. The woman, 36-year-old Tawney Guenther, was in the left lane just north of Yonezawa Boulevard when the person driving the vehicle...
MOSES LAKE, WA
dailyfly.com

One Injured in I-90 Collision Near Coeur d’Alene

Coeur d’Alene, ID – Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 12:37 pm on westbound Interstate 90 near milepost 16 in Kootenai County, Idaho. The driver of a semi tractor-trailer lost control on the Interstate and impacted cement barriers. The driver of the...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Car crashed into WSDOT plow

SPOKANE, Wash: At about 4:45 a.m. a driver crashed into a Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) plow on the North Spokane Corridor. The driver tried to pass the plow on the right before losing control and running into the front of the vehicle. The plow has minimal damage and...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed from crash on North Government Way

SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures, delays for Nov. 30

INLAND NORTHWEST - With a winter storm rolling in this week, here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 30. Last Updated: Nov. 29 at 9:30 p.m. Cornerstone Christian Academy (Post Falls): Closed. Learning Garden Developmental Pre-School: Closed. Spokane Community College and Spokane Falls Community College: Closed (online...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

WEATHER ALERT DAY: Even more snow than expected – Mark

WEATHER ALERT DAY: We are tracking a snowstorm hammering our region. Due to our snowy conditions, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until Thursday morning, with 6 inches or more for many areas. The gusty south winds will cause blowing and drifting snow. After this snow, more arctic air moves in for the weekend.
SPOKANE, WA
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID

