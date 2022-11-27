ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

University Daily Kansan

Kansas clobbers Seton Hall in Big 12/Big East Challenge

Kansas men’s basketball topped the Seton Hall Pirates Thursday night by a final score of 91-65. Kansas started the game off hot as several players got their scoring going early in the matchup. Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. had eight points in the opening half, while going perfect from the field.
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas women’s basketball stays undefeated with a win over Texas A&M

The Jayhawks stayed undefeated against former Big 12 rival Texas A&M moving to 6-0 on the young season. Texas A&M and Kansas both came into the game holding teams to under 60 points a game, and the start of this one was as advertised. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter got the scoring started for the Jayhawks.
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Kansas women use big second half to cruise past Texas A&M

Kansas women’s basketball beat Texas A&M by a final score of 74-42 on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks went into the locker room at halftime, only leading the Aggies by six points, but Kansas would come out of the gates hot coming into the second half. Kansas outscored the Aggies...
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Leipold’s lucrative contract details revealed

LAWRENCE (AP) – Lance Leipold has signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks’ football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season. Under terms of the contract, which was agreed to last week and made […]
LAWRENCE, KS
University Daily Kansan

Breaking down Leipold's new contract

Kansas Athletics announced the details of head football coach Lance Leipold’s extended contract Tuesday, keeping Leipold at the program until after the 2029-30 football season. The contract also allows Leipold to leave the program without any repercussions if Kansas Athletics doesn’t make progress towards renovating the Anderson Family Football...
LAWRENCE, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS

