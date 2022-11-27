Read full article on original website
Related
University Daily Kansan
Kansas clobbers Seton Hall in Big 12/Big East Challenge
Kansas men’s basketball topped the Seton Hall Pirates Thursday night by a final score of 91-65. Kansas started the game off hot as several players got their scoring going early in the matchup. Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. had eight points in the opening half, while going perfect from the field.
University Daily Kansan
Preview: Kansas volleyball takes on Miami in round one of the NCAA Tournament
The Kansas Jayhawks will face the Miami Hurricanes in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Lincoln, Nebraska, at 4:30 p.m. at Devaney Center Thursday. The match will be streamed on ESPN+. “We are excited to be part of 64 teams that are left,” head coach Ray Bechard said....
University Daily Kansan
Kansas women’s basketball stays undefeated with a win over Texas A&M
The Jayhawks stayed undefeated against former Big 12 rival Texas A&M moving to 6-0 on the young season. Texas A&M and Kansas both came into the game holding teams to under 60 points a game, and the start of this one was as advertised. Senior guard Holly Kersgieter got the scoring started for the Jayhawks.
University Daily Kansan
Kansas women use big second half to cruise past Texas A&M
Kansas women’s basketball beat Texas A&M by a final score of 74-42 on Wednesday night. The Jayhawks went into the locker room at halftime, only leading the Aggies by six points, but Kansas would come out of the gates hot coming into the second half. Kansas outscored the Aggies...
Husky Offer Hard-Hitting Kansas Hybrid Defender
Michael Boganowski plays safety and linebacker for Junction City High.
Leipold’s lucrative contract details revealed
LAWRENCE (AP) – Lance Leipold has signed his lucrative contract extension at Kansas, which includes a massive pay raise for the Jayhawks’ football coach along with his assistants and staff, and could keep him tied to the school through the 2029 season. Under terms of the contract, which was agreed to last week and made […]
University Daily Kansan
Breaking down Leipold's new contract
Kansas Athletics announced the details of head football coach Lance Leipold’s extended contract Tuesday, keeping Leipold at the program until after the 2029-30 football season. The contract also allows Leipold to leave the program without any repercussions if Kansas Athletics doesn’t make progress towards renovating the Anderson Family Football...
NOLA.com
One bid to the Sugar Bowl is set. The other team is on its way — unless LSU wins Saturday
Win or lose in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game, Kansas State is headed for its first Allstate Sugar Bowl. Meanwhile, Alabama, which won't win or lose Saturday, appears to be headed for the Dec. 31 game in the Caesars Superdome for the 17th time, by far the most of any school — unless LSU knocks off Georgia in the Southeastern Conference title game.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
Wichita man seriously injured after falling off back of moving truck
A man from Wichita has been seriously injured after falling off the back of a moving truck.
Kansas plane bound for Poland makes emergency landing in Chicago
A plane travelling from Topeka, Kansas, to Poland was diverted to Chicago's O'Hare International Airport due to a general flight emergency.
Big increase in DUI arrests in Kansas over the Thanksgiving holiday
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Figures from the special traffic enforcement conducted by the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) over the Thanksgiving holiday show a nearly double increase in the number of arrests for DUI. In 2020, 17 people were arrested for DUI. In 2021, that number dropped to 15. This year, 29 people were arrested for […]
‘He was made for this’: Kansas native Justin Aaron on ‘The Voice’
LOS ANGELES, CA (KSNT) – And then there was 10… for now. With a trip to the semi’s on the line, the competition is getting tighter and tighter for Junction City native Justin Aaron and his journey on ‘The Voice.’ “He can sing whatever song anyone has given him,” Justin’s friend, Breena Toles said. “He […]
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
Manhattan man climbs through windshield following crash
MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A Manhattan man escaped his van through the windshield after a collision Tuesday morning. A 45-year-old Manhattan man was driving westbound on Walters Drive when he attempted to make a left at a stop sign onto Tuttle Creek Boulevard, according to the Riley County Police Department. As he entered the road, police […]
WIBW
Fund started for Jefferson Co. teen injured in hunting accident
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The family of a Jefferson Co. teen accidentally shot while hunting is asking for prayers. Cash Stein, 15, was flown to Children’s Mercy Sunday morning. Jefferson Co. Sheriff Jeff Herrig says five juveniles were hunting birds between Meriden and Valley Falls, and one of them was accidentally shot in the head area. Herrig called it a “tragic hunting accident.”
Comments / 0