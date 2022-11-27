Read full article on original website
Katie D
5d ago
Cider looks almost exactly like my Chaos when he was a baby. Too adorable, so happy mamma and son were able to stay together.
Reply
6
Edward Walters
4d ago
I love little kittens. The way they look at you fluffing that tail to make him look bigger when they are playing with me. I can't see why or how someone could a rock 🪨 for a heart and just throw them out like they can defend themselves that little 😸❤️
Reply
4
Related
Cat Realizing It Can Breathe After 'Nose Job' Leaves Internet in Tears
A cat's reaction to having his nose fixed has melted hearts online, after a clip shared by its veterinarian went viral on social media. The video, shared on TikTok on November 8, under the username Dr.andreeahueci, shows the Scottish fold changing its facial expression after realizing it could breathe properly after the nose surgery.
lovemeow.com
Cat Arrives at Someone's Home for Food and Decides to Lead Them to Her Kittens One Day
A cat arrived at someone's home for food and decided to lead them to her kittens one day. A tortoiseshell cat showed up in a family's yard earlier this year, scrounging around for something to eat. Mel and Kurt, a couple, saw the scrawny stray and offered her food and water.
lovemeow.com
Cat Gets Herself into a Carrier Just Days Before She Has Her Kittens
A cat got herself into a carrier just days before she had her kittens. A long-haired grey tabby had been roaming the streets for a while until a local animal rescuer, Sophie, arrived and started helping strays, one by one. When Sophie returned to the area one day, she found...
Watch as Two Dogs Dumped With Heartbreaking Note Find New Home Together
The TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times, with one user writing, "it's so great that you not only took them, but kept them together."
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared
For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
Woman’s Brother Designs Her Wedding Dress Before He Dies, but Her Fiancé Rips It to Shreds After He Sees It
When someone close to us passes away, it is often the memoirs, sentimental items, or things that they created that are most cherished by those left behind. Even something like a garment may serve as a potent reminder of the people and experiences that shaped it. As you're about to read, these things are more than material belongings; they are treasured possessions.
Man who had the World's Longest Nose was his generation's Elephant Man
A man has been found to have the world's longest nose measuring an astonishing 7.5 inches long. Thomas Wedders, commonly known as Thomas Wadhouse, an English Circus Performer, has been recognized for having a 19 centimeters long nose by Guinness World Record. He was considered an elephant man during his time.
Hospital saves 'miracle baby' with tumour double her body size
A baby girl born with a tumour double her size is being called a "miracle" by doctors. Saylor Thomson was born at Mater Mothers’ Hospital in Brisbane, Australia in August weighing only 1,025 grams (2.2 lbs) at three months premature. Attached to Thomson's tailbone was a two-kilogram (four lb) sacrococcygeal teratoma tumour. Minutes after being born, Thomson was rushed into surgery where a team of 25 people worked to successfully remove the tumour for six hours. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“Saylor’s tumour was extremely large and very complex. The tumor extended into her pelvis and abdomen," Professor...
People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor
New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
Woman Dines With Her Boyfriend’s Parents for the First Time and Is Told to Keep Quiet as Soon as the Food Is Served
When you're dating someone, it's often considered appropriate to be respectful of their family customs and traditions because it helps to create a stronger bond between you and them. However, that can sometimes be easier said than done. As you're about to discover, occasionally, you may find yourself in unfamiliar territory that's just too difficult to navigate.
News On 6
Norman Animal Shelter Says 'Goodbye' To Longest Resident
Tails were wagging as the Norman Animal Shelter said goodbye to their longest resident, Cora. Cora had spent 261 days in the shelter, and on Monday she was finally adopted. Animal Welfare officers said she made herself right at home in the car to her new home, and was ready to get out of there.
Woman, 102, finally discovers what happened to stillborn baby 76 years on
A 102-year-old great-grandmother has spoken of her “relief” after discovering the grave of her stillborn baby, 76 years after she fell pregnant.Marjorie Rigby found out she was having her first child after marrying her military hero husband Charlie, who fought for five years in Italy and Africa during World War Two.The retired secretary, who had also worked in the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, headed to a private nursing clinic to have the baby, named Laura, in September 1946.Tragically, after spending three days in labour, she overheard her consultant doctor say that the baby had passed away.Marjorie was rushed to a...
pethelpful.com
Great Dane Throws Toddler-Style Tantrum Over Wanting an Ice Cube
Every parent has dealt with toddler tantrums. When your kids are a certain age, you never know what is going to set them off on a full blown melt down. Apparently, some dogs have similarities to toddlers in this regard, as one pup is proving in this hilarious viral video.
My 6-year-old daughter threw up all over the man sitting next to us on a plane — and it led to a conversation I'll never forget
The author says that after her daughter puked all over their seatmate on a plane, he opened up and talked about his daughter who'd died.
Cat sneaking treats to dog will have you laughing out loud
Meet Piper and Finn, a cute Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and New Jersey street cat who are the ultimate partners in crime. The best of friends since they met two years ago, the inseparable duo love nothing more than scheming together and netizens around the world can't get enough of them.
Ladies are discovering the mind-blowing truth about why there’s a bow at the front of women’s knickers
IT'S SO common that you've probably seen it a million times and not registered it, much like walking past an estate agent on the high street. But have you noticed that virtually every pair of women's knickers has a small ribbon bow attached to the front? You will now we've pointed it out.
Watch the video to see the tender moment chimp realizes she is reunited with her baby
A chimpanzee at Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas gave birth to a baby earlier this month. Mahale, the mama chimp, gave birth via C-section to a male baby, which was having trouble breathing on its own. Mama and baby were separated for a bit because the infant chimp was not...
Viral TikTok video shows Home Depot customer hysterical after her dog's neck is seen bleeding by attack from another dog
Home Depot is a pet-friendly store but it requires that pets must be on leashes. **This article is based on information sourced from veterinary, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
Comments / 5