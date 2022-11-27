Read full article on original website
NHL
Coyotes proposed new arena project advances to public vote
TEMPE, Ariz. -- NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the League's strong support for the Arizona Coyotes' proposed new arena before Tempe City Council voted 7-0 on Tuesday to advance the proposal to a public vote. "We've been as committed to this community as any major league sports league could be,"...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Andrej Sustr
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Andrej Sustr (AHN-dray SHOO-stuhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL). Sustr, 32 (11/29/90), has recorded four assists, eight penalty minutes (PIM) and a plus-six rating...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Peyton Krebs will join the lineup at forward in place of Vinnie Hinostroza and center a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson, Don Granato announced. Krebs last played on November 23 against St. Louis. He has three assists in 17 games this season. --- The...
NHL
SvoNotes: Signing reunites Gaudreau, Robinson families at NHL level
SvoNotes is a weekly column by BlueJackets.com reporter Jeff Svoboda. In the Blue Jackets home opener, the team was up 1-0 and looking for more when Eric Robinson had a golden scoring chance. Sean Kuraly hunted down a puck behind the net while Columbus was shorthanded and hit Robinson in...
NHL
How the versatility of Roope Hintz benefits the top line
The second round draft pick is praised for being a strong defensive forward who can go head-to-head with the best players in the league. When Pete DeBoer started training camp in Cedar Park this season, he had a few revelations. One was just how big and fast Roope Hintz really...
NHL
Kevin Dineen on Start to Utica's Season | PROSPECT WATCH
The Utica Comets are 6-6-2-1, with some of their best last year graduating to the NHL. With much hay already in the barn in Newark the hard work continues down on the farm. The Uitca Comets, the Devils top affiliate, are plugging away with a 6-6-2-1 record with the calendar about to flip to December, the traditional demarcation point for the season to pick up pace in terms of game frequency and intensity.
NHL
LA Kings Loan Cal Petersen to Ontario Reign
Petersen is Ontario's all-time franchise leader in wins and re-joins the club after clearing waivers. The LA Kings have announced that goaltender Cal Petersen has cleared waivers and been loaned to the Ontario Reign, the Kings' primary affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). Petersen, 28, has earned a 5-3-2...
NHL
HAVING A BLAST-Y!
The Flames are now 2-0 in the Battle of the Blockbuster Trade. Jonathan Huberdeau scored and had two points, while MacKenzie Weegar collected an assist - his 100th career helper - in Calgary's 6-2 victory over the visiting Panthers Tuesday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Huberdeau's big night earned him...
NHL
GAME RECAP: Wild 5, Oilers 3
ST. PAUL, MN - It was another one of those typical performances you'd expect from the Minnesota Wild on home ice. The Edmonton Oilers struggled to crack the defensive shell of the Wild in the second of back-to-back games on Thursday night, mustering 21 shots on netminder Marc-Andre Fleury in a 5-3 defeat at Xcel Energy Center.
NHL
LA Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Seattle Kraken:. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA) Kraken: 13 - 5 - 3 (29 pts) Kings: 12 - 9 - 3 (27 pts) The Trevor Moore-Phillip Danault-Viktor Arvidsson line skate into their final game this month with a combined 32 points (1-22=32), accounting for 43% of the Kings' 80 points scored among forwards in the month of November. No offensive line has more unblocked shot attempts in the league than Moore-Danault-Arvidsson (189).
NHL
HABS EDGE FLAMES
Calgary greatly outshoots and outchances visitors but falls 2-1 The Flames threw so much rubber at Jake Allen Thursday night he must have felt like he was working a shift in the Goodyear factory. But despite dominating play for most of the game, outshooting the visiting Habs more than 2-to-1...
NHL
Robertson pushes point streak to 17 with hat trick, Stars shut out Ducks
Jason Robertson netted goals number 20, 21 and 22, Jake Oettinger posted a shutout, helping the Stars earn a 5-0 win over the Ducks. "I'm just getting in position to shoot the puck," Robertson said. "Just got to get past the first guy and get it to the net. I'm happy my mom was able to make it and watch it. She's probably over the moon right now and excited."
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Win 7th Straight on Beniers OT Goal
After two Washington goals in the first 14 minutes, Philipp Grubauer keeps his team in game and Kraken get late equalizer, pushing to overtime. Then magic off stick of Matty Beniers. 5:45 AM. The Kraken extended their franchise-high winning streak to seven and did it with more magic from rookie...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Flames 6, Panthers 2
CALGARY -- After falling behind 3-0 in the first period, the Florida Panthers couldn't claw their way back in an eventual 6-2 loss to the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome on Tuesday. With the loss, Florida now sits at 10-9-4 in the standings. "That's not what we want to be...
NHL
Hellebuyck makes 40 saves, Jets shut out Avalanche
WINNIPEG -- Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves, and Blake Wheeler had a hat trick and an assist for the Winnipeg Jets in a 5-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday. "[Wheeler's] just been on fire," Hellebuyck said. "His workload and work ethic was so good...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CANADIENS
FLAMES (10-9-3) vs. CANADIENS (11-10-1) 7 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm, Rasmus Andersson (16) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Toffoli (8) Canadiens:. Points - Nick Suzuki...
NHL
Verbeek Discusses Ducks Early Struggles, Looks Ahead to Future Plans
In the second episode of Ducks Stream's The Beeker, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek joined host Alexis Downie to break down Anaheim's early-season struggles, the growth of the club's young core and provide updates on the progress of its prospects across North America. On the start of the season. Looking...
NHL
'We're going to have fun' | Sabres' young forward line showing promise
JJ Peterka and his linemates step onto the ice each night with a simple mentality. "We all play the sport because we love to play it," Peterka said. "We say, 'We're going to have fun tonight,' and that's what we do." The approach has proved fruitful of late for the...
NHL
BetMGM: Stanley Cup odds biggest risers, fallers
Bruins, Devils make jump since start of season while Wild, Senators dip. BetMGM is providing NHL.com readers with odds and analysis during the 2022-23 season. Today, a look at the change in odds for teams to win the Stanley Cup since the start of the season. Six weeks after the...
NHL
What Roope Hintz' eight-year extension means to Dallas
Mike Modano was 28 when the Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999. Same with Sergei Zubov. Derian Hatcher and Darryl Sydor were 26. Jere Lehtinen and Richard Matvichuk were 25. Now, Bob Gainey complemented that group with some outstanding veterans - future Hall-of-Famers - and that pushed them over the top in their quest to consistently be one of the best teams in the league. It's interesting to see what "the core" of the team looked like back then. It was filled with high draft choices who were in their prime. When you look back, it makes sense they were that good.
